Internet Initiative Japan : Notice Regarding Differences between Financial Targets and Actual Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2020 and Revision of the Full-Year Financial Targets

[English Translation]

November 8, 2019

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Company representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director (Stock Code Number: 3774, The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Akihisa Watai, Managing Director and CFO TEL: 81-3-5205-6500

Notice Regarding Differences between Financial Targets and Actual Results for the First Half of the Fiscal

Year Ending March 2020 and Revision of the Full-Year Financial Targets

TOKYO - November 8, 2019 - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. ("IIJ", TSE1: 3774) announced differences between financial targets for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 ("1H19", from April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019), announced on May 14, 2019, and its actual results for 1H19. IIJ also announced revision of the full-year ("FY2019", from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) financial targets.

The dividend targets remain unchanged from what we announced on May 14, 2019: annual cash dividend JPY27.00 per ordinary share. The distribution of the interim dividend was resolved today by the IIJ's Board of Directors as JPY13.50 per ordinary share.

1. Differences between Consolidated Financial Targets and Actual Results for 1H19 (From April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

Profit for the period Basic earnings per Revenues Operating Profit Profit before Tax attributable to owners of share the parent JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions JPY Previous Target (A) 97,700 2,200 1,500 550 12.20 Results (B) 99,220 3,352 3,043 1,756 38.96 Change (B-A) 1,520 1,152 1,543 1,206 Change (%) 1.6 52.4 102.9 219.3 < Reference > 91,224 3,285 3,430 2,095 46.48 1H18 Results *1,*2

2. Revision for the Consolidated Financial Targets for FY2019 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

Profit for the year Basic earnings per Revenues Operating Profit Profit before Tax attributable to owners of share the parent JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions JPY Previous Target (A) 204,000 7,000 6,300 3,500 77.66 New Target (B) 204,000 7,600 6,800 3,800 84.29 Change (B-A) 0 600 500 300 Change (%) 0.0 8.6 7.9 8.6 < Reference > FY2018 Results *1 192,430 6,023 5,843 3,521 78.11

3. Reason for Differences and Revision

Our 1H19 revenue exceeded our target, mainly due to steady accumulation of recurring revenues and

recognition of systems construction revenues (one-time revenue) along with construction progresses. Gross profit for both network services and systems integration services exceeded our respective targets mainly because of

*1 We have adopted IFRS from the filing of our annual report "Yuka-shoken-houkokusho" for FY2018 (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019). Along with the change, the figures for 1H18 (from April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018) and FY2018 are different from results under U.S. GAAP disclosed in the past.

*2 Regarding 1H18 results, one-time cost in relation to mobile services recorded in the fourth quarter of FY2018 should essentially have been allocated to attributable each quarter of FY2018 to disclose our actual profit situation. Considering such allocation, adjusted results for 1H18 were as follows:

Operating profit: JPY2,300 million, Profit before tax: JPY2,445 million, and Profit attributable to owners of the parent: JPY1,420 million.

1