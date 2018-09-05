Log in
INTERPUBLIC GROUP (IPG)
Interpublic : Columbia Sportswear Selects McCann Worldgroup as Global Agency of Record

09/05/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Sportswear has selected McCann Worldgroup as its global agency of record for marketing services for the Columbia brand. Today's announcement follows a competitive review, and the new partnership will help drive Columbia's efforts in the creative, media, and public relations landscapes.

Columbia Sportswear Selects McCann Worldgroup as Global Agency of Record

The McCann Worldgroup team delivers an integrated solution across markets and capabilities  that will help Columbia achieve its ambitious goals across digital, media and social platforms. Specifically, the multi-discipline team of agencies will include 215 McCann leading brand and creative communications, UM leading media and analytics, and Weber Shandwick driving public relations.

Joe Boyle, Columbia Brand President, said, "The McCann Worldgroup team possesses a deep strategic understanding of our brand and business goals as they relate to the changing consumer as well as digital and retail landscapes around the world. They've demonstrated a strong affinity for the Columbia brand, and are primed to amplify our unique perspective and innovation efforts to consumers in the US and abroad. This is an exciting time for Columbia, and we're looking forward to collaborating with our new partners to propel our brand even higher."   

Chris Macdonald, President, Advertising & Allied Agencies at McCann Worldgroup, said, "We are delighted to have been chosen by this iconic brand. Columbia's proud heritage, their focus on strategic differentiation, and their sense of inclusivity all combine to make it one of the most admired brands in the industry. We look forward to working closely with Columbia to continue to build their brand for the future and inspire global consumers to go outdoors."

About McCann Worldgroup:
McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing services company with over 20,000 employees in more than 100 countries, comprising McCann Erickson (advertising), MRM//McCann (digital marketing/relationship management), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (global adaptation and production), UM (media management), Weber Shandwick (public relations), FutureBrand (consulting/design), and PMK-BNC (entertainment/brand/popular culture).

About Columbia
Columbia, the flagship brand of Portland, Oregon-based Columbia Sportswear Company, has been creating innovative apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment for outdoor enthusiasts since 1938. Columbia has become a leading global brand by channeling the company's passion for the outdoors and innovative spirit into technologies and performance products that keep people warm, dry, cool and protected year-round. To learn more, please visit the company's website at www.columbia.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/columbia-sportswear-selects-mccann-worldgroup-as-global-agency-of-record-300707024.html

SOURCE McCann Worldgroup


© PRNewswire 2018
