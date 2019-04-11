Internet Initiative Japan : JOCDN to Allocate Shares to WOWOW【JOCDN Inc.】

April 12, 2019

JOCDN Inc.

TOKYO-April 12, 2019-JOCDN Inc. (JOCDN) today announced that WOWOW Inc. (WOWOW) has subscribed to a private placement of new shares in JOCDN stock. WOWOW became the 17th shareholder and JOCDN's capital and capital reserves increased to JPY745.50 million.

JOCDN was founded on December 1, 2016, as a video content distribution platform provider aimed at the Japanese market, and it provides high-quality, cost-effective content delivery network (CDN) services to broadcasters and video distributors. With cooperation from Internet Initiative Japan Inc. and various commercial broadcasting companies including WOWOW, JOCDN will continue to further advance the development of technology that sustains Japan's broadcasting and communications infrastructure.

(*) See the following related press releases:

-IIJ and Nippon TV to Establish a Joint Venture for Video Distribution Platforms, dated December 1, 2016

https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/news/pressrelease/2016/1201.html

-JOCDN to Allocate Shares to IIJ and 15 Commercial Broadcasting Companies, dated April 3, 2017

https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/news/pressrelease/2017/0403.html

Company Profile Name JOCDN Inc. Established December 1, 2016 Capital JPY 745.50 million Business activities Providing a video content distribution platform service for use within Japan, and building and operating broadcasting systems Representative Directors Chairman : Koichi Suzuki

President : Shunichi Shinozaki Address Iidabashi Grand Bloom, 2-10-2 Fujimi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Shareholders Internet Initiative Japan Inc. Kansai Television Co. Ltd. Nippon Television Network Corporation Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation TV Asahi Holdings Corporation Tokai Television Broadcasting Co., Ltd. Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings, Inc. Chukyo TV. Broadcasting Co., Ltd. TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation Chubu-Nippon Broadcasting Co., Ltd. Fuji Television Network, Inc. Nagoya Broadcasting Network Co., Ltd. MBS Media Holdings, Inc. Aichi Television Broadcasting Co., Ltd. Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation WOWOW Inc. Television Osaka, Inc.

