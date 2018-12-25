InterOil Exploration and Production : 25.12.2018 - Vikingo Production Temporarily shut-in

Oslo, 25 December 2018

Since 18 December, Interoil has unfortunately had to temporarily close operation at Vikingo. The roads that are used for transportation of Vikingo products have been significantly affected by the constant transit of the heavy loadtrucks driving in significant rain.

At present, Interoil is in conversation with local authorities about getting the approvals necessary to start repairing the roads. This work is likely to start once the dry season arrives around mid-next month.

In the meantime, Interoil has made good progress in the construction of the alternative 'Northern Route'. Agreements with some land owners are however still outstanding. These agreements have been verbally settled, drafted and the company is currently waiting for them to be duly signed and notarized. This process involves third parties and a significant amount of administrative paperwork and has taken longer than expected.

Leandro Carbone, CEO, commented: We are very optimistic with the progress made with the local community and with the prospect of having the 'Northern Route' ready very soon. This will benefit Vikingo as well as other nearby producing fields.

Contact: ir@interoil.no

