McCann Worldgroup : Named Most Creatively Effective Agency & Network In 2019 WARC 100 Rankings

NEW YORK, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Worldgroup was named the #1 advertising agency network for creative effectiveness in the 2019 WARC Effective 100 rankings. The WARC Rankings are a global index of creative, effective and media excellence in advertising.

McCann Worldgroup India's New Delhi office was also named the #1 most-effective advertising agency in the WARC Effective 100. The McCann network was recognized for its work for global clients such as L'Oréal, Mastercard, Coca-Cola and Reckitt Benckiser, as well as for many of the world's most successful regional marketers.

Harris Diamond, Chairman and CEO of McCann Worldgroup, said, "The creative and strategic award recognition that we have received this year was made possible by our clients' willingness to push marketing boundaries to drive their business forward. In addition to New Delhi's very impressive achievement as the world's #1 most effective creative agency, our global position is built on the overall power of our worldwide network encompassing all regions and the ability to create strategically driven creative work for some of our largest global clients as well as major regional and local ones."

In all, 12 McCann Worldgroup agencies were ranked in the top 50 of the Top 100 list. In addition to McCann New Delhi at #1, the WARC Effective 100 named: McCann New York #6, McCann Melbourne #10, McCann//FP7 Cairo #13, McCann//FP7 Dubai #14, McCann London #16, McCann Mumbai #25, McCann Paris #28, McCann Manchester (UK) #29, Mercado McCann Buenos Aires # 36, McCann Lima #41 and McCann Sydney #45.

Suzanne Powers, Global Chief Strategy Officer, McCann Worldgroup, said: "We work relentlessly to help our clients' brands play a meaningful role in people's lives, by hunting for those powerful truths that can spark the most impactful ideas. Seeing our agencies across the globe recognized for their effectiveness is testament to the strength of our teams to crack it, no matter the category, geography or marketing opportunity."

The 2019 WARC recognition continues McCann's dominating performance in creative effectiveness awards. In 2018, McCann Worldgroup was named the Most Creatively Effective Agency Network in the global 2018 Effie Effectiveness Index. Also in 2018, McCann Worldgroup's regional networks were ranked #1 in the Effie Index in Europe and the Middle East/ North Africa, and in the regional Effie shows in North America and Asia Pacific.

Prasoon Joshi, Chairman, McCann Worldgroup APAC, and CEO & CCO of McCann Worldgroup India, said, "It is a great honor for McCann Worldgroup India to be recognized as the most effective agency in the WARC Rankings. We constantly reinvent our approach in the way we speak to consumers and partner with brands. Our focus is on the content of our communications, and not the medium or the platform. The effectiveness awards are also a testimony to the collaborative vision at McCann and the confluence of local expertise and global learnings."

