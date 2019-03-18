Craft Earns ISO 17100:2015 Quality Certification

NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Craft Worldwide, the global content-production and adaptation unit of McCann Worldgroup, today announced that it has been certified to the ISO 17100:2015 standard for translation, transcreation, and multilingual services. With this quality management certification, Craft is now among an elite group of service providers of worldwide scope that meet this exacting standard.

The ISO 17100:2015 certification, which is specifically designed to gauge the quality of language and translation services, follows Craft's ISO 9001:2015 certification in late 2017 that covered its broader range of global services as well as its translation services. Craft clients include Verizon, Johnson & Johnson, Staples and Microsoft, to name a few.

"To set ourselves apart in the field of globally integrated marketing-production services, Craft continually strives to maintain the highest level of recognized quality," said Craft CEO Ed Powers. "Few, if any, of our competitors have achieved a similar level and scope of ISO certification."

ISO is an internationally recognized certification that shows a company can consistently provide products and services that meet or exceed customer requirements, enhance customer satisfaction, address risks and opportunities, focus on continuous improvement, and apply risk-based decision-making.

Craft's previous ISO audits and certifications covered its units in Boston, London, Mumbai, New York, Santiago, and Toronto, confirming that the same quality systems apply in Craft Worldwide at all levels, including people, processes, and technology.

Craft Worldwide, a global adaptation and content-production company, offers integrated print, video, and digital design production, as well as translation and adaptation services in over 65 markets around the world, including two full-service, high-volume delivery hubs in Mumbai, India and Santiago, Chile.

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing solutions network united across 100+ countries by a single vision: To help brands play a meaningful role in people's lives. Ranked as the world's most creatively effective marketing services company, the global network comprises McCann (advertising), MRM//McCann (science/technology/relationship marketing), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (production), PMK-BNC (entertainment/popular culture), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (consulting/design).

