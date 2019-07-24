Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Interparfums    ITP   FR0004024222

INTERPARFUMS

(ITP)
Interparfums : France's Interparfums confirms full-year guidance

07/24/2019 | 01:07am EDT
Botlles of perfumes by Rochas are displayed in the office of perfume maker Interparfums in Paris

(Reuters) - French perfumes maker Interparfums reported on Wednesday consolidated second-quarter sales of 111.8 million euros ( £100.6 million ), up 11.7% at constant exchange rates, driven by performances of Montblanc and Coach fragrances.

Interparfums said it expects an operating margin of more than 15% in the first half of 2019.

Jimmy Choo and Coach fragrance licenses owner confirmed its full-year guidance for revenue of 480 million euros and operating margin of approximately 14%.

(Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdynia; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

