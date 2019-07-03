Internet Initiative Japan : IIJ to Offer Its Full MVNO Services to Motorola Solutions' Broadband Wireless Service

July 03, 2019

TOKYO-July 03, 2019-Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJ, TSE1: 3774), one of Japan's leading Internet access and comprehensive network solutions providers, today announced that its IIJ Mobile Service/Type I-an enterprise solution IIJ offers as a full MVNO(*1)-will be used as the telecommunications infrastructure for US-based Motorola Solutions' broadband wireless service.

In May 2019, Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI)-an industry leader in broadband push-to-talk technology-has launched in Japan its WAVE™ Broadband Push-To-Talk (WAVE™ BB PTT) wireless service, which uses wide-area networks. Using broadband networks eliminates the need for wireless permits and base stations, and removes distance and network access limitations for users that are an issue for conventional enterprise wireless solutions. The realization of low-cost PTT(*2)communication that links all regions in Japan makes it easy for transport, manufacturing, and warehousing businesses to implement this solution across vast areas.

Motorola Solutions highly valued the following features that leverage the benefits of a full MVNO when it adopted IIJ's service for its WAVE™ BB PTT network.

Allows performance testing in overseas locations

IIJ Mobile Service/Type I supports international roaming, so Motorola Solutions can locally test connections and operability before shipping products, even when its product development centers or production facilities are overseas. IIJ also offers a SIM life-cycle management function, which allows users to remotely activate and suspend their SIMs, thereby enabling Motorola Solutions to suspend lines after confirming operations or during warehousing, and to manage activation and billing initialization when shipping from domestic warehouses or delivering to the end user.

Optimizes communication costs by controlling the timing of service activation

With its SIM life-cycle management function, IIJ's service allows users to curb communication costs by suspending SIMs when they are not in use. Additionally, with its packet-sharing payment plan, through which all lines on a contract share a predetermined high-speed data transmission capacity instead of a per-line (per-SIM) charge, the service enables the equalization and optimization of communication costs.

Ensures security through IMEI authentication

IIJ Mobile Service offers IMEI (a fixed identifier allocated to each device) authentication which permits communications only when a device's IMEI matches its registered identification. This feature lets users manage strict security policies that do not allow for communications when users put other SIM cards in other devices.

IIJ, by leveraging its position as a full MVNO, will continue to actively develop new business models and support its clients' businesses across all industries that use IoT.

Full MVNO: Mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) that use the base stations and other wireless access equipment of mobile network operators (MNOs) while having and administering their own subscriber management functions (HLR/HSS) that are a part of their MNO's core network facilities. (*2) Push-To-Talk (PTT): An instant communications method that allows users to talk to an individual or an entire group with a push of a button.

About Motorola Solutions Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications. Our technology platforms in communications, command center software, video security solutions and managed and support services make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security.

About IIJ Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, systems integration, cloud computing services, security services and mobile services. Moreover, IIJ has built one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ was listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

The statements within this release contain forward-looking statements about our future plans that involve risk and uncertainty. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results.

