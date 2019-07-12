Log in
INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC.

(3774)
Internet Initiative Japan : Notice Regarding the Terms and Conditions Concerning the Issuance of Stock-Compensation-Type Stock Options

07/12/2019

For Immediate Release

Notice Regarding the Terms and Conditions Concerning the

Issuance of Stock-Compensation-Type Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights)

TOKYO-July 12, 2019-Internet Initiative Japan Inc. ("IIJ", the "Company", TSE1: 3774) hereby announces that it has determined the remaining terms and conditions concerning the issuance of stock-compensation-type stock options ("Stock Acquisition Rights"), resolved by the IIJ's Board of Directors on June 27, 2019, to be allotted to Directors (excluding Part-time and Outside Directors) and Executive Officers of IIJ, as follows.

  1. Total number of Stock Acquisition Rights 163 rights
  2. Class and total number of shares underlying the Stock Acquisition Rights
    32,600 shares of the Company's common stock (the number of shares to be issued or transferred for each Stock Acquisition Rights shall be 200 shares)
  3. Amount to be paid in exchange for the Stock Acquisition Rights
    JPY354,600 per Stock Acquisition Rights (JPY1,773 per share of common stock)
    The Stock Acquisition Rights are allotted to Directors (excluding Part-time and Outside Directors) and Executive Officers of IIJ by offsetting their monetary remuneration claims against the Company and their obligations to pay for the allotment of the Stock Acquisition Rights.
  4. Persons to be allotted the stock acquisition rights, number of persons, and number of stock acquisition rights to be allotted:

Directors (excluding Part-time and Outside Directors) of IIJ

7 Directors

108 rights

Executive Officers of IIJ

12 Executive Officers

55 rights

About IIJ

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, systems integration, cloud computing services, security services and mobile services. Moreover, IIJ has built one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

For inquiries, contact:

IIJ Investor Relations

Tel: +81-3-5205-6500E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir

Disclaimer

IIJ - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 09:44:02 UTC
