Interparfums : France's Interparfums confirms full-year guidance

(Reuters) - French perfumes maker Interparfums reported on Wednesday consolidated second-quarter sales of 111.8 million euros ( £100.6 million ), up 11.7% at constant exchange rates, driven by performances of Montblanc and Coach fragrances.

Interparfums said it expects an operating margin of more than 15% in the first half of 2019.

Jimmy Choo and Coach fragrance licenses owner confirmed its full-year guidance for revenue of 480 million euros and operating margin of approximately 14%.

