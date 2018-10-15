McCann Worldgroup : Named 'Network of the Year' at 2018 Cresta Awards

Log in
INTERPUBLIC GROUP (IPG)

INTERPUBLIC GROUP (IPG)
10/15/2018 | 11:37pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Worldgroup was named Network of the Year at the 26th Annual Cresta International Advertising Awards in New York. McCann Worldgroup won a total of 34 awards from eight agencies across five countries. This marks the third year in a row McCann Worldgroup was named Network of the Year and the second year in a row McCann New York was Agency of the Year.

Harris Diamond, Chairman and CEO of McCann Worldgroup, said, "The creative and strategic award recognition that we have received this year is a tribute to our clients' willingness to push marketing boundaries to drive their business forward."

"We have had such a great run over the last three years in the Cresta Awards and can't thank our fantastic brand partners enough for believing in the transformational power of creativity," said Rob Reilly, Global Creative Chairman for McCann Worldgroup.

McCann New York's Agency of the Year recognition included 18 awards in total, including 1 Grand Prix, 2 Gold, 9 Silver and 6 Bronze Cresta Awards. The agency's eight winning campaigns: "Astronaut Reality Helmet" for National Geographic, "Price on Our Lives" for March For Our Lives, "Universal Love" for MGM Resorts International, "First Responders First" for Verizon, "TV Doctors - Season 2" for Cigna, "#SuperSickMonday" for Mucinex, "Can't Judge a Book" for Mastercard and "Protect Like a Mother" for Lysol.

McCann London won 1 Grand Prix, 1 Gold and 1 Silver for "Xbox Design Lab Originals: The Fanchise Model" for Xbox Design Lab. FP7//McCann Cairo won 3 Silvers for "Now or Never" for Orange Telecom. MRM//McCann Madrid won 1 Gold and 1 Bronze for "Beyond Money" for Santander Bank. McCann Bangkok won 1 Silver and 1 Bronze for "Capture" for Verena Sure. Commonwealth//McCann Detroit won 1 Bronze for "Then and Now" for Chevrolet Silverado. Fitzco//McCann Atlanta won 1 Gold and 1 Silver for "Share a Coke 1,000 Name Celebration" for Coca-Cola. MRM//McCann New York won 2 Bronze for "Operation Santa" for USPS and 1 Silver for "Your Voice Is Your Stamp" for USPS.

The Cresta Awards recognition follows a year in which McCann Worldgroup was named the Most Creatively Effective Agency Network in the global 2018 Effie Effectiveness Index. McCann was named Adweek's Agency of the Year in 2017. All of McCann Worldgroup's agencies and disciplines (McCann, MRM//McCann, Momentum, McCann Health and Weber Shandwick) have received global, regional and national awards at all of the industry's major awards shows and industry agency rankings.

About McCann Worldgroup
McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing services company with 24,000 employees in more than 100 countries, comprising McCann (advertising), MRM//McCann (digital marketing/relationship management), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (global adaptation and production), UM (media management), Weber Shandwick (public relations), FutureBrand (consulting/design), and PMK-BNC.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mccann-worldgroup-named-network-of-the-year-at-2018-cresta-awards-300731384.html

SOURCE McCann Worldgroup


© PRNewswire 2018
