Internet Initiative Japan : IIJ to Launch the First eSIM Service in Japan

Offering, as part of its full MVNO services, IIJmio Mobile Service Light Start Plan (eSIM Beta Version),

an eSIM-ready service that allows users to easily switch their mobile carriers

July 04, 2019

TOKYO-July 4, 2019-Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJ, TSE1: 3774), one of Japan's leading Internet access and comprehensive network solutions providers, today announced the July 18 launch of IIJmio Mobile Service Light Start Plan (eSIM Beta Version)- cellular data service with eSIM-as part of its IIJmio Mobile Service series of consumer mobile services.

Background

As a full MVNO(*), IIJ has built its own eSIM platform through which subscribers can remotely download the subscriber profile required to make cellular connections with IIJ's Home Location Register/Home Subscriber Server (HLR/HSS), and has been evaluating for various eSIM devices since last year. IIJ expects eSIM devices to see widespread use in the coming years, and the launch of the beta version of eSIM-ready service precedes its official launch. This service marks the first appearance of eSIM-ready cellular services-for SIM lock-free devices-in Japan.

(*) Mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) operate their own cellular services by using the base stations and other wireless access equipment of mobile network operators (MNOs), while full MVNOs are the operators that have and manage their own Home Location Register/Home Subscriber Server (HLR/HSS) that are a part of core mobile network facilities.

eSIM Benefits

eSIMs are embedded SIMs that allow users to remotely download the profiles required to use cellular services without inserting the physical SIM card, and they promise rapid market penetration. Users can readily switch mobile carriers just by downloading profiles to their eSIM-equipped smartphones or tablets rather than replacing SIM cards as they had done before.

Use Cases for the Service

The iPhone XS and other devices that allow the use of both existing physical SIM and eSIM can utilize this service as a secondary line, meaning that users can switch to the eSIM (IIJmio) only when, for instance, they exceed their monthly data allowance of the primary line. These devices also engender unprecedented use cases. By regularly using a physical SIM card for voice calls and an eSIM for IIJmio's data service, users can use roaming voice calls in a foreign country while simultaneously switching an eSIM profile from a local telecom provider and using the Internet with local tariff.

Service Overview

Service launch date

July 18, 2019

Function

Data

(*) SMS and voice functionality is unavailable for this service.

Service name

IIJmio Mobile Service

Plan name

Light Start Plan (eSIM Beta Version)

Usage guide

Sign up for a plan from the dedicated signup page to show the activation code (a barcode). Scan the barcode with an eSIM-equipped device to download the profile and enable data connection. iPhone XS, Surface Pro LTE Advanced, and some other eSIM-equipped devices do not require APN settings.

Specifications

Fee Initial fee JPY3,000 Monthly fee JPY1,520 SIM issuance fee JPY200 Universal service fee N/A Data allowance Bundled data 6 GB per month Data top-up (*1) Yes Data speeds High-speed Uplink up to 131.3 Mbps

Downlink up to 1288 Mbps Low-speed(after running out the data allowance) 200kbps Minimum contract term To the last day of the following month of the start date Available options Data Options (additional data allowance of 20 GB or 30 GB)

Mobile Options (provide Internet security apps etc.)

(*) Users cannot change to or combine this plan with other IIJmio Mobile Service plans.

Users cannot change to or combine this plan with other IIJmio Mobile Service plans. (*) After users run out their data allowance, data speed automatically switches to low-speed.

(*1) Users may use an IIJmio Coupon Card or pay JPY200 per 100 MB through the IIJmio website.

Compatible eSIM-equipped Devices (as of July 4, 2019)

Microsoft Surface Pro LTE Advanced

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), and iPad mini (5th generation)

(*) Not to work with Apple Watch Series 3/Series 4 (GPS + Cellular model) or China models of all Apple devices above

As a full MVNO, IIJ continues to develop services that allow for a more comfortable user experience.

About IIJ Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, systems integration, cloud computing services, security services and mobile services. Moreover, IIJ has built one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ was listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

The statements within this release contain forward-looking statements about our future plans that involve risk and uncertainty. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results.

For inquiries, contact

IIJ Corporate Communications