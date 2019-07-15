Log in
INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC.

(3774)
Internet Initiative Japan : IIJ Becomes One of the First in Japan to Join Microsoft Azure Networking Managed Services Provider Program

07/15/2019

July 16, 2019

TOKYO-July 16, 2019-Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJ; TSE1: 3774), one of Japan's leading Internet access and comprehensive network solutions providers, today announced that it's one of the launch partners for the Microsoft Azure Networking Managed Services Provider (MSP) Program. IIJ is also the first MSP in Japan to join the program which was announced at the Microsoft Inspire worldwide partner conference in Las Vegas.

About Azure Networking MSPs

Azure Networking MSP Program is for partners who specialize in Azure network services and offers a series of outstanding managed services using it. As a result, IIJ is taking advantage of a new Microsoft Azure Service Provider Tool kit to help companies seamlessly migrate to the cloud.

As a partner of Microsoft, IIJ has been offering managed connectivity services through Azure ExpressRoute (*)as 'IIJ Cloud Exchange Service for Microsoft' and has obtained many customer cases. In addition, IIJ also offers network assessment, consulting, integration services for Microsoft cloud services.

Moving forward, IIJ will continue to work with Microsoft to deliver new value to customers and their businesses in the future.

  • (*)Azure ExpressRoute: A service that connects customers to Microsoft's public cloud service Microsoft Azure through a private and dedicated network connection.

Quote from Ross Ortega (Partner Product Manager, Azure Networking, Microsoft Corp)

As a partner in the Microsoft Azure Networking MSP Program, IIJ will be able to provide its cloud connectivity expertise to help customers migrate to the cloud. The integration of IIJ's solutions with Azure Networking Services will enable our mutual customers to optimize their success with Azure.

Quote from Masakazu Tachikui (Executive Managing Officer , IIJ)

Since founded in 1992, IIJ has built and operated one of the largest Internet Backbone networks in Japan for over 25 years. Using these operating skills, we have expanded new network services (Closed-network service, SD-WAN service 'Omnibus'). We have built 'ExpressRoute' into these network services and provided customers with high quality managed service. IIJ plans to further expand new functions in these managed network services as platform for Using Multi-Cloud comfortably and securely.

About IIJ

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, systems integration, cloud computing services, security services and mobile services. Moreover, IIJ has built one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ was listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

The statements within this release contain forward-looking statements about our future plans that involve risk and uncertainty. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results.

For inquiries, contact

IIJ Corporate Communications

  • (*)All company and product names used in this release are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Disclaimer

IIJ - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 02:09:00 UTC
