Internet Initiative Japan : IIJ Announces 2Q FY2019 Financial Results

0
11/07/2019 | 10:55pm EST

For Immediate Release

Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp Tel: +81-3-5205-6500

URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir

IIJ Announces its First Six Months Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

Tokyo, November 8, 2019 - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. ("IIJ", TSE:3774) today announced its first six months consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 ("1H19", from April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).1

Highlights of Financial Results for 1H19

Results

Target

Total revenues

JPY99.2 billion

up 8.8%

YoY2

JPY97.7 billion

Gross profit

JPY15.2 billion

up 6.7%

YoY*

JPY14.2 billion

Operating profit

JPY3.4 billion

up 2.0%

YoY*

JPY2.2 billion

Net Profit3

JPY1.8 billion

down 16.2% YoY*

JPY0.6 billion

* Considering normalized cost,4 actual year over year growth of gross profit is up 14.6%, operating profit is up 45.7% and profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent is up 23.6%.

Financial Targets for FY2019 (revised on November 8, 2019)5

New

Target

Original Target

Total revenues

JPY204.0 billion

up 6.0% YoY

JPY204.0 billion

Operating profit

JPY7.6 billion

up 26.2% YoY

JPY7.0 billion

Net Profit

JPY3.8 billion

up 7.9% YoY

JPY3.5 billion

* Interim and year-end cash dividend target remain unchanged. (Interim: JPY13.50 per dividend, Annual: JPY27.00 per dividend)

Overview of 1H19 Financial Results and Business Outlook

"Under favorable business environment, we effectively executed business strategies and continuously focused on capturing Japanese enterprises' IT needs and we believe such efforts were translated to strong 1H19 financial results: total revenue and operating profit exceeded our target. Enterprise recurring revenue6 strongly grew by 10.2% year over year by accumulating orders of various network services, such as security and mobile, as well as systems operation and maintenance. As for systems integration (SI), demands continued to be strong and gross margin continued to expand, up 13.3% from 1H18. Strong revenue and gross margin growth of both network services and SI absorbed total cost increase and led to operating profit growth. As a result of this good business cycle, we revised our full-year financial targets upwards based on our assumption that favorable IT demands to continue," said Koichi Suzuki, Founder, Chairman and CEO of IIJ.

  1. Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), unaudited and consolidated.
  2. YoY is an abbreviation for year over year change.
  3. Net Profit is "Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent."
  4. Normalized profit is calculated by allocating JPY2.05 billion of additional cost recorded in 4Q18, as a result of the difference between our estimate (14% decrease) and the actual revision (5% decrease) of NTT Docomo's mobile interconnectivity unit charge to the attributable each quarter of FY2018. Please refer page 5 of our presentation material for 1H19 earnings which explains this year over year operating profit in details.
  5. For details on our updward revision for FY2019 financial target, please refer to our press release titled "Notice Regarding Differences between Financial Targets and Actual Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2020 and Revision of the Full-Year Financial Targets" which was announced on November 8, 2019.
  6. The enterprise recurring revenue described here is the sum of Internet connectivity for enterprises (excluding MVNE), outsourcing, and systems operation and maintenance. It does not include WAN revenues, which decreased year over year due to existing large clients' migration transaction from WAN to mobile.

- 1 -

IIJ 1H FY2019

"Following FY2018, we continued to enhance our comprehensive network service line-ups ranging from Internet, mobile, security, and cloud throughout 1H19. For mobile, we introduced new services such as eSIM by leveraging our full-MVNO infrastructure. To strengthen our IoT business foundation, we have made business alliances with several device manufactures including Advantech, one of the top global industrial computer manufactures. We continuously prepare ourselves for advanced IoT usages and stronger demands which should rise in the middle term from Japanese enterprises. As for DeCurret and JOCDN, our newly established affiliated companies, they both raised capital by inviting new enterprise shareholders and have been executing their business strategy on schedule," said Eijiro Katsu, President and COO of IIJ.

Regarding the retroactively adjusted 1H19 financial results

As an MVNO, we purchase mobile infrastructure mainly from NTT Docomo Inc. The unit price for mobile interconnectivity charge is revised every year and has been decreasing. Because the unit price is fixed at the end of our fiscal year, we apply our own estimate of unit price decrease rate to calculate mobile infrastructure cost throughout a fiscal year. Difference amount between our estimate and revised charge is recorded as a one-time cost or reduction in cost in 4Q.

In FY2018, the difference between our estimate and the revised was large and we recorded JPY2.05 billion of cost in 4Q18. Essentially this one-time additional cost should have been allocated to attributable each quarter of FY2018. Adjusted figures by the result of such allocation ("Adjusted") are as follows:

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

JPY billion

JPY billion

JPY billion

JPY billion

Accounting period

2.05

Cost allocated to attributable service period

0.48

0.50

0.52

0.55

Adjusted 1H18 results and Adjusted YoY changes are as follows:

Operating Results

Adjusted 1H18

1H19

Adjusted YoY

change

Cost of Network services revenue

JPY millions

JPY millions

(%)

(49,485)

(51,153)

3.4

Gross profit of Network services

8,673

10,051

15.9

Total gross profit

13,262

15,200

14.6

Operating profit

2,300

3,352

45.7

Profit before tax

2,445

3,043

24.5

Profit for the period

1,506

1,858

23.4

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent

1,420

1,756

23.6

Comprehensive income for the period

1,715

2,562

49.4

Segment Results

Adjusted 1H18

1H19

Adjusted YoY

change

Operating profit (consolidated)

JPY millions

JPY millions

(%)

2,300

3,352

45.7

Network service and SI business

1,607

2,557

59.1

- 2 -

IIJ 1H FY2019

1H19 Financial Results Summary

We have adopted IFRS 16 "Leases" (hereinafter "IFRS 16") from 1Q19. As for the details, please refer to "Changes in Accounting Policies" written in the page 18 of this document.

Operating Results Summary

1H18

1H19

YoY Change

JPY millions

JPY millions

%

Total revenues

91,224

99,220

8.8

Network services

58,158

61,204

5.2

Systems integration (SI)

30,995

35,916

15.9

ATM operation business

2,071

2,100

1.4

Total costs

(76,977)

(84,020)

9.1

Network services

(48,500)

(51,153)

5.5

Systems integration (SI)

(27,310)

(31,742)

16.2

ATM operation business

(1,167)

(1,125)

(3.6)

Total gross profit

14,247

15,200

6.7

Network services

9,658

10,051

4.1

Systems integration (SI)

3,685

4,174

13.3

ATM operation business

904

975

7.9

SG&A, R&D, and other operating income (expenses)

(10,962)

(11,848)

8.1

Operating profit

3,285

3,352

2.0

Profit before tax

3,430

3,043

(11.3)

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent

2,095

1,756

(16.2)

(Notes)

  1. We have adopted IFRS from the filing of our FY2018 annual report "Yuka-shoken-houkokusho." The reporting period of foreign consolidated subsidiaries are different from the period under the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (U.S. GAAP). Along with the change, the figures for 1H18 are different from 1H18 results disclosed in the past.
  2. Systems integration includes equipment sales.

Segment Results Summary

1H18

1H19

JPY millions

91,224

JPY millions

Total revenues

99,220

Network services and SI business

89,349

97,265

ATM operation business

2,071

2,100

Elimination

(196)

(145)

Operating profit

3,285

3,352

Network service and SI business

2,592

2,557

ATM operation business

807

869

Elimination

(114)

(74)

We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business.

1H19 Revenues and Income

Revenues

Total revenueswere JPY99,220 million, up 8.8% YoY (JPY91,224 million for 1H18).

Network services revenuewas JPY61,204 million, up 5.2% YoY (JPY58,158 million for 1H18).

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprise were JPY18,075 million, up 13.3% YoY from JPY15,955 million for 1H18, mainly due to an increase in mobile-related services revenues such as MVNE and M2M/IoT type revenues by leveraging our full-MVNO infrastructure.

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY12,997 million, up 3.3% YoY from JPY12,585 million for 1H18. The revenue growth was mainly due to "IIJmio Mobile Service," consumer mobile services.

Revenues for WAN services were JPY14,342 million, down 7.3% YoY from JPY15,473 million for 1H18, mainly

- 3 -

IIJ 1H FY2019

because of the planned migration projects of large enterprises clients who are moving away from dedicated line to mobile to connect their multiple locations.

Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY15,790 million, up 11.6% YoY from JPY14,145 million for 1H18, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues.

Network Services Revenues Breakdown

1H18

1H19

YoY

Change

JPY millions

JPY millions

%

Total network services

58,158

61,204

5.2

Internet connectivity services (enterprise)

15,955

18,075

13.3

IP services (including data center connectivity services)

5,212

5,314

1.9

IIJ Mobile services

9,162

11,133

21.5

IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service

6,927

8,234

18.9

Others

1,581

1,628

3.0

Internet connectivity services (consumer)

12,585

12,997

3.3

IIJmio Mobile Service

11,216

11,710

4.4

Others

1,369

1,287

(6.0)

WAN services

15,473

14,342

(7.3)

Outsourcing services

14,145

15,790

11.6

Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services

As of

As of

YoY

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Change

Internet connectivity services (enterprise)

1,561,978

1,827,220

265,242

IP service (greater than or equal to 1Gbps)

735

743

8

IP service (less than 1Gbps)

1,303

1,240

(63)

IIJ Mobile Services

1,483,479

1,741,824

258,345

IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service

936,067

1,090,569

154,502

Others

76,461

83,413

6,952

Internet connectivity services (consumer)

1,395,648

1,408,665

13,017

IIJmio Mobile Service

1,048,136

1,075,758

27,622

Others

347,512

332,907

(14,605)

Total contracted bandwidth (Gbps)

3,548.0

4,454.0

906.0

(Notes)

  1. Numbers in the table above show number of contracts except for "IIJ Mobile Services (enterprise)" and "IIJmio Mobile Service" which show number of subscriptions.
  2. The numbers of IP service contracts includes the numbers of IIJ data center connectivity service contracts.
  3. Total contracted bandwidth is calculated by multiplying number of contracts under "Internet connectivity services (enterprise)" except for "IIJ Mobile Services" and the contracted bandwidths of the services respectively.
  4. Along with our change in accounting principle from the U.S. GAAP to IFRS from the filing of our FY2018 annual report "Yuka-shoken-houkokusho," the reporting period of foreign consolidated subsidiaries are different. As a result, the number of our Internet connectivity service contracts and total contracted bandwidth described above are different from the past disclosure.

SI revenues, including equipment sales were JPY35,916 million, up 15.9% YoY (JPY30,995 million for 1H18).

Systems construction and equipment sales revenue, a one-time revenue, was JPY13,754 million, up 27.5% YoY (JPY10,790 million for 1H18). In addition to an increase in usual revenue of completed project, we recognized JPY1.3 billion of revenue along with construction progresses. Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY22,162 million, up 9.7% YoY (JPY20,205 million for 1H18), mainly due to continued accumulation of systems operation orders as well as an increase in private cloud services' revenues.

Orders received for SI and equipment sales totaled JPY36,351 million, up 4.1% YoY (JPY34,928 million for 1H18); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY14,610 million, almost the same as JPY14,694 million for 1H18, and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY21,741 million, up 7.4% YoY (JPY20,234 million for 1H18).

Order backlog for SI and equipment sales as of September 30, 2019 amounted to JPY51,550 million, up 2.0% YoY (JPY50,529 million as of September 30, 2018); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY8,696 million, down 20.7% YoY (JPY10,969 million as of September 30, 2018) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY42,853 million, up 8.3% YoY (JPY39,559 million as of September 30, 2018).

- 4 -

IIJ 1H FY2019

ATM operation business revenueswere JPY2,100 million, up 1.4% YoY (JPY2,071 million for 1H18).

Cost of sales

Total cost of saleswas JPY84,020 million, up 9.1% YoY (JPY76,977 million for 1H18 and JPY77,962 million as Adjusted) and Adjusted YoY change was up 7.8%.

Cost of network services revenuewas JPY51,153 million, up 5.5% YoY (JPY48,500 million for 1H18 and JPY49,485 million as Adjusted) and Adjusted YoY change in cost of network services revenue was up 3.4% YoY. There were an increase in outsourcing-related costs along with our mobile-related revenue increase and a decrease in circuit-related costs along with our WAN services revenue decrease. Gross profit was JPY10,051 million, up 4.1% YoY (JPY9,658 million for 1H18 and JPY8,673 million as Adjusted), Adjusted YoY change in gross profit was up 15.9%, and gross profit ratio was 16.4% (16.6% for 1H18 and 14.9% as Adjusted).

Cost of SI revenues,including equipment sales was JPY31,742 million, up 16.2% YoY (JPY27,310 million for 1H18). There were an increase in purchasing costs along with increase in our systems construction revenue and an increase in network operation-related costs. Gross profit was JPY4,174 million, up 13.3% YoY (JPY3,685 million for 1H18) and gross profit ratio was 11.6% (11.9% for 1H18).

Cost of ATM operation business revenueswas JPY1,125 million, down 3.6% YoY (JPY1,167 million for 1H18). Gross profit was JPY975 million (JPY904 million for 1H18) and gross profit ratio was 46.4% (43.7% for 1H18).

Selling, general and administrative expenses and other operating income and expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses, which include research and development expenses, totaled JPY11,901 million, up 8.3% YoY (JPY10,992 million for 1H18), mainly due to increases in personnel-related expenses and sales commission expenses.

Other operating incomewas JPY159 million (JPY79 million for 1H18).

Other operating expenseswas JPY106 million (JPY49 million for 1H18), mainly due to disposal loss on fixed assets.

Operating profit

Operating profitwas JPY3,352 million (JPY3,285 million for 1H18 and JPY2,300 million as Adjusted), up 2.0% YoY and Adjusted YoY change was up 45.7%.

Finance income and expenses, and share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method

Finance incomewas JPY119 million, compared to JPY390 million for 1H18. It included dividend income of JPY61 million (JPY75 million for 1H18).

Finance expensewas JPY295 million, compared to JPY222 million for 1H18. It included interest expenses of JPY279 million (JPY214 million for 1H18).

Share of loss of investments accounted for using equity methodwas JPY133 million (compared to loss of JPY23 million for 1H18), mainly due to our share of loss in DeCurret Inc. of JPY685 million and gains on changes in equity of JPY376 million arisen from issuance of common stock of DeCurret Inc.

Profit before tax

Profit before taxwas JPY3,043 million (JPY3,430 million for 1H18 and JPY2,445 million as Adjusted), down 11.3% YoY and Adjusted YoY change was up 24.5%.

Profit for the period

Income tax expensewas JPY1,185 million (JPY1,249 million for 1H18). As a result, profit for the period was JPY1,858 million (JPY2,181 million for 1H18 and JPY1,506 million as Adjusted), down 14.8% YoY and Adjusted YoY change was up 23.4%.

Profit for the period attributable to non-controllinginterestswas JPY102 million (JPY86 million for 1H18) mainly related to net income of Trust Networks Inc. As a result, profit for the period attributable to owners of parent was JPY1,756 million (JPY2,095 million for 1H18 and JPY1,420 million as Adjusted), down 16.2% YoY and Adjusted YoY change was up 23.6%.

- 5 -

IIJ 1H FY2019

Financial Position as of September 30, 2019

As of September 30, 2019, the balance of total assets was JPY201,972 million, increased by JPY34,683 million from the balance as of March 31, 2019 of JPY167,289 million.

As of September 30, 2019, the balance of current assets was JPY79,574 million, increased by JPY602 million from the balance as of March 31, 2019 of JPY78,791 million. The major breakdown of fluctuation and balance of current assets was: an increase in cash and cash equivalents by JPY2,079 million to JPY34,036 million, a decrease in trade receivables by JPY3,164 million to JPY30,212 million, a decrease in inventories by JPY1,360 million to JPY2,044 million and an increase in prepaid expenses by JPY1,720 million to JPY10,242 million.

As of September 30, 2019, the balance of non-current assets was JPY122,398 million, increased by JPY34,081 million from the balance as of March 31, 2019 of JPY88,318 million. Along with the adoption of IFRS 16 from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, right-of-use assets were newly accounted. The breakdown of right-of-use assets was: JPY33,942 million of assets under operating lease contracts which was newly recognized, mainly related to our office and data centers lease contracts, and JPY15,827 million of assets under finance lease contracts, most of which were transferred from tangible and intangible assets. Other investments was JPY10,019 million, decreased by JPY1,384 million mainly due to sales of our portion of holding equity securities.

As of September 30, 2019, the balance of current liabilities was JPY62,708 million, increased by JPY9,804 million from the balance as of March 31, 2019 of JPY52,904 million. Trade and other payables decreased by JPY4,916 million to JPY17,046 million. Borrowings increased by JPY3,195 million to JPY15,945 million. The breakdown of increase in the borrowings was: an increase by JPY3,030 million in short-term borrowings, a decrease by JPY750 million due to payment of long-term borrowings, and an increase by JPY915 million due to a transfer from non-current liabilities. Other financial liabilities increased by JPY10,791 million to JPY17,822 million. The increase included JPY10,254 million related to operating lease recognized along with the adoption of IFRS 16.

As of September 30, 2019, the balance of non-current liabilities was JPY60,249 million, increased by JPY22,984 million from the balance as of March 31, 2019 of JPY37,265 million. Long-term borrowings decreased by JPY915 million to JPY13,085 million due to a transfer to current portion. Other financial liabilities increased by JPY23,982 million to JPY36,133 million. The increase included JPY23,749 million related to operating lease recognized along with the adoption of IFRS 16.

As of September 30, 2019, the balance of equity attributable to owners of parent was JPY78,117 million, increased by JPY1,846 million from the balance as of March 31, 2019 of JPY76,271 million. Ratio of owners' equity to total assets was 38.7% as of September 30, 2019.

- 6 -

IIJ 1H FY2019

1H19 Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2019 were JPY34,036 million (JPY27,885 million as of September 30, 2018).

Net cash provided by operating activitiesfor 1H19 was JPY13,394 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY13,871 million for 1H18). There were profit before tax of JPY3,043 million, depreciation and amortization of JPY14,300 million, including JPY6,160 million of depreciation of right-of-use operating lease assets newly recognized by the adoption of IFRS 16, and income taxes paid of JPY1,330 million. Regarding changes in operating assets and liabilities, it was net cash out of JPY2,947 million mainly due to payment of trade and other payables and prepaid expenses in relation to upfront payment for software licenses and maintenance cost for service facilities, while there were cash in by collecting trade receivables and by selling inventories.

Net cash used in investing activitiesfor 1H19 was JPY4,087 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY3,507 million for 1H18), mainly due to payments for purchase of tangible assets of JPY4,788 million (JPY3,111 million for 1H18), payments for purchase of intangible assets, such as software, of JPY2,422 million (JPY2,510 million for 1H18), and proceeds from sales of other investments, such as equity securities, of JPY2,673 million.

Net cash used in financing activitiesfor 1H19 was JPY7,139 million (net cash used in financing activities of JPY3,902 million for 1H18), mainly due to proceeds from short-term borrowings of JPY3,030 million, payments of other financial liabilities of JPY10,230 million (JPY3,502 million for 1H18), including JPY6,149 million of payment of operating lease obligations newly recognized by the adoption of IFRS 16.

Future Prospects including FY2019 Financial Targets

Financial targets for FY2019 disclosed on May 14, 2019 have been revised. For details, please refer to our press release "Notice Regarding Differences between Financial Targets and Actual Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2020 and Revision of the Full-Year Financial Targets" which was announced today, November 8, 2019.

Presentation

Presentation materials will be posted on our web site (https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir/) on November 8, 2019.

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

For inquiries, contact:

IIJ Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-5205-6500E-mail:ir@iij.ad.jp URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir

Disclaimer:

Statements made in this press release regarding IIJ's or management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, or predictions for the future are forward-looking statements that are based on IIJ's and managements' current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about its business and the industry. These forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding revenues and operating and net profitability, are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause IIJ's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

- 7 -

IIJ 1H FY2019

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

March 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

31,957,789

34,036,458

Trade receivables

33,375,808

30,211,635

Inventories

3,403,192

2,043,569

Prepaid expenses

8,522,554

10,242,295

Other financial assets

1,581,212

2,892,338

Other current assets

130,900

147,530

Total Current Assets

78,971,455

79,573,825

Non-current Assets

Tangible assets

33,136,059

19,189,686

Right-of-use Assets

49,768,939

Goodwill

6,082,472

6,082,472

Intangible assets

18,818,707

18,333,822

Investments accounted for using the equity method

4,837,867

5,121,984

Prepaid expenses

8,037,298

8,287,852

Other investments

11,402,365

10,018,633

Deferred tax assets

176,587

329,188

Other financial assets

5,293,547

4,925,548

Other non-current assets

532,839

340,158

Total non-current assets

88,317,741

122,398,282

Total assets

167,289,196

201,972,107

- 8 -

IIJ 1H FY2019

March 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Liabilities and Equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

21,962,239

17,045,749

Borrowings

12,750,000

15,945,000

Income taxes payable

1,139,460

1,747,197

Deferred income

5,461,813

5,799,841

Other financial liabilities

7,031,690

17,822,375

Other current liabilities

4,559,005

4,348,225

Total current liabilities

52,904,207

62,708,387

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

14,000,000

13,085,000

Retirement benefit liabilities

3,488,501

3,612,935

Provisions

731,257

732,723

Deferred income

5,518,492

5,614,081

Deferred tax liabilities

421,396

192,934

Other financial liabilities

12,151,346

36,133,307

Other non-current liabilities

954,387

878,335

Total non-current liabilities

37,265,379

60,249,315

Total liabilities

90,169,586

122,957,702

Equity

Share capital

25,518,712

25,530,621

Share premium

36,225,775

36,242,495

Retained earnings

12,335,035

14,992,750

Other components of equity

4,088,704

3,248,309

Treasury shares

(1,896,788)

(1,896,788)

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

76,271,438

78,117,387

Non-controlling interests

848,172

897,018

Total equity

77,119,610

79,014,405

Total liabilities and equity

167,289,196

201,972,107

- 9 -

IIJ 1H FY2019

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Revenues

Network services

58,158,157

61,203,901

System integration

30,994,454

35,915,608

ATM operation business

2,071,290

2,100,026

Total revenues

91,223,901

99,219,535

Cost of sales

Cost of network services

(48,500,372)

(51,153,590)

Cost of systems integration

(27,309,569)

(31,741,986)

Cost of ATM operation business

(1,167,007)

(1,124,746)

Total cost of sales

(76,976,948)

(84,020,322)

Gross Profit

14,246,953

15,199,213

Selling, general and administrative expense

(10,992,414)

(11,900,630)

Other operating income

79,015

159,068

Other operating expenses

(48,740)

(105,701)

Operating Profit

3,284,814

3,351,950

Finance income

389,654

118,609

Finance expenses

(221,334)

(294,150)

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for

(23,234)

(133,121)

using equity method

Profit (loss) before tax

3,429,900

3,043,288

Income tax expense

(1,248,852)

(1,184,935)

Profit (loss) for the year

2,181,048

1,858,353

Profit (loss) for the year attributable to:

Owners of the parent

2,095,091

1,756,102

Non-controlling interests

85,957

102,251

Total

2,181,048

1,858,353

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (yen)

46.48

38.96

Diluted earnings per share (yen)

46.31

38.79

- 10 -

IIJ 1H FY2019

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Revenues

Network services

29,447,133

30,524,316

System integration

15,862,233

17,806,404

ATM operation business

1,076,090

1,059,971

Total revenues

46,385,456

49,390,691

Cost of sales

Cost of network services

(24,675,282)

(25,492,608)

Cost of systems integration

(13,709,911)

(15,522,606)

Cost of ATM operation business

(584,102)

(557,828)

Total cost of sales

(38,969,295)

(41,573,042)

Gross Profit

7,416,161

7,817,649

Selling, general and administrative expense

(5,470,662)

(5,858,938)

Other operating income

19,439

46,409

Other operating expenses

(31,797)

(34,129)

Operating Profit

1,933,141

1,970,991

Finance income

241,797

97,173

Finance expenses

(176,412)

(148,227)

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for

6,456

(245,328)

using equity method

Profit (loss) before tax

2,004,982

1,674,609

Income tax expense

(738,238)

(642,010)

Profit (loss) for the year

1,266,744

1,032,599

Profit (loss) for the year attributable to:

Owners of the parent

1,221,348

979,589

Non-controlling interests

45,396

53,010

Total

1,266,744

1,032,599

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (yen)

27.10

21.73

Diluted earnings per share (yen)

26.99

21.63

- 11 -

IIJ 1H FY2019

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Profit (loss)

2,181,048

1,858,353

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated

as measured at fair value through other

124,285

817,704

comprehensive income

Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method

Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Total other comprehensive income, net of tax

Other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the parent

Non-controlling interest

Other comprehensive income

124,285817,704

103,333(117,773)

(1,315)974

(17,837)2,493

84,181(114,306)

208,466703,398

2,389,5142,561,751

2,303,5572,459,500

85,957102,251

2,389,5142,561,751

- 12 -

IIJ 1H FY2019

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Profit (loss)

1,266,744

1,032,599

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated

as measured at fair value through other

713,579

165,547

comprehensive income

Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method

Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Total other comprehensive income, net of tax

Other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the parent

Non-controlling interest

Other comprehensive income

713,579165,547

54,693(20,231)

(1,294)289

(4,121)(1,469)

49,278(21,411)

762,857144,136

2,029,6011,176,735

1,984,2051,123,725

45,39653,010

2,029,6011,176,735

- 13 -

IIJ 1H FY2019

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)

Six months ended September 30, 2018

Owners of the parent's shareholders' equity

Non-

Total

Other

Retained

controlling

equity

Share capital

Share premium

components of

Treasury shares

Total

interests

earnings

equity

Thousands of

Thousands of

Thousands of

Thousands of

Thousands of

Thousands of

Thousands

Thousands of

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

of yen

yen

Balance, March 31, 2018

25,511,804

36,175,936

9,678,821

5,058,955

(1,896,784)

74,528,732

718,500

75,247,232

Comprehensive income

Profit (loss)

-

-

2,095,091

-

-

2,095,091

85,957

2,181,048

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

208,466

-

208,466

-

208,466

Total comprehensive income

-

-

2,095,091

208,466

-

2,303,557

85,957

2,389,514

Transactions with owners

Issuance of common stock

6,908

(6,395)

-

-

-

513

-

513

Dividends paid

-

-

(608,349)

-

-

(608,349)

(48,550)

(656,899)

Stock-based compensation

-

27,905

-

-

-

27,905

-

27,905

Transfer from other components of

-

-

27,982

(27,982)

-

-

-

-

equity to retained earnings

Total transactions with owners

6,908

21,510

(580,367)

(27,982)

-

(579,931)

(48,550)

(628,481)

Balance, September 30, 2018

25,518,712

36,197,446

11,193,545

5,239,439

(1,896,784)

76,252,358

755,907

77,008,265

Six months ended September 30, 2019

Owners of the parent's shareholders' equity

Non-

Total

Retained

Other

controlling

Share capital

Share premium

equity

components of

Treasury shares

Total

interests

earnings

equity

Thousands of

Thousands of

Thousands of

Thousands of

Thousands of

Thousands of

Thousands

Thousands of

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

of yen

yen

Balance, March 31, 2019

25,518,712

36,225,775

12,335,035

4,088,704

(1,896,788)

76,271,438

848,172

77,119,610

Cumulative impact of adopting

-

-

(33,728)

-

-

(33,728)

-

(33,728)

IFRS 16 (Note)

Comprehensive income

Profit (loss)

-

-

1,756,102

-

-

1,756,102

102,251

1,858,353

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

703,398

-

703,398

-

703,398

Total comprehensive income

-

-

1,756,102

703,398

-

2,459,500

102,251

2,561,751

Transactions with owners

Issuance of common stock

11,909

(11,895)

-

-

-

14

-

14

Dividends paid

-

-

(608,452)

-

-

(608,452)

(53,405)

(661,857)

Stock-based compensation

-

28,615

-

-

-

28,615

-

28,615

Transfer from other components of

-

-

1,543,793

(1,543,793)

-

-

-

-

equity to retained earnings

Total transactions with owners

11,909

16,720

935,341

(1,543,793)

-

(579,823)

(53,405)

(633,228)

Balance, September 30, 2019

25,530,621

36,242,495

14,992,750

3,248,309

(1,896,788)

78,117,387

897,018

79,014,405

(Note) This line shows impact from adopting IFRS 16 "Leases."

IIJ 1H FY2019

- 14 -

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Cash flows from operating activities:

Profit (loss) before tax

3,429,900

3,043,288

Adjustments

Depreciation and amortization

7,412,392

14,299,860

Loss on sales of property and equipment

28,118

82,881

Shares of loss (profit) of investments

23,234

133,121

accounted for using the equity method

Financial income

(261,831)

(107,725)

Financial expenses

213,571

296,483

Other

(96,044)

39,524

Changes in working capital

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

1,879,792

3,126,603

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(1,729,183)

1,353,994

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses

(2,111,073)

(1,982,541)

Decrease (increase) in other assets

(67,244)

190,111

Decrease (increase) in other financial assets

1,068,095

(621,923)

Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables

3,715,212

(5,221,511)

Increase (decrease) in deferred income

2,327,831

470,327

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities

(52,305)

(285,697)

Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities

14,326

(101,021)

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liabilities

126,247

124,434

Sub total

15,921,038

14,840,208

Interest and dividends received

157,683

162,887

Interest paid

(211,014)

(279,359)

Income taxes paid

(1,996,679)

(1,329,835)

Cash flows from operating activities

13,871,028

13,393,901

- 15 -

IIJ 1H FY2019

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchases of tangible assets

(3,110,912)

(4,788,074)

Proceeds from sales of tangible assets

1,757,616

817,601

Purchases of intangible assets

(2,510,077)

(2,422,464)

Proceeds from sales of intangible assets

1,579

260,264

Purchase of investments accounted for using equity method

-

(498,000)

Purchases of other investments

-

(42,740)

Proceeds from sales of other investments

358,251

2,673,101

Payments for leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits

(7,946)

(85,874)

Proceeds from collection of leasehold deposits

42,113

12,089

and guarantee deposits

Payments for refundable insurance policies

(28,181)

(28,170)

Other

(9,698)

14,833

Cash flows from investing activities

(3,507,255)

(4,087,434)

Cash flows from financing activities

Repayment of long-term borrowings

-

(750,000)

Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

-

3,030,000

Proceeds from other financial liabilities

256,608

1,473,000

Payments of other financial liabilities

(3,501,569)

(10,229,755)

Dividends paid

(608,349)

(608,452)

Other

(48,556)

(53,418)

Cash flows from financing activities

(3,901,866)

(7,138,625)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

102,774

(89,173)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

6,564,681

2,078,669

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

21,320,004

31,957,789

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

27,884,685

34,036,458

- 16 -

IIJ 1H FY2019

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (UNAUDITED)

Going Concern Assumption (Unaudited)

Nothing to be reported.

Material Changes In Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)

Nothing to be reported.

Segment Information (Unaudited)

IIJ and its subsidiaries (collectively "the Company") primarily operates its network service and system integration business, which provides a comprehensive range of network solutions to meet its customers' needs by cross-selling a variety of services, including Internet connectivity services, WAN services, outsourcing services, systems integration and sales of network-related equipment, and the ATM operation business. Therefore, the Company defined two reportable segments: "Network service and systems integration business" and "ATM operation business."

Intersegment transactions are based on market price. Segment information for the Company is as follows:

Six months ended September 30, 2018

Reportable segments

Network service and

ATM operation

systems integration

Adjustments

Consolidated

business

business

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Revenue

Customers

89,152,611

2,071,290

91,223,901

Intersegment transactions

196,199

(196,199)

Total revenue

89,348,810

2,071,290

(196,199)

91,223,901

Segment operating profit

2,592,434

806,493

(114,113)

3,284,814

Finance income

389,654

Finance expense

(221,334)

Share of profit (loss) of investments

(23,234)

accounted for using the equity method

Profit before tax

3,429,900

Six months ended September 30, 2019

Reportable segments

Network service and

ATM operation

Adjustments

Consolidated

systems integration

business

business

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Revenue

Customers

97,119,509

2,100,026

99,219,535

Intersegment transactions

145,707

(145,707)

Total revenue

97,265,216

2,100,026

(145,707)

99,219,535

Segment operating profit

2,556,755

868,951

(73,756)

3,351,950

Finance income

118,609

Finance expense

(294,150)

Share of profit (loss) of investments

(133,121)

accounted for using the equity method

Profit before tax

3,043,288

IIJ 1H FY2019

- 17 -

Subsequent Events (Unaudited)

Nothing to be reported.

Changes in Accounting Policies (Unaudited)

The Company applied the following standard starting from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

IFRS

Outline of a new standard and amendments

IFRS 16

Leases

Amendment concerning accounting treatment for leases

The Company adopted IFRS 16 "Leases" (issued in January 2016) from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

According to the transition approach, the Company has adopted IFRS 16 retrospectively and the cumulative effect of applying this standard was recognized as adjustment of retained earnings at the beginning date of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. In applying IFRS 16, the Company chooses the practical expedient in IFRS 16 paragraph C3 and assesses whether contracts contain leases in accordance with IAS 17 "Leases" (hereinafter, "IAS 17") and IFRIC 4 "Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease."

The Company recognized right-of-use assets and other financial liabilities related to leases previously classified as operating leases under the principles of IAS 17 were recognized at the date of initial application of IFRS 16. These liabilities are measured at present value of the remaining lease payments discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial application. Right-of-use assets are measured retrospectively as if IFRS 16 had been applied from the inception date. Right-of-use assets are depreciated using the straight-line method.

For leases that were previously classified as finance leases as a lessee under the principles of IAS 17, the carrying amount of right-of-use assets and other financial liabilities as of the date of initial application has been measured based on the carrying amount of right-of-use assets and other financial liabilities, respectively, under IAS 17 as of the day immediately before that date.

The following is the reconciliation of non-cancellable operating lease contracts disclosed applying IAS 17 as of March 31, 2019 and other financial liabilities related to leases recognized in the consolidated statement of financial position at the date of initial application.

(Thousands of yen)

Non- Cancellable operating lease contracts disclosed as of March 31, 2019

11,305,119

Operating lease contracts discounted using the incremental borrowing rate as of April 1, 2019

11,292,343

Finance lease contracts disclosed as of March 31, 2019

18,033,862

Cancellable operating lease contracts, etc.

27,745,102

Other financial liabilities related to leases as of April 1, 2019

57,071,307

As a result of the adoption of IFRS 16, the Company recorded right-of-use assets of JPY38,988,207 thousand and other financial liabilities of JPY39,037,445 thousand at April 1, 2019. In addition, retained earnings decreased by JPY33,728 thousand primarily due to having adopted the method where the cumulative effect of applying this standard is recognized at the date of initial application.

The following practical expedients are used in the adoption of IFRS 16.

A single discount rate is applied to portfolios of leases with reasonably similar characteristics.

Leases for which the lease term ends within 12 months of the date of initial application are accounted for in the same way as short-term leases.

Initial direct costs are excluded from the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application. The Company uses hindsight to calculate the lease term for lease contracts including options to extend or

terminate the lease.

IIJ 1H FY2019

- 18 -

The balances of other financial liabilities related to leases are as follows:

As of March 31, 2019

As of September 30, 2019

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Classification under IAS 17

Finance leases

18,033,862

17,939,761

Operating leases

34,002,528

IIJ 1H FY2019

- 19 -

Note: The following information is provided to disclose Internet Initiative Japan Inc. ("IIJ") financial results (unaudited) for the three months ended September 30, 2019 ("1H19") in the form defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2019 [Under IFRS]

November 8, 2019

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Exchange listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section

Stock code number: 3774

URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/

Representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director

Contact: Akihisa Watai, Managing Director and CFO

TEL: (03) 5205-6500

Scheduled date for filing of quarterly report (Shihanki-houkokusho) to Japan's regulatory organization: November 14, 2019

Scheduled date for dividend payment: December 6, 2019

Supplemental material on annual results: Yes

Presentation on quarterly report: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than JPY one million are rounded)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations

(% shown is YoY change)

Profit (loss)

Other

Operating

Profit (loss)

Profit (loss)

attributable to

Revenues

comprehensive

profit

before tax

for the period

owners

income

of the parent

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

Six Months ended

99,220

8.8

3,352

2.0

3,043

(11.3)

1,858

(14.8)

1,756

(16.2)

2,562

7.2

September 30, 2019

Six Months ended

91,224

-

3,285

-

3,430

-

2,181

-

2,095

-

2,390

-

September 30, 2018

(Reference) Regarding year over year (YoY) change of profit, one-time cost in relation to mobile services recorded in 4Q18 should essentially have been allocated to attributable each quarter of FY2018 to disclose our actual profit situation. Considering such allocation, YoY change would be as follows: Operating profit up 45.7%, Profit (loss) before tax up 24.5%, Profit (loss) for the period up 23.4%, Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent up 23.6%, and Other comprehensive income up 49.4%. For details, please refer to "Regarding the retroactively adjusted 1H18 financial results" which is written on page 2 of this earnings release.

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per

share

JPY

JPY

Six Months ended September 30, 2019

38.96

38.79

Six Months ended September 30, 2018

46.48

46.31

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Total equity

Total equity attributable

Ratio of owners' equity

to owners of the parent

to total assets

JPY millions

JPY millions

JPY millions

%

As of September 30, 2019

201,972

79,014

78,117

38.7

As of March 31, 2019

167,289

77,120

76,271

45.6

- 20 -

(% shown is YoY change)

2Dividends

Dividend per Shares

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Total

JPY

JPY

JPY

JPY

JPY

Fiscal Year Ended

13.50

13.50

27.00

March 31, 2019

Fiscal Year Ending

13.50

March 31, 2020

Fiscal Year Ending

13.50

27.00

March 31, 2020

(forecast)

(Note) Changes from the latest

forecasts disclosed: No

3Targets of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)

Profit (loss) before

Profit (loss) for the

Basic earnings per

Revenues

Operating profit

year attributable to

tax

share

owners of the parent

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY

Fiscal Year Ending

204,000

6.0

7,600

26.2

6,800

16.4

3,800

7.9

84.29

March 31, 2020

(Note 1) Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: Yes

(Note 2) As for the details about our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, please refer to please refer to our press release "Notice Regarding Differences between Financial Targets and Actual Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2020 and Revision of the Full-Year Financial Targets" which was announced today, November 8, 2019.

  • Notes:
    1. Changes in significant subsidiaries: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies and estimate
      1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes
      2. Other changes in accounting policies: None
      3. Changes in accounting estimates: None

(As for the details of the above (2)-i, please refer to the page 18 of this document)

  1. Number of shares issued (common stock)
    1. Number of shares issued (inclusive of treasury stock): As of September 30, 2019: 46,734,600 shares
      As of March 31, 2019: 46,721,400 shares
  1. Number of treasury stock:
    As of September 30, 2019: 1,650,911 shares
    As of March 31, 2019: 1,650,911 shares
  2. Number of weighted average common shares outstanding:

For the six months ended September 30, 2019: 45,077,125 shares

For the six months ended September 30, 2018: 45,070,449 shares

* Status of Audit Procedures

This document is not subject to the quarterly review by certified public accountant or independent auditor.

  • Explanation on the Appropriate Use of Future Outlook and other special instructions
    1. Forward-lookingstatements
      Forward-looking statements disclosed in this document are based on IIJ Group's expectation, estimates, and projections based on information available to IIJ Group as of November 8, 2019. As these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ from those disclosed due, for example, to but not limited to changes in business climate and/or market trends. As for our latest forecast of our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, please refer to the page 7 of this document.
    2. Adoption of IFRS

We have adopted IFRS from the Annual Securities Report (Yuka-shoken houkokusho) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. As for the disclosure of our quarterly consolidated financial results, we have adopted IFRS from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. Financial information for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 are also prepared in accordance with IFRS.

iii) Others

Presentation material will be disclosed on TDnet as well as posted on our website on Friday, November 8, 2019.

- 21 -

Disclaimer

IIJ - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 03:54:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
