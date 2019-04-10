Log in
10.04.2019 - Correction: Production report for March 2019

04/10/2019 | 04:03am EDT

10 April 2019

Below please find average gross operated production in March 2019 and (now corrected) corresponding numbers for February 2019.

IOX operated March 2019 February 2019
Boe/d* Bopd * Boe/d* Bopd *
Colombia 1701 1342 1741 1383

* Barrels of oil equivalents per day
** Barrels of oil per day

Please direct any further questions to: ir@interoil.no.

***************************

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator of several production and exploration assets in Colombia. Interoil currently employs approximately 50 people and is headquartered in Oslo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

InterOil Exploration and Production ASA published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 07:12:09 UTC
