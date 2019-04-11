Log in
Internet Initiative Japan : JOCDN to Allocate Shares to WOWOW【JOCDN Inc.】

04/11/2019 | 10:28pm EDT

April 12, 2019
JOCDN Inc.

TOKYO-April 12, 2019-JOCDN Inc. (JOCDN) today announced that WOWOW Inc. (WOWOW) has subscribed to a private placement of new shares in JOCDN stock. WOWOW became the 17th shareholder and JOCDN's capital and capital reserves increased to JPY745.50 million.

JOCDN was founded on December 1, 2016, as a video content distribution platform provider aimed at the Japanese market, and it provides high-quality, cost-effective content delivery network (CDN) services to broadcasters and video distributors. With cooperation from Internet Initiative Japan Inc. and various commercial broadcasting companies including WOWOW, JOCDN will continue to further advance the development of technology that sustains Japan's broadcasting and communications infrastructure.

  1. (*)See the following related press releases:
    -IIJ and Nippon TV to Establish a Joint Venture for Video Distribution Platforms, dated December 1, 2016
    https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/news/pressrelease/2016/1201.html
    -JOCDN to Allocate Shares to IIJ and 15 Commercial Broadcasting Companies, dated April 3, 2017
    https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/news/pressrelease/2017/0403.html
Company Profile
Name JOCDN Inc.
Established December 1, 2016
Capital JPY 745.50 million
Business activities Providing a video content distribution platform service for use within Japan, and building and operating broadcasting systems
Representative Directors Chairman : Koichi Suzuki
President : Shunichi Shinozaki
Address Iidabashi Grand Bloom, 2-10-2 Fujimi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Shareholders Internet Initiative Japan Inc. Kansai Television Co. Ltd.
Nippon Television Network Corporation Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation
TV Asahi Holdings Corporation Tokai Television Broadcasting Co., Ltd.
Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings, Inc. Chukyo TV. Broadcasting Co., Ltd.
TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation Chubu-Nippon Broadcasting Co., Ltd.
Fuji Television Network, Inc. Nagoya Broadcasting Network Co., Ltd.
MBS Media Holdings, Inc. Aichi Television Broadcasting Co., Ltd.
Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation WOWOW Inc.
Television Osaka, Inc.
For inquiries, contact

JOCDN Inc. Media Relations (a part of IIJ Corporate Communications)

About IIJ

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, systems integration, cloud computing services, security services and mobile services. Moreover, IIJ has built one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ was listed on the U.S. NASDAQ Stock Market in 1999 and on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

The statements within this release contain forward-looking statements about our future plans that involve risk and uncertainty. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results. Readers are referred to the documents furnished by Internet Initiative Japan Inc. with the SEC, specifically the most recent reports on Forms 20-F and 6-K, which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

For inquiries, contact

IIJ Corporate Communications

Disclaimer

IIJ - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 02:27:04 UTC
About