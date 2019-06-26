Interpublic : Optaros by MRM//McCann Wins Boston Proper Account

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Optaros, the e-Commerce arm of global relationship marketing agency MRM//McCann, will be working with Boston Proper as the women's clothing retailer undergoes a major transformation from a catalog only business to having a stronger and enhanced digital presence in the marketplace.

"We chose Optaros because of their ability to deliver a total digital transformation for Boston Proper that will recreate our entire tech stack and move our business dramatically forward. We're not changing out one or two systems; we're changing all our systems. Optaros has the vision and expertise to lead this entire transformation, getting us there on time and within budget," said Amy Larson, VP of Marketing and e-Commerce, Boston Proper.

While still maintaining a robust catalog business, Boston Proper made a strategic decision to follow the wave of the Direct-To-Consumer disruption in the retail industry, with a strong focus on digital. The scope of work includes a complete overhaul of Boston Proper's business processes, brand, marketing strategy, customer service strategy, e-Commerce strategy and operations, with the first phase of the project scheduled to go live in September. Phase two is already in place and slated to launch in December.

To deliver on Boston Proper's need, the agency utilized Salesforce to implement Optaros' biggest multi-cloud implementations to date. The implementation includes Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Service Cloud, Order Management System and MuleSoft.

"Our relationship with Salesforce was a key factor in this crucial new business win, and an excellent example of how important technology collaborations are in expanding our client offerings," said Kate MacNevin, MRM//McCann Global Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to help Boston Proper innovate with Salesforce to re-create their online experience."

This win comes during a period of remarkable business and creative growth for Optaros by MRM//McCann. With the addition of several major new clients, they expanded by 33 percent over the past year and are on track for further expansion throughout the 2019 year. They were ranked in the Strong Performers category by the independent research firm Forrester Research in its report, "The Forrester Wave: Commerce Specialist Service Providers, Q4 2018."

Salesforce, Commerce Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Service Cloud and others are trademarks of Salesforce.com, inc.

About Boston Proper

We're not from Boston, and we're definitely not proper. But we are unexpected and have been for 25 years. From day one, we've been committed to and inspired by the women we dress—women who are fearlessly feminine, distinctively chic and who possess the poise and confidence to wear it like no one else. We cater to an attitude, not an age. Our customer is daring and sexy yet undeniably sophisticated. She may be boho today, casually chic tomorrow and fearless when she feels like it. It's what makes her unforgettable and what keeps us inspired to curate special pieces she won't find anywhere else. Our catalog and website have long transcended the page with an aesthetic and feeling that is aspirational, exotic and uniquely personal. While times and technology have evolved us over the years, our passion and dedication remain unchanged. We are committed to surprising and delighting incredible women everywhere, fostering their individual expression and empowering them with the personal conviction that confidence is sexy. Discover fashion's best-kept secret today and get ready to Wear It Like No One Else®.

About MRM//McCann

MRM//McCann is a leading data science, technology innovation and creatively driven relationship marketing agency that helps brands grow meaningful relationships with people. The agency leverages the power of creativity, the beauty of data, the magic of technology and the impact of connections to drive business results. MRM//McCann is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) and a lead agency in the McCann Worldgroup network, with 40-plus offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.mrm-mccann.com.

