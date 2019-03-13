Interpipe NTZ : paid UAH 2.17bln in taxes and duties in 2018

During 2018 Ukrainian industrial company Interpipe transferred UAH 2.17bln in taxes to budgets of all levels and extra-budgetary funds. Comparing with 2017 the volume of tax expenditures raised by 14.8 percent.

Transfers to the state budget amounted to approximately UAH 1.334bln as well as UAH 454mln was paid to the local budgets. Moreover, UAH 382mln was transferred as Single Social Payment (SSP).

The taxes paid by Interpipe in 2018 could be enough to cover two budgets of such regional center as Uzhhorod, or one budget of Ternopil city. Besides, the overall budget of the Chernihiv region would be financed up to 90% percent.

Denis Morozov, Interpipe CFO:

In 2018, each ton of our products endowed UAH 2,532 to various budgets of Ukraine. While different levies are being imposed against Ukrainian steel producers all over the world initiatives of central authorities to heat up the domestic metal consumption will directly yield in the form of a tax return. As for Interpipe the list of such products includes oil and gas production, rolling stock building and modernization of the housing and communal services sector.

At the end of January 2019 INTERPIPE STEEL was included in the TOP-100 largest Ukrainian taxpayers according to the Large Taxpayers Office of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine.

Interpipe paid UAH 1.89bln in taxes and duties in 2017 exceeding the result of 2016 by 32 per cent.

About Interpipe:

Interpipe is global producer of seamless pipes and railway wheels, based in Ukraine. The Company's products are marketed in more than 80 countries all around the world via the network of sales offices located in key markets of Ukraine, Europe, North America and the Middle East. In 2018 Interpipe supplied 857 kt of finished goods, including 189 kt of railway products.

The company employs up to 12,000 people.

