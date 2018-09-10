September 10, 2018

TOKYO-September 10, 2018-Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJ, NASDAQ: IIJI, TSE1: 3774), one of Japan's leading Internet access and comprehensive network solutions providers, today announced that its IIJ Mobile Service/Type I-an enterprise solution IIJ offers as a full MVNO-will be used for Mitsui Bussan Electronics Ltd.'s forklift safety and remote monitoring solution, FORKERS.

Mitsui Bussan Electronics' FORKERS service uses IoT technology to remotely monitor forklift safety and operational status. Through cameras and sensors installed on forklifts, the service detects sudden acceleration and braking, quick turning, and other dangerous driving behavior, and it stores videos of such behavior-with other operational data-on the cloud. With this data, users can issue warnings and provide safe driving instruction to drivers, allowing them to prevent forklift accidents-one of the most common forms of industrial accidents-and improve safety at logistics sites.

Mitsui Bussan Electronics has thus far used a wireless LAN model to power FORKERS. Now, in adding a new LTE model, the company decided to use IIJ Mobile Service/Type I based on its evaluation of the functions that leverage the IIJ service's unique characteristics. The wireless LAN model requires the installation of wireless LAN access points, relay servers, and other devices throughout a logistics facility, but the LTE model requires no installation of communications equipment, making FORKERS even easier to install for Mitsui Bussan Electronics' clients. Below is a list of the IIJ service's benefits, which led to its adoption:

Optimized costs using the SIM lifecycle management function

The SIM lifecycle management function allows users to turn SIMs on or off, letting users control the timing of service charges. This reduces the telecom costs for nonoperational forklifts during periods when the equipment is being tested or when forklifts are in storage prior to shipping. Mitsui Bussan Electronics decided that this feature would allow its users to optimize their costs.

Shared data transmission capacity among multiple SIMs

This popular feature allows users to share a predetermined high-speed data transmission capacity among multiple SIMs. Because transmission volumes fluctuate, depending on how each forklift is used, Mitsui Bussan Electronics decided that a service charge model that splits the transmission capacity among multiple SIMs-rather than setting individual capacities for each SIM-would be ideal for FORKERS.

An upload priority option that does not restrict uploads

This option does not limit upload transmissions. When the contracted transmission capacity is exceeded, only download transmission rates are limited to 256 kbps, while upload transmissions are not throttled. Because FORKERS uploads data from forklifts to the cloud, Mitsui Bussan Electronics decided that the use of this option would allow its users to optimize their costs.

Mitsui Bussan Electronics plans to expand its IoT solutions beyond just logistics, eventually offering solutions in the medical field, among others. IIJ will actively support Mitsui Bussan Electronics' IoT business by providing full MVNO, cloud, and other services.

