Internet Initiative Japan : IIJ Announces 2Q FY2019 Financial Results

IIJ Announces its First Six Months Financial Results
for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
Tokyo, November 8, 2019 - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. ("IIJ", TSE:3774) today announced its first six months consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 ("1H19", from April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).1
Highlights of Financial Results for 1H19
Results
Target
Total revenues
JPY99.2 billion
up 8.8%
YoY2
JPY97.7 billion
Gross profit
JPY15.2 billion
up 6.7%
YoY*
JPY14.2 billion
Operating profit
JPY3.4 billion
up 2.0%
YoY*
JPY2.2 billion
Net Profit3
JPY1.8 billion
down 16.2% YoY*
JPY0.6 billion
* Considering normalized cost,4 actual year over year growth of gross profit is up 14.6%, operating profit is up 45.7% and profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent is up 23.6%.
Financial Targets for FY2019 (revised on November 8, 2019)5
New
Target
Original Target
Total revenues
JPY204.0 billion
up 6.0% YoY
JPY204.0 billion
Operating profit
JPY7.6 billion
up 26.2% YoY
JPY7.0 billion
Net Profit
JPY3.8 billion
up 7.9% YoY
JPY3.5 billion
* Interim and year-end cash dividend target remain unchanged. (Interim: JPY13.50 per dividend, Annual: JPY27.00 per dividend)
Overview of 1H19 Financial Results and Business Outlook
"Under favorable business environment, we effectively executed business strategies and continuously focused on capturing Japanese enterprises' IT needs and we believe such efforts were translated to strong 1H19 financial results: total revenue and operating profit exceeded our target. Enterprise recurring revenue6 strongly grew by 10.2% year over year by accumulating orders of various network services, such as security and mobile, as well as systems operation and maintenance. As for systems integration (SI), demands continued to be strong and gross margin continued to expand, up 13.3% from 1H18. Strong revenue and gross margin growth of both network services and SI absorbed total cost increase and led to operating profit growth. As a result of this good business cycle, we revised our full-year financial targets upwards based on our assumption that favorable IT demands to continue," said Koichi Suzuki, Founder, Chairman and CEO of IIJ.
Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), unaudited and consolidated.
YoY is an abbreviation for year over year change.
Net Profit is "Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent."
Normalized profit is calculated by allocating JPY2.05 billion of additional cost recorded in 4Q18, as a result of the difference between our estimate (14% decrease) and the actual revision (5% decrease) of NTT Docomo's mobile interconnectivity unit charge to the attributable each quarter of FY2018. Please refer page 5 of our presentation material for 1H19 earnings which explains this year over year operating profit in details.
For details on our updward revision for FY2019 financial target, please refer to our press release titled "Notice Regarding Differences between Financial Targets and Actual Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2020 and Revision of the Full-Year Financial Targets" which was announced on November 8, 2019.
The enterprise recurring revenue described here is the sum of Internet connectivity for enterprises (excluding MVNE), outsourcing, and systems operation and maintenance. It does not include WAN revenues, which decreased year over year due to existing large clients' migration transaction from WAN to mobile.
IIJ 1H FY2019
"Following FY2018, we continued to enhance our comprehensive network service line-ups ranging from Internet, mobile, security, and cloud throughout 1H19. For mobile, we introduced new services such as eSIM by leveraging our full-MVNO infrastructure. To strengthen our IoT business foundation, we have made business alliances with several device manufactures including Advantech, one of the top global industrial computer manufactures. We continuously prepare ourselves for advanced IoT usages and stronger demands which should rise in the middle term from Japanese enterprises. As for DeCurret and JOCDN, our newly established affiliated companies, they both raised capital by inviting new enterprise shareholders and have been executing their business strategy on schedule," said Eijiro Katsu, President and COO of IIJ.
Regarding the retroactively adjusted 1H19 financial results
As an MVNO, we purchase mobile infrastructure mainly from NTT Docomo Inc. The unit price for mobile interconnectivity charge is revised every year and has been decreasing. Because the unit price is fixed at the end of our fiscal year, we apply our own estimate of unit price decrease rate to calculate mobile infrastructure cost throughout a fiscal year. Difference amount between our estimate and revised charge is recorded as a one-time cost or reduction in cost in 4Q.
In FY2018, the difference between our estimate and the revised was large and we recorded JPY2.05 billion of cost in 4Q18. Essentially this one-time additional cost should have been allocated to attributable each quarter of FY2018. Adjusted figures by the result of such allocation ("Adjusted") are as follows:
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
JPY billion
JPY billion
JPY billion
JPY billion
Accounting period
－
－
－
2.05
Cost allocated to attributable service period
0.48
0.50
0.52
0.55
Adjusted 1H18 results and Adjusted YoY changes are as follows:
Operating Results
Adjusted 1H18
1H19
Adjusted YoY
change
Cost of Network services revenue
JPY millions
JPY millions
(%)
(49,485)
(51,153)
3.4
Gross profit of Network services
8,673
10,051
15.9
Total gross profit
13,262
15,200
14.6
Operating profit
2,300
3,352
45.7
Profit before tax
2,445
3,043
24.5
Profit for the period
1,506
1,858
23.4
Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent
1,420
1,756
23.6
Comprehensive income for the period
1,715
2,562
49.4
Segment Results
Adjusted 1H18
1H19
Adjusted YoY
change
Operating profit (consolidated)
JPY millions
JPY millions
(%)
2,300
3,352
45.7
Network service and SI business
1,607
2,557
59.1
IIJ 1H FY2019
1H19 Financial Results Summary
We have adopted IFRS 16 "Leases" (hereinafter "IFRS 16") from 1Q19. As for the details, please refer to "Changes in Accounting Policies" written in the page 18 of this document.
Operating Results Summary
1H18
1H19
YoY Change
JPY millions
JPY millions
%
Total revenues
91,224
99,220
8.8
Network services
58,158
61,204
5.2
Systems integration (SI)
30,995
35,916
15.9
ATM operation business
2,071
2,100
1.4
Total costs
(76,977)
(84,020)
9.1
Network services
(48,500)
(51,153)
5.5
Systems integration (SI)
(27,310)
(31,742)
16.2
ATM operation business
(1,167)
(1,125)
(3.6)
Total gross profit
14,247
15,200
6.7
Network services
9,658
10,051
4.1
Systems integration (SI)
3,685
4,174
13.3
ATM operation business
904
975
7.9
SG&A, R&D, and other operating income (expenses)
(10,962)
(11,848)
8.1
Operating profit
3,285
3,352
2.0
Profit before tax
3,430
3,043
(11.3)
Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent
2,095
1,756
(16.2)
(Notes)
We have adopted IFRS from the filing of our FY2018 annual report "Yuka-shoken-houkokusho." The reporting period of foreign consolidated subsidiaries are different from the period under the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (U.S. GAAP). Along with the change, the figures for 1H18 are different from 1H18 results disclosed in the past.
Systems integration includes equipment sales.
Segment Results Summary
1H18
1H19
JPY millions
91,224
JPY millions
Total revenues
99,220
Network services and SI business
89,349
97,265
ATM operation business
2,071
2,100
Elimination
(196)
(145)
Operating profit
3,285
3,352
Network service and SI business
2,592
2,557
ATM operation business
807
869
Elimination
(114)
(74)
We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business.
1H19 Revenues and Income
Revenues
Total revenueswere JPY99,220 million, up 8.8% YoY (JPY91,224 million for 1H18).
Network services revenuewas JPY61,204 million, up 5.2% YoY (JPY58,158 million for 1H18).
Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprise were JPY18,075 million, up 13.3% YoY from JPY15,955 million for 1H18, mainly due to an increase in mobile-related services revenues such as MVNE and M2M/IoT type revenues by leveraging our full-MVNO infrastructure.
Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY12,997 million, up 3.3% YoY from JPY12,585 million for 1H18. The revenue growth was mainly due to "IIJmio Mobile Service," consumer mobile services.
Revenues for WAN services were JPY14,342 million, down 7.3% YoY from JPY15,473 million for 1H18, mainly
IIJ 1H FY2019
because of the planned migration projects of large enterprises clients who are moving away from dedicated line to mobile to connect their multiple locations.
Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY15,790 million, up 11.6% YoY from JPY14,145 million for 1H18, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues.
Network Services Revenues Breakdown
1H18
1H19
YoY
Change
JPY millions
JPY millions
%
Total network services
58,158
61,204
5.2
Internet connectivity services (enterprise)
15,955
18,075
13.3
IP services (including data center connectivity services)
5,212
5,314
1.9
IIJ Mobile services
9,162
11,133
21.5
IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service
6,927
8,234
18.9
Others
1,581
1,628
3.0
Internet connectivity services (consumer)
12,585
12,997
3.3
IIJmio Mobile Service
11,216
11,710
4.4
Others
1,369
1,287
(6.0)
WAN services
15,473
14,342
(7.3)
Outsourcing services
14,145
15,790
11.6
Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services
As of
As of
YoY
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
Change
Internet connectivity services (enterprise)
1,561,978
1,827,220
265,242
IP service (greater than or equal to 1Gbps)
735
743
8
IP service (less than 1Gbps)
1,303
1,240
(63)
IIJ Mobile Services
1,483,479
1,741,824
258,345
IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service
936,067
1,090,569
154,502
Others
76,461
83,413
6,952
Internet connectivity services (consumer)
1,395,648
1,408,665
13,017
IIJmio Mobile Service
1,048,136
1,075,758
27,622
Others
347,512
332,907
(14,605)
Total contracted bandwidth (Gbps)
3,548.0
4,454.0
906.0
(Notes)
Numbers in the table above show number of contracts except for "IIJ Mobile Services (enterprise)" and "IIJmio Mobile Service" which show number of subscriptions.
The numbers of IP service contracts includes the numbers of IIJ data center connectivity service contracts.
Total contracted bandwidth is calculated by multiplying number of contracts under "Internet connectivity services (enterprise)" except for "IIJ Mobile Services" and the contracted bandwidths of the services respectively.
Along with our change in accounting principle from the U.S. GAAP to IFRS from the filing of our FY2018 annual report "Yuka-shoken-houkokusho," the reporting period of foreign consolidated subsidiaries are different. As a result, the number of our Internet connectivity service contracts and total contracted bandwidth described above are different from the past disclosure.
SI revenues, including equipment sales were JPY35,916 million, up 15.9% YoY (JPY30,995 million for 1H18).
Systems construction and equipment sales revenue, a one-time revenue, was JPY13,754 million, up 27.5% YoY (JPY10,790 million for 1H18). In addition to an increase in usual revenue of completed project, we recognized JPY1.3 billion of revenue along with construction progresses. Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY22,162 million, up 9.7% YoY (JPY20,205 million for 1H18), mainly due to continued accumulation of systems operation orders as well as an increase in private cloud services' revenues.
Orders received for SI and equipment sales totaled JPY36,351 million, up 4.1% YoY (JPY34,928 million for 1H18); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY14,610 million, almost the same as JPY14,694 million for 1H18, and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY21,741 million, up 7.4% YoY (JPY20,234 million for 1H18).
Order backlog for SI and equipment sales as of September 30, 2019 amounted to JPY51,550 million, up 2.0% YoY (JPY50,529 million as of September 30, 2018); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY8,696 million, down 20.7% YoY (JPY10,969 million as of September 30, 2018) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY42,853 million, up 8.3% YoY (JPY39,559 million as of September 30, 2018).
IIJ 1H FY2019
ATM operation business revenueswere JPY2,100 million, up 1.4% YoY (JPY2,071 million for 1H18).
Cost of sales
Total cost of saleswas JPY84,020 million, up 9.1% YoY (JPY76,977 million for 1H18 and JPY77,962 million as Adjusted) and Adjusted YoY change was up 7.8%.
Cost of network services revenuewas JPY51,153 million, up 5.5% YoY (JPY48,500 million for 1H18 and JPY49,485 million as Adjusted) and Adjusted YoY change in cost of network services revenue was up 3.4% YoY. There were an increase in outsourcing-related costs along with our mobile-related revenue increase and a decrease in circuit-related costs along with our WAN services revenue decrease. Gross profit was JPY10,051 million, up 4.1% YoY (JPY9,658 million for 1H18 and JPY8,673 million as Adjusted), Adjusted YoY change in gross profit was up 15.9%, and gross profit ratio was 16.4% (16.6% for 1H18 and 14.9% as Adjusted).
Cost of SI revenues,including equipment sales was JPY31,742 million, up 16.2% YoY (JPY27,310 million for 1H18). There were an increase in purchasing costs along with increase in our systems construction revenue and an increase in network operation-related costs. Gross profit was JPY4,174 million, up 13.3% YoY (JPY3,685 million for 1H18) and gross profit ratio was 11.6% (11.9% for 1H18).
Cost of ATM operation business revenueswas JPY1,125 million, down 3.6% YoY (JPY1,167 million for 1H18). Gross profit was JPY975 million (JPY904 million for 1H18) and gross profit ratio was 46.4% (43.7% for 1H18).
Selling, general and administrative expenses and other operating income and expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses, which include research and development expenses, totaled JPY11,901 million, up 8.3% YoY (JPY10,992 million for 1H18), mainly due to increases in personnel-related expenses and sales commission expenses.
Other operating incomewas JPY159 million (JPY79 million for 1H18).
Other operating expenseswas JPY106 million (JPY49 million for 1H18), mainly due to disposal loss on fixed assets.
Operating profit
Operating profitwas JPY3,352 million (JPY3,285 million for 1H18 and JPY2,300 million as Adjusted), up 2.0% YoY and Adjusted YoY change was up 45.7%.
Finance income and expenses, and share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method
Finance incomewas JPY119 million, compared to JPY390 million for 1H18. It included dividend income of JPY61 million (JPY75 million for 1H18).
Finance expensewas JPY295 million, compared to JPY222 million for 1H18. It included interest expenses of JPY279 million (JPY214 million for 1H18).
Share of loss of investments accounted for using equity methodwas JPY133 million (compared to loss of JPY23 million for 1H18), mainly due to our share of loss in DeCurret Inc. of JPY685 million and gains on changes in equity of JPY376 million arisen from issuance of common stock of DeCurret Inc.
Profit before tax
Profit before taxwas JPY3,043 million (JPY3,430 million for 1H18 and JPY2,445 million as Adjusted), down 11.3% YoY and Adjusted YoY change was up 24.5%.
Profit for the period
Income tax expensewas JPY1,185 million (JPY1,249 million for 1H18). As a result, profit for the period was JPY1,858 million (JPY2,181 million for 1H18 and JPY1,506 million as Adjusted), down 14.8% YoY and Adjusted YoY change was up 23.4%.
Profit for the period attributable tonon-controllinginterestswas JPY102 million (JPY86 million for 1H18) mainly related to net income of Trust Networks Inc. As a result, profit for the period attributable to owners of parent was JPY1,756 million (JPY2,095 million for 1H18 and JPY1,420 million as Adjusted), down 16.2% YoY and Adjusted YoY change was up 23.6%.
IIJ 1H FY2019
Financial Position as of September 30, 2019
As of September 30, 2019, the balance of total assets was JPY201,972 million, increased by JPY34,683 million from the balance as of March 31, 2019 of JPY167,289 million.
As of September 30, 2019, the balance of current assets was JPY79,574 million, increased by JPY602 million from the balance as of March 31, 2019 of JPY78,791 million. The major breakdown of fluctuation and balance of current assets was: an increase in cash and cash equivalents by JPY2,079 million to JPY34,036 million, a decrease in trade receivables by JPY3,164 million to JPY30,212 million, a decrease in inventories by JPY1,360 million to JPY2,044 million and an increase in prepaid expenses by JPY1,720 million to JPY10,242 million.
As of September 30, 2019, the balance of non-current assets was JPY122,398 million, increased by JPY34,081 million from the balance as of March 31, 2019 of JPY88,318 million. Along with the adoption of IFRS 16 from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, right-of-use assets were newly accounted. The breakdown of right-of-use assets was: JPY33,942 million of assets under operating lease contracts which was newly recognized, mainly related to our office and data centers lease contracts, and JPY15,827 million of assets under finance lease contracts, most of which were transferred from tangible and intangible assets. Other investments was JPY10,019 million, decreased by JPY1,384 million mainly due to sales of our portion of holding equity securities.
As of September 30, 2019, the balance of current liabilities was JPY62,708 million, increased by JPY9,804 million from the balance as of March 31, 2019 of JPY52,904 million. Trade and other payables decreased by JPY4,916 million to JPY17,046 million. Borrowings increased by JPY3,195 million to JPY15,945 million. The breakdown of increase in the borrowings was: an increase by JPY3,030 million in short-term borrowings, a decrease by JPY750 million due to payment of long-term borrowings, and an increase by JPY915 million due to a transfer from non-current liabilities. Other financial liabilities increased by JPY10,791 million to JPY17,822 million. The increase included JPY10,254 million related to operating lease recognized along with the adoption of IFRS 16.
As of September 30, 2019, the balance of non-current liabilities was JPY60,249 million, increased by JPY22,984 million from the balance as of March 31, 2019 of JPY37,265 million. Long-term borrowings decreased by JPY915 million to JPY13,085 million due to a transfer to current portion. Other financial liabilities increased by JPY23,982 million to JPY36,133 million. The increase included JPY23,749 million related to operating lease recognized along with the adoption of IFRS 16.
As of September 30, 2019, the balance of equity attributable to owners of parent was JPY78,117 million, increased by JPY1,846 million from the balance as of March 31, 2019 of JPY76,271 million. Ratio of owners' equity to total assets was 38.7% as of September 30, 2019.
IIJ 1H FY2019
1H19 Cash Flows
Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2019 were JPY34,036 million (JPY27,885 million as of September 30, 2018).
Net cash provided by operating activitiesfor 1H19 was JPY13,394 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY13,871 million for 1H18). There were profit before tax of JPY3,043 million, depreciation and amortization of JPY14,300 million, including JPY6,160 million of depreciation of right-of-use operating lease assets newly recognized by the adoption of IFRS 16, and income taxes paid of JPY1,330 million. Regarding changes in operating assets and liabilities, it was net cash out of JPY2,947 million mainly due to payment of trade and other payables and prepaid expenses in relation to upfront payment for software licenses and maintenance cost for service facilities, while there were cash in by collecting trade receivables and by selling inventories.
Net cash used in investing activitiesfor 1H19 was JPY4,087 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY3,507 million for 1H18), mainly due to payments for purchase of tangible assets of JPY4,788 million (JPY3,111 million for 1H18), payments for purchase of intangible assets, such as software, of JPY2,422 million (JPY2,510 million for 1H18), and proceeds from sales of other investments, such as equity securities, of JPY2,673 million.
Net cash used in financing activitiesfor 1H19 was JPY7,139 million (net cash used in financing activities of JPY3,902 million for 1H18), mainly due to proceeds from short-term borrowings of JPY3,030 million, payments of other financial liabilities of JPY10,230 million (JPY3,502 million for 1H18), including JPY6,149 million of payment of operating lease obligations newly recognized by the adoption of IFRS 16.
Future Prospects including FY2019 Financial Targets
Financial targets for FY2019 disclosed on May 14, 2019 have been revised. For details, please refer to our press release "Notice Regarding Differences between Financial Targets and Actual Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2020 and Revision of the Full-Year Financial Targets" which was announced today, November 8, 2019.
Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.
Statements made in this press release regarding IIJ's or management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, or predictions for the future are forward-looking statements that are based on IIJ's and managements' current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about its business and the industry. These forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding revenues and operating and net profitability, are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause IIJ's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
IIJ 1H FY2019
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)
March 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
31,957,789
34,036,458
Trade receivables
33,375,808
30,211,635
Inventories
3,403,192
2,043,569
Prepaid expenses
8,522,554
10,242,295
Other financial assets
1,581,212
2,892,338
Other current assets
130,900
147,530
Total Current Assets
78,971,455
79,573,825
Non-current Assets
Tangible assets
33,136,059
19,189,686
Right-of-use Assets
－
49,768,939
Goodwill
6,082,472
6,082,472
Intangible assets
18,818,707
18,333,822
Investments accounted for using the equity method
4,837,867
5,121,984
Prepaid expenses
8,037,298
8,287,852
Other investments
11,402,365
10,018,633
Deferred tax assets
176,587
329,188
Other financial assets
5,293,547
4,925,548
Other non-current assets
532,839
340,158
Total non-current assets
88,317,741
122,398,282
Total assets
167,289,196
201,972,107
IIJ 1H FY2019
March 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
21,962,239
17,045,749
Borrowings
12,750,000
15,945,000
Income taxes payable
1,139,460
1,747,197
Deferred income
5,461,813
5,799,841
Other financial liabilities
7,031,690
17,822,375
Other current liabilities
4,559,005
4,348,225
Total current liabilities
52,904,207
62,708,387
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
14,000,000
13,085,000
Retirement benefit liabilities
3,488,501
3,612,935
Provisions
731,257
732,723
Deferred income
5,518,492
5,614,081
Deferred tax liabilities
421,396
192,934
Other financial liabilities
12,151,346
36,133,307
Other non-current liabilities
954,387
878,335
Total non-current liabilities
37,265,379
60,249,315
Total liabilities
90,169,586
122,957,702
Equity
Share capital
25,518,712
25,530,621
Share premium
36,225,775
36,242,495
Retained earnings
12,335,035
14,992,750
Other components of equity
4,088,704
3,248,309
Treasury shares
(1,896,788)
(1,896,788)
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
76,271,438
78,117,387
Non-controlling interests
848,172
897,018
Total equity
77,119,610
79,014,405
Total liabilities and equity
167,289,196
201,972,107
IIJ 1H FY2019
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Revenues
Network services
58,158,157
61,203,901
System integration
30,994,454
35,915,608
ATM operation business
2,071,290
2,100,026
Total revenues
91,223,901
99,219,535
Cost of sales
Cost of network services
(48,500,372)
(51,153,590)
Cost of systems integration
(27,309,569)
(31,741,986)
Cost of ATM operation business
(1,167,007)
(1,124,746)
Total cost of sales
(76,976,948)
(84,020,322)
Gross Profit
14,246,953
15,199,213
Selling, general and administrative expense
(10,992,414)
(11,900,630)
Other operating income
79,015
159,068
Other operating expenses
(48,740)
(105,701)
Operating Profit
3,284,814
3,351,950
Finance income
389,654
118,609
Finance expenses
(221,334)
(294,150)
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for
(23,234)
(133,121)
using equity method
Profit (loss) before tax
3,429,900
3,043,288
Income tax expense
(1,248,852)
(1,184,935)
Profit (loss) for the year
2,181,048
1,858,353
Profit (loss) for the year attributable to:
Owners of the parent
2,095,091
1,756,102
Non-controlling interests
85,957
102,251
Total
2,181,048
1,858,353
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share (yen)
46.48
38.96
Diluted earnings per share (yen)
46.31
38.79
IIJ 1H FY2019
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Revenues
Network services
29,447,133
30,524,316
System integration
15,862,233
17,806,404
ATM operation business
1,076,090
1,059,971
Total revenues
46,385,456
49,390,691
Cost of sales
Cost of network services
(24,675,282)
(25,492,608)
Cost of systems integration
(13,709,911)
(15,522,606)
Cost of ATM operation business
(584,102)
(557,828)
Total cost of sales
(38,969,295)
(41,573,042)
Gross Profit
7,416,161
7,817,649
Selling, general and administrative expense
(5,470,662)
(5,858,938)
Other operating income
19,439
46,409
Other operating expenses
(31,797)
(34,129)
Operating Profit
1,933,141
1,970,991
Finance income
241,797
97,173
Finance expenses
(176,412)
(148,227)
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for
6,456
(245,328)
using equity method
Profit (loss) before tax
2,004,982
1,674,609
Income tax expense
(738,238)
(642,010)
Profit (loss) for the year
1,266,744
1,032,599
Profit (loss) for the year attributable to:
Owners of the parent
1,221,348
979,589
Non-controlling interests
45,396
53,010
Total
1,266,744
1,032,599
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share (yen)
27.10
21.73
Diluted earnings per share (yen)
26.99
21.63
IIJ 1H FY2019
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Profit (loss)
2,181,048
1,858,353
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated
as measured at fair value through other
124,285
817,704
comprehensive income
Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method
Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax
Other comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the parent
Non-controlling interest
Other comprehensive income
124,285817,704
103,333(117,773)
(1,315)974
(17,837)2,493
84,181(114,306)
208,466703,398
2,389,5142,561,751
2,303,5572,459,500
85,957102,251
2,389,5142,561,751
IIJ 1H FY2019
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Profit (loss)
1,266,744
1,032,599
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated
as measured at fair value through other
713,579
165,547
comprehensive income
Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method
Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax
Other comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the parent
Non-controlling interest
Other comprehensive income
713,579165,547
54,693(20,231)
(1,294)289
(4,121)(1,469)
49,278(21,411)
762,857144,136
2,029,6011,176,735
1,984,2051,123,725
45,39653,010
2,029,6011,176,735
IIJ 1H FY2019
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)
Six months ended September 30, 2018
Owners of the parent's shareholders' equity
Non-
Total
Other
Retained
controlling
equity
Share capital
Share premium
components of
Treasury shares
Total
interests
earnings
equity
Thousands of
Thousands of
Thousands of
Thousands of
Thousands of
Thousands of
Thousands
Thousands of
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
of yen
yen
Balance, March 31, 2018
25,511,804
36,175,936
9,678,821
5,058,955
(1,896,784)
74,528,732
718,500
75,247,232
Comprehensive income
Profit (loss)
-
-
2,095,091
-
-
2,095,091
85,957
2,181,048
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
208,466
-
208,466
-
208,466
Total comprehensive income
-
-
2,095,091
208,466
-
2,303,557
85,957
2,389,514
Transactions with owners
Issuance of common stock
6,908
(6,395)
-
-
-
513
-
513
Dividends paid
-
-
(608,349)
-
-
(608,349)
(48,550)
(656,899)
Stock-based compensation
-
27,905
-
-
-
27,905
-
27,905
Transfer from other components of
-
-
27,982
(27,982)
-
-
-
-
equity to retained earnings
Total transactions with owners
6,908
21,510
(580,367)
(27,982)
-
(579,931)
(48,550)
(628,481)
Balance, September 30, 2018
25,518,712
36,197,446
11,193,545
5,239,439
(1,896,784)
76,252,358
755,907
77,008,265
Six months ended September 30, 2019
Owners of the parent's shareholders' equity
Non-
Total
Retained
Other
controlling
Share capital
Share premium
equity
components of
Treasury shares
Total
interests
earnings
equity
Thousands of
Thousands of
Thousands of
Thousands of
Thousands of
Thousands of
Thousands
Thousands of
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
of yen
yen
Balance, March 31, 2019
25,518,712
36,225,775
12,335,035
4,088,704
(1,896,788)
76,271,438
848,172
77,119,610
Cumulative impact of adopting
-
-
(33,728)
-
-
(33,728)
-
(33,728)
IFRS 16 (Note)
Comprehensive income
Profit (loss)
-
-
1,756,102
-
-
1,756,102
102,251
1,858,353
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
703,398
-
703,398
-
703,398
Total comprehensive income
-
-
1,756,102
703,398
-
2,459,500
102,251
2,561,751
Transactions with owners
Issuance of common stock
11,909
(11,895)
-
-
-
14
-
14
Dividends paid
-
-
(608,452)
-
-
(608,452)
(53,405)
(661,857)
Stock-based compensation
-
28,615
-
-
-
28,615
-
28,615
Transfer from other components of
-
-
1,543,793
(1,543,793)
-
-
-
-
equity to retained earnings
Total transactions with owners
11,909
16,720
935,341
(1,543,793)
-
(579,823)
(53,405)
(633,228)
Balance, September 30, 2019
25,530,621
36,242,495
14,992,750
3,248,309
(1,896,788)
78,117,387
897,018
79,014,405
(Note) This line shows impact from adopting IFRS 16 "Leases."
IIJ 1H FY2019
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Cash flows from operating activities:
Profit (loss) before tax
3,429,900
3,043,288
Adjustments
Depreciation and amortization
7,412,392
14,299,860
Loss on sales of property and equipment
28,118
82,881
Shares of loss (profit) of investments
23,234
133,121
accounted for using the equity method
Financial income
(261,831)
(107,725)
Financial expenses
213,571
296,483
Other
(96,044)
39,524
Changes in working capital
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
1,879,792
3,126,603
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(1,729,183)
1,353,994
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses
(2,111,073)
(1,982,541)
Decrease (increase) in other assets
(67,244)
190,111
Decrease (increase) in other financial assets
1,068,095
(621,923)
Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables
3,715,212
(5,221,511)
Increase (decrease) in deferred income
2,327,831
470,327
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
(52,305)
(285,697)
Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities
14,326
(101,021)
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liabilities
126,247
124,434
Sub total
15,921,038
14,840,208
Interest and dividends received
157,683
162,887
Interest paid
(211,014)
(279,359)
Income taxes paid
(1,996,679)
(1,329,835)
Cash flows from operating activities
13,871,028
13,393,901
IIJ 1H FY2019
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of tangible assets
(3,110,912)
(4,788,074)
Proceeds from sales of tangible assets
1,757,616
817,601
Purchases of intangible assets
(2,510,077)
(2,422,464)
Proceeds from sales of intangible assets
1,579
260,264
Purchase of investments accounted for using equity method
-
(498,000)
Purchases of other investments
-
(42,740)
Proceeds from sales of other investments
358,251
2,673,101
Payments for leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits
(7,946)
(85,874)
Proceeds from collection of leasehold deposits
42,113
12,089
and guarantee deposits
Payments for refundable insurance policies
(28,181)
(28,170)
Other
(9,698)
14,833
Cash flows from investing activities
(3,507,255)
(4,087,434)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of long-term borrowings
-
(750,000)
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings
-
3,030,000
Proceeds from other financial liabilities
256,608
1,473,000
Payments of other financial liabilities
(3,501,569)
(10,229,755)
Dividends paid
(608,349)
(608,452)
Other
(48,556)
(53,418)
Cash flows from financing activities
(3,901,866)
(7,138,625)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
102,774
(89,173)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
6,564,681
2,078,669
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
21,320,004
31,957,789
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
27,884,685
34,036,458
IIJ 1H FY2019
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (UNAUDITED)
Going Concern Assumption (Unaudited)
Nothing to be reported.
Material Changes In Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)
Nothing to be reported.
Segment Information (Unaudited)
IIJ and its subsidiaries (collectively "the Company") primarily operates its network service and system integration business, which provides a comprehensive range of network solutions to meet its customers' needs by cross-selling a variety of services, including Internet connectivity services, WAN services, outsourcing services, systems integration and sales of network-related equipment, and the ATM operation business. Therefore, the Company defined two reportable segments: "Network service and systems integration business" and "ATM operation business."
Intersegment transactions are based on market price. Segment information for the Company is as follows:
Six months ended September 30, 2018
Reportable segments
Network service and
ATM operation
systems integration
Adjustments
Consolidated
business
business
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Revenue
Customers
89,152,611
2,071,290
―
91,223,901
Intersegment transactions
196,199
―
(196,199)
―
Total revenue
89,348,810
2,071,290
(196,199)
91,223,901
Segment operating profit
2,592,434
806,493
(114,113)
3,284,814
Finance income
389,654
Finance expense
(221,334)
Share of profit (loss) of investments
(23,234)
accounted for using the equity method
Profit before tax
3,429,900
Six months ended September 30, 2019
Reportable segments
Network service and
ATM operation
Adjustments
Consolidated
systems integration
business
business
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Revenue
Customers
97,119,509
2,100,026
―
99,219,535
Intersegment transactions
145,707
―
(145,707)
―
Total revenue
97,265,216
2,100,026
(145,707)
99,219,535
Segment operating profit
2,556,755
868,951
(73,756)
3,351,950
Finance income
118,609
Finance expense
(294,150)
Share of profit (loss) of investments
(133,121)
accounted for using the equity method
Profit before tax
3,043,288
IIJ 1H FY2019
Subsequent Events (Unaudited)
Nothing to be reported.
Changes in Accounting Policies (Unaudited)
The Company applied the following standard starting from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.
IFRS
Outline of a new standard and amendments
IFRS 16
Leases
Amendment concerning accounting treatment for leases
The Company adopted IFRS 16 "Leases" (issued in January 2016) from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.
According to the transition approach, the Company has adopted IFRS 16 retrospectively and the cumulative effect of applying this standard was recognized as adjustment of retained earnings at the beginning date of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. In applying IFRS 16, the Company chooses the practical expedient in IFRS 16 paragraph C3 and assesses whether contracts contain leases in accordance with IAS 17 "Leases" (hereinafter, "IAS 17") and IFRIC 4 "Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease."
The Company recognized right-of-use assets and other financial liabilities related to leases previously classified as operating leases under the principles of IAS 17 were recognized at the date of initial application of IFRS 16. These liabilities are measured at present value of the remaining lease payments discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial application. Right-of-use assets are measured retrospectively as if IFRS 16 had been applied from the inception date. Right-of-use assets are depreciated using the straight-line method.
For leases that were previously classified as finance leases as a lessee under the principles of IAS 17, the carrying amount of right-of-use assets and other financial liabilities as of the date of initial application has been measured based on the carrying amount of right-of-use assets and other financial liabilities, respectively, under IAS 17 as of the day immediately before that date.
The following is the reconciliation of non-cancellable operating lease contracts disclosed applying IAS 17 as of March 31, 2019 and other financial liabilities related to leases recognized in the consolidated statement of financial position at the date of initial application.
(Thousands of yen)
Non- Cancellable operating lease contracts disclosed as of March 31, 2019
11,305,119
Operating lease contracts discounted using the incremental borrowing rate as of April 1, 2019
11,292,343
Finance lease contracts disclosed as of March 31, 2019
18,033,862
Cancellable operating lease contracts, etc.
27,745,102
Other financial liabilities related to leases as of April 1, 2019
57,071,307
As a result of the adoption of IFRS 16, the Company recorded right-of-use assets of JPY38,988,207 thousand and other financial liabilities of JPY39,037,445 thousand at April 1, 2019. In addition, retained earnings decreased by JPY33,728 thousand primarily due to having adopted the method where the cumulative effect of applying this standard is recognized at the date of initial application.
The following practical expedients are used in the adoption of IFRS 16.
A single discount rate is applied to portfolios of leases with reasonably similar characteristics.
Leases for which the lease term ends within 12 months of the date of initial application are accounted for in the same way as short-term leases.
Initial direct costs are excluded from the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application. The Company uses hindsight to calculate the lease term for lease contracts including options to extend or
terminate the lease.
IIJ 1H FY2019
The balances of other financial liabilities related to leases are as follows:
As of March 31, 2019
As of September 30, 2019
Thousands of yen
Thousands of yen
Classification under IAS 17
Finance leases
18,033,862
17,939,761
Operating leases
―
34,002,528
IIJ 1H FY2019
