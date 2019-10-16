Internet Initiative Japan : IIJ and Links Field Networks Form Strategic Alliance for Expansion of SoftSIM Business 0 10/16/2019 | 10:29pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Jointly Promote Technical Development and Service Deployment of the SoftSIM Solutions October 17, 2019

Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Links Field Networks Limited TOKYO-October 17, 2019-Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJ, TSE1:3774) and Links Field Networks Limited (Headquarters: Hong Kong, President and CEO: Simon Wong, Links Field Networks) today announced that they have made a master agreement signed today to form a strategic alliance to expand the SoftSIM business. Based on this agreement, the two parties collaborate with each other and jointly promote the technical development and service deployment of the SoftSIM solutions for IoT device manufacturers, aiming to further develop the IoT business in the Japanese market. Advantages of SoftSIM SoftSIM stores a communication profile in a specific area of the communication module, and can connect to the mobile network just like a physical SIM. It is possible to rewrite the communication profile using OTA (Over the Air: a function that can write and erase SIM data via mobile communication). Since no physical SIM is required, the number of parts can be saved and the board size can be minimized. Furthermore, it helps more robust design for IoT devices against external environmental fluctuations such as vibration, temperature, and humidity. This feature makes it ideal for tough conditions such as outdoor-use, and in-vehicle fields. Using in foreign countries, the communication profiles of the local carriers can be used by OTA. Background of Business Alliance Links Field Networks is a leading SoftSIM solution company that develops integrated platform services and network management services for IoT globally. On the other hand, IIJ, Japan's first 'full MVNO', offers SoftSIM for IoT applications only in Japan. The two companies have previously cooperated in providing SoftSIM solutions to customers, but in order to respond to the growing demand in the IoT market, agreed to strengthen collaboration and jointly promote the provision of SoftSIM solutions for operators who provide stronger IoT devices and communication modules. Business Alliance Details With the alliance, IIJ and Links Field Networks develop 'SoftSIM Solution' and promote following items. Joint development of SoftSIM in Japan Provision of communication profiles required for SoftSIM Cooperation for providing SoftSIM to communication module products Joint procurement of global communication profiles Joint development of SoftSIM provision in foreign countries SoftSIM Solution Developed with the Alliance IIJ communication profiles are implemented in the communication module with built-in SIM function by OTA via the RSP (*1)platform of Links Field Networks. Communication modules and connection services are provided to customers by IIJ. (*1) RSP: Remote SIM Provisioning. A function to rewrite SIM data via mobile network. About Links Field Networks Established in 2013, Links Field Networks is a comprehensive connectivity service provider for global IoT enterprises. Products and services range from GSMA-compliant eSIM, RSP platform, Connectivity Management Platform (CMP), global data plans to SIM OS development. Various SIM form factors can be provided 2/3/4FF, MFF2 to SoftSIM for any IoT use cases. Links Field Networks' innovated IoT Inside model, works with major module vendors to provide module with integrated UICC, enabling IoT enterprises to have connectivity ready during design-in phase. Its CMP is connected to over 20 MNOs and MVNOs and offers global, regional to local data services. Links Field Networks has strategic local offices in Asia, South America and Europe to support customers' connectivity implementations. About IIJ Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, systems integration, cloud computing services, security services and mobile services. Moreover, IIJ has built one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ was listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006. The statements within this release contain forward-looking statements about our future plans that involve risk and uncertainty. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results. For inquiries, contact For inquiries, contact IIJ Corporate Communications Links Field Networks Corporate Communications (*) All company names and service names used in this press release are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer IIJ - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 02:28:05 UTC 0 Latest news on INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN 10:29p INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN : IIJ and Links Field Networks Form Strategic Alliance.. PU

Financials (JPY) Sales 2020 206 B EBIT 2020 7 992 M Net income 2020 4 529 M Debt 2020 53 705 M Yield 2020 - P/E ratio 2020 - P/E ratio 2021 - EV / Sales2020 0,80x EV / Sales2021 0,57x Capitalization 112 B Chart INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Mean consensus - Number of Analysts Average target price Last Close Price 1 241,53 JPY Spread / Highest target - Spread / Average Target - Spread / Lowest Target - EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC. 0.18% 1 029 VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 7.70% 250 435 NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION 20.93% 90 523 DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 6.09% 82 288 SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC --.--% 52 942 BCE INC. 20.03% 44 125