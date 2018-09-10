Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Internet Initiative Japan Inc.    3774   JP3152820001

INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC. (3774)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Internet Initiative Japan : IIJ to Offer Full MVNO Service "IIJ Mobile Service/Type I" for Mitsui Bussan Electronics' Remote Forklift Monitoring Solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 09:57am CEST

September 10, 2018

TOKYO-September 10, 2018-Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJ, NASDAQ: IIJI, TSE1: 3774), one of Japan's leading Internet access and comprehensive network solutions providers, today announced that its IIJ Mobile Service/Type I-an enterprise solution IIJ offers as a full MVNO-will be used for Mitsui Bussan Electronics Ltd.'s forklift safety and remote monitoring solution, FORKERS.

Mitsui Bussan Electronics' FORKERS service uses IoT technology to remotely monitor forklift safety and operational status. Through cameras and sensors installed on forklifts, the service detects sudden acceleration and braking, quick turning, and other dangerous driving behavior, and it stores videos of such behavior-with other operational data-on the cloud. With this data, users can issue warnings and provide safe driving instruction to drivers, allowing them to prevent forklift accidents-one of the most common forms of industrial accidents-and improve safety at logistics sites.

Mitsui Bussan Electronics has thus far used a wireless LAN model to power FORKERS. Now, in adding a new LTE model, the company decided to use IIJ Mobile Service/Type I based on its evaluation of the functions that leverage the IIJ service's unique characteristics. The wireless LAN model requires the installation of wireless LAN access points, relay servers, and other devices throughout a logistics facility, but the LTE model requires no installation of communications equipment, making FORKERS even easier to install for Mitsui Bussan Electronics' clients. Below is a list of the IIJ service's benefits, which led to its adoption:

Optimized costs using the SIM lifecycle management function

The SIM lifecycle management function allows users to turn SIMs on or off, letting users control the timing of service charges. This reduces the telecom costs for nonoperational forklifts during periods when the equipment is being tested or when forklifts are in storage prior to shipping. Mitsui Bussan Electronics decided that this feature would allow its users to optimize their costs.

Shared data transmission capacity among multiple SIMs

This popular feature allows users to share a predetermined high-speed data transmission capacity among multiple SIMs. Because transmission volumes fluctuate, depending on how each forklift is used, Mitsui Bussan Electronics decided that a service charge model that splits the transmission capacity among multiple SIMs-rather than setting individual capacities for each SIM-would be ideal for FORKERS.

An upload priority option that does not restrict uploads

This option does not limit upload transmissions. When the contracted transmission capacity is exceeded, only download transmission rates are limited to 256 kbps, while upload transmissions are not throttled. Because FORKERS uploads data from forklifts to the cloud, Mitsui Bussan Electronics decided that the use of this option would allow its users to optimize their costs.

Mitsui Bussan Electronics plans to expand its IoT solutions beyond just logistics, eventually offering solutions in the medical field, among others. IIJ will actively support Mitsui Bussan Electronics' IoT business by providing full MVNO, cloud, and other services.

About IIJ

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, systems integration, cloud computing services, security services and mobile services. Moreover, IIJ has built one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the U.S. NASDAQ Stock Market in 1999 and on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

The statements within this release contain forward-looking statements about our future plans that involve risk and uncertainty. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results. Readers are referred to the documents furnished by Internet Initiative Japan Inc. with the SEC, specifically the most recent reports on Forms 20-F and 6-K, which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

For inquiries, contact

IIJ Corporate Communications

  • (*)All company names and service names used in this press release are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

IIJ - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 07:56:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN
09:57aINTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN : IIJ to Offer Full MVNO Service "IIJ Mobile Service/T..
PU
09/06INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN : MULTIFEED Expands JPNAP Osaka Service to NTTDATA Doj..
PU
08/08INTERNET INITIATIVE : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/03INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC. : quaterly earnings release
08/01INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN : IIJ to Launch Email Outsourcing Service, "IIJ xSP Pl..
PU
07/14INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN : Notice Regarding the Terms and Conditions Concerning..
AQ
07/13INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN : Notice Regarding the Terms and Conditions Concerning..
AQ
07/11INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN : IIJ Group Begins Offering Internet Access Service in..
PU
07/03INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN : IIJ and Hirata Corporation to Launch "Cognitive Fact..
PU
06/30INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN : IIJ Announces the Filing of Annual Report on Form 20..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/07Internet Initiative Japan reports Q1 results 
07/19Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (07/19/2018) 
05/16Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/15Internet Initiative Japan reports FY results 
02/09Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 193 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 4 539 M
Debt 2019 21 053 M
Yield 2019 1,22%
P/E ratio 2019 23,06
P/E ratio 2020 18,42
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 108 B
Chart INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC.
Duration : Period :
Internet Initiative Japan Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2 602  JPY
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Koichi Suzuki Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eijiro Katsu President, COO & Representative Director
Akihisa Watai Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Junichi Shimagami Director & Chief Technology Officer
Yasuro Tanahashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC.10.63%976
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.02%223 125
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-12.50%89 027
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-8.18%74 724
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%42 768
ORANGE-5.87%41 869
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.