Interpipe NTZ : paid UAH 2.17bln in taxes and duties in 2018

03/13/2019 | 06:04am EDT
During 2018 Ukrainian industrial company Interpipe transferred UAH 2.17bln in taxes to budgets of all levels and extra-budgetary funds. Comparing with 2017 the volume of tax expenditures raised by 14.8 percent.

Transfers to the state budget amounted to approximately UAH 1.334bln as well as UAH 454mln was paid to the local budgets. Moreover, UAH 382mln was transferred as Single Social Payment (SSP).

The taxes paid by Interpipe in 2018 could be enough to cover two budgets of such regional center as Uzhhorod, or one budget of Ternopil city. Besides, the overall budget of the Chernihiv region would be financed up to 90% percent.

Denis Morozov, Interpipe CFO:
In 2018, each ton of our products endowed UAH 2,532 to various budgets of Ukraine. While different levies are being imposed against Ukrainian steel producers all over the world initiatives of central authorities to heat up the domestic metal consumption will directly yield in the form of a tax return. As for Interpipe the list of such products includes oil and gas production, rolling stock building and modernization of the housing and communal services sector.
At the end of January 2019 INTERPIPE STEEL was included in the TOP-100 largest Ukrainian taxpayers according to the Large Taxpayers Office of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine.

Interpipe paid UAH 1.89bln in taxes and duties in 2017 exceeding the result of 2016 by 32 per cent.

About Interpipe:
Interpipe is global producer of seamless pipes and railway wheels, based in Ukraine. The Company's products are marketed in more than 80 countries all around the world via the network of sales offices located in key markets of Ukraine, Europe, North America and the Middle East. In 2018 Interpipe supplied 857 kt of finished goods, including 189 kt of railway products.

The company employs up to 12,000 people.

Contacts for the mass media:
Andrey Pisarevskiy
Press Officer
Phone: +380 44 233 66 53
Cell: +380 67 952 17 62
Andrey.Pisarevskiy@m.interpipe.biz
www.interpipe.biz

INTERPIPE Nyzhnodniprovsky Tube-Rolling Plant PJSC published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 10:03:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Serhiy Oleksiyovych Kostenko Chairman-Management Board & Chief Engineer
Fadi Khraybe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Serhiy Volodymyrovych Kuzmenko Director-Finance & Economy
Denys Volodymyrovych Morozov Member-Supervisory Board
Volodymyr Volodymyrovych Babenko Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERPIPE NTZ PAT0
ARCELORMITTAL6.12%21 785
POSCO--.--%19 157
NUCOR13.99%18 008
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP6.80%16 568
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%14 869
