INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION AT THE 20TH ANNUAL GLOBAL INVESTMENT CONFERENCE SPONSORED BY H.C.WAINWRIGHT & CO.

08/27/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

PARSIPPANY, NJ, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) (“Interpace” or “the Company”), a fully integrated commercial and bioinformatics company that provides clinically useful molecular diagnostic tests and pathology services for improved patient diagnosis and management, today announced that the Company will present at the upcoming Rodman & Renshaw 20th Annual Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co., being held on September 4-6, 2018 at the St. Regis New York Hotel in New York City. Jack Stover, President and CEO of Interpace, will provide an overview of the business and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

Presentation Details:

Date: Thursday, September 6, 2018
Time: 2:10 – 2:35 pm ET
Location: Louis XVI A (2nd Floor) at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City

The presentation will be webcast live. To access the webcast, please visit www.rodmanevents.com. The webcast replay will remain available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc.
Interpace is a fully integrated commercial and bioinformatics company that provides clinically useful molecular and related first line diagnostic tests and pathology services for evaluating risk of cancer by leveraging the latest technology in personalized medicine for improved patient diagnosis and management. The Company currently has four commercialized molecular tests and one test in a clinical evaluation process (CEP); PancraGEN® for the diagnosis and prognosis of pancreatic cancer from pancreatic cysts; ThyGenX® (currently ThyGeNEXT™) for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a next generation sequencing assay; ThyraMIR® for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay; and RespriDx™, that differentiates lung cancer of primary vs. metastatic origin. BarreGEN®, for Barrett's Esophagus, is currently being “soft launched” with key opinion leaders as we continue to gather data on this assay that will assist us in seeking favorable reimbursement as well as important clinical information. Barrett's Esophagus is a rapidly growing diagnosis that affects over three million people in the US, and over time can progress to esophageal cancer. The Company’s data base includes data from over 45,000 patients who have been tested using the Company’s current products, including over 15,000 molecular tests for thyroid nodules. Interpace has been designated by CIO Applications magazine as one of the top 20 companies for providing bioinformatics solutions. Interpace’s mission is to provide personalized medicine through molecular diagnostics, innovation and data to advance patient care based on rigorous science. For more information, please visit Interpace’s website at www.interpacediagnostics.com

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to the Company's future financial and operating performance, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company's control. These statements also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s history of losses, the Company's ability to adequately finance the business, the market's acceptance of its molecular diagnostic tests, its ability to retain or secure reimbursement, its ability to secure additional business and generate higher profit margins through sales of its molecular diagnostic tests, in-licensing or other means, projections of future revenues, growth, gross profit and anticipated internal rate of return on investments and its ability to maintain its NASDAQ listing. Additionally, all forward-looking statements are subject to the “Risk Factors” detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, filed on March 23, 2018, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. Because of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

CONTACTS:

Interpace Diagnostics
Investor Relations
Joseph Green / Andrew Gibson
646-653-7030 / 7719
jgreen@edisongroup.com/ agibson@edisongroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
