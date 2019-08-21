Navy Federal Credit Union : Selects MullenLowe and Mediahub as New Creative and Media Agency Partners

Financial Services Company Specializing in Supporting Military Service Members, Veterans, and Their Families Unites with Agency Steeped in Working with Mission-Driven Brands

Navy Federal Credit Union, the world’s largest credit union, with a mission of supporting military service members, veterans, and their families, has selected MullenLowe and Mediahub as its new creative and media agency partners. MullenLowe and Mediahub are sibling agencies which specialize in working with mission-driven brands like Navy Federal to drive outstanding business performance with breakthrough creativity and media innovation. The selection of the new agency partners follows a rigorous competitive review process which began in March of this year and was completed in early August.

Navy Federal will work with MullenLowe and Mediahub on national and regional brand strategy, advertising creative content, and media planning and buying to drive new membership in the credit union and expanded engagement and support for current Navy Federal members. Agency personnel from MullenLowe and Mediahub’s Boston and New York offices were involved in the review process and will be working directly with Navy Federal’s marketing and business unit management team based in Vienna, Virginia.

MullenLowe and Mediahub have extensive knowledge of and familiarity with the military service community based on a nearly 20-year relationship with the United States Department of Defense assisting with educational communications related to military service. Additionally, the agency has deep experience in financial services within the core Navy Federal team and across its integrated practice groups. In selecting MullenLowe and Mediahub, Navy Federal has aligned with a many-time Advertising Age A-List Agency and the Media Agency of the Year for the past two years according to Advertising Age and Adweek, respectively.

“In a true sign of partnership, the MullenLowe and Mediahub team delved deep into understanding Navy Federal’s mission and our commitment to our members,” said Pam Piligian, senior vice president of marketing and communications at Navy Federal. “They got to know us and see our culture in action. They helped us imagine an evolution of our creative message and inspired us with new ways of thinking about media as a platform for member service.”

“Navy Federal was founded with the purpose of improving the financial lives of those who serve, and that mission remains core to their business today,” said Kelly Fredrickson, president of MullenLowe Boston and New York. “We’ve been inspired since the early days of the review by the strength of Navy Federal’s culture and by the unique opportunity that we will have as their partner to serve their membership and broader community. Financial services is a dynamic and rapidly changing category, and we are proud to partner with a company so focused on helping its members achieve their life and financial goals.”

“The Navy Federal team exhibited strong curiosity about the power of media science to transform the way they communicate with and support their members,” said Sean Corcoran, U.S. president of Mediahub. “They have a keen understanding of their core consumer and an intelligent vision for how to evolve their marketing and carefully grow the overall membership. We will have the opportunity to explore truly innovative methods of utilizing media to inform and support this tight-knit community.”

About Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving over eight million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Dedicated to its mission of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 18,000 and has a global network of 336 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org.

About MullenLowe and Mediahub: MullenLowe and Mediahub are key components of the global MullenLowe Group agency network, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). MullenLowe and Mediahub provide a hyperbundled suite of world-class capabilities in brand strategy, creative development, media planning and buying, marketing analytics, customer-relationship management, digital marketing and transformation, and public relations. The agency specializes in working with several mission-driven challenger brands including JetBlue Airways, Whole Foods Market, and Netflix.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005782/en/