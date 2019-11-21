Interparfums : Perspectives 2020

Financials (EUR) Sales 2019 496 M EBIT 2019 71,4 M Net income 2019 50,4 M Finance 2019 186 M Yield 2019 1,66% P/E ratio 2019 38,5x P/E ratio 2020 35,6x EV / Sales2019 3,61x EV / Sales2020 3,28x Capitalization 1 979 M Chart INTERPARFUMS Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends INTERPARFUMS Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM Number of Analysts 7 Average target price 38,90 € Last Close Price 42,20 € Spread / Highest target 9,00% Spread / Average Target -7,81% Spread / Lowest Target -24,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Philippe Bénacin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer Frédéric Garcia-Pelayo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director Philippe Santi Executive Director & Director-Legal & Finance Jean Madar Executive Director Maurice Alhadève Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) INTERPARFUMS 37.54% 2 189 L'ORÉAL 28.53% 161 269 KAO CORPORATION 7.08% 37 337 SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED 21.23% 29 597 AMOREPACIFIC CORP --.--% 9 882 KOSÉ CORPORATION 8.38% 9 263