INTERPUBLIC GROUP

(IPG)
Interpublic Group to Present at the Deutsche Bank 27th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

03/07/2019 | 05:01pm EST

New York, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) senior management will present at the Deutsche Bank 27th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 11th, 2019, at 9:30 am Eastern time, as scheduled.

A link to the live webcast will be posted on the day of the conference on the Investor Relations section of Interpublic's website (http://investors.interpublic.com) where it will remain available for replay for 30 days.

# # #

About Interpublic
Interpublic is one of the world's leading organizations of advertising agencies and marketing services companies. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, MAGNA, McCann, Momentum, MRM//McCann, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com.

# # #


Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 701 M
EBIT 2019 1 134 M
Net income 2019 650 M
Debt 2019 2 267 M
Yield 2019 4,05%
P/E ratio 2019 13,77
P/E ratio 2020 12,05
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
Capitalization 8 795 M
Technical analysis trends INTERPUBLIC GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 24,7 $
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Isor Roth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher J. Coughlin Chief Operating Officer
Frank Mergenthaler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Halper Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
H. John Greeniaus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERPUBLIC GROUP10.76%8 795
OMNICOM GROUP4.33%16 826
WPP GROUP3.45%14 558
PUBLICIS GROUPE0.56%13 394
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC12.52%9 330
JCDECAUX8.40%6 395
