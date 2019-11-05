Internet Initiative Japan : IIJ to Launch IIJ Cloud Exchange Service for Microsoft Azure Peering Service

Providing all types of users with optimal Internet connectivity to Microsoft cloud services

TOKYO-November 6, 2019-Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJ, TSE1: 3774), one of Japan's leading Internet access and comprehensive network solutions providers, today announced that it will launch its IIJ Cloud Exchange Service for Microsoft Azure Peering Service (the 'Service') in December, 2019. The Service offers direct connections to all the Microsoft Pulic cloud services including Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamic 365, and other SaaS/IaaS services.

Background

In recent years, more companies have installed Microsoft's cloud services, especially Office 365, regardless of their business sizes or industries. They have taken this strategy to improve work efficiency and productivity, as Japanese society undergoes working-style reforms. As a result, there has been a growing corporate need for connections to Microsoft's networks using highly stable and more reliable communications. Under these circumstances, IIJ has started the IIJ Cloud Exchange Service for Microsoft as a connectivity solution that uses Azure ExpressRoute, Microsoft's closed connection service. Responding to the growing demand, IIJ will provide the Service as a means of realizing optimal connectivity to Microsoft for multiple industries and usecases.

The Service has the following features:

Optimal Internet Connectivity to Microsoft Public cloud services for all industries

IIJ offers the IIJ Cloud Exchange Service for Azure Peering Service as a solution for directly connecting to Microsoft Public cloud services including Office 365 from user networks, enabling performant and highly reliable communication networks, regardless of their industries or sizes.

Support for small connections of 50 Mbps or 100 Mbps

As part of its bandwidth options, IIJ offers a selection of narrow bandwidths, at 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps. This support for relatively small-scale applications is available at a low price.

Optional firewall configurations

Users have access to firewall options that suit their security policies. IIJ installs the firewalls in the cloud and offers them as a managed service.

(*) The Service connects to Microsoft's global network after network address port translation (NAPT).

Packages with other IIJ Services to make using Office 365 even more convenient

IIJ helps its users create networks that offer stable, easy-to-use connections to Office 365 by combining the Service with IIJ's other solutions, including IIJ Cloud Proxy Service-which automatically changes Office 365 addresses, thereby eliminating the need for changing URLs and other tedious administrative tasks-and IIJ Flex Mobility Service-which provides convenient, low-latency video and audio conferencing through Microsoft Teams, even in remote access environments.

Service fees

From JPY 120,000 per month for each contract

(*) For more details, request an estimate.

IIJ will continue to support the business efforts of its customers by providing high value-added cloud services.

Quote from Jeff Cohen (Partner Group Manager, Azure Networking, Microsoft Corp) We welcome our collaboration with IIJ to deliver Microsoft Azure Peering Service. The combination of IIJ and Microsoft technologies creates an end to end network offering delivering high performance connectivity to meet the needs of our mutual customers.

About IIJ Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, systems integration, cloud computing services, security services and mobile services. Moreover, IIJ has built one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ was listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

