Interpump : Disclosure to the public pursuant to Art84bis of Issuers' Regulation [

DISCLOSURE DISCLOSURE TO THE PUBLIC PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 84-BIS, PARAGRAPH 5, OF CONSOB REGULATION NO. 11971 OF 14 MAY 1999 AS AMENDED (THE "ISSUERS' REGULATION") ON COMPENSATION PLANS BASED ON FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS Sant'Ilario d'Enza, 29 March 2019 - This disclosure is issued in order to provide information about the compensation plans based on financial instruments currently in force. 1)"Interpump 2013/2015 incentive plan" In connection with the incentive plan entitled the "Interpump 2013/2015 incentive plan" ("2013/2015 SOP") reserved for certain employees, directors and/or collaborators of the Interpump Group and adopted by the Company's shareholders' meeting of 30 April 2013, the table required by Paragraph 4.24 of Scheme 7, Attachment 3A, of the Issuers' Regulation, which provides information on the favourable status of 2013/2015 SOP is hereby attached, in accordance with Article 2398 of the Italian civil code. 2)Interpump 2016/2018 incentive plan" In connection with the incentive plan entitled the "Interpump 2016/2018 incentive plan" ("2016/2018 SOP") reserved for certain employees, directors and/or collaborators of the Interpump Group and adopted by the Company's shareholders' meeting of 28 April 2016, the table required by Paragraph 4.24 of Scheme 7, Attachment 3A, of the Issuers' Regulation, which provides information on the favourable status of 2016/2018 SOP is hereby attached, in accordance with Article 2398 of the Italian civil code. The table required by Paragraph 4.24 of Scheme 7, Attachment 3A, of the Issuers' Regulation is attached. *** Sant'Ilario d'Enza (RE), 29 March 2019 On behalf of the Board of Directors The Chairman Fulvio Montipò N. 204185 2 Date: 31/12/2018 "Interpump 2013/2015 incentive plan" SCHEDULE 2 Stock options First and last Position Section 1 name (only for persons Options relating to outstanding plans approved on the basis of resolutions adopted by previous shareholders' meetings or category referred to by (8) (1) name) Date of the Description of the Options held at Market price of Possible resolution of Options instrument the end of the the underlying the exercised Exercise price exercise period (12) previous year Grant date shares at the shareholders' (13) (from-to) (11) (10) grant date meeting Options on Interpump ordinary shares Paolo Deputy Chairman 30/4/2013 with physical 320.000 300.000 30/4/2013 6,00 6,642 ibid Marinsek of the Company settlement or, at the discretion of the Board of Directors, in cash Options on Interpump ordinary shares Roberto Director of 30/4/2013 with physical 60.000 20.000 29/10/2013 6,00 8,0383 ibid Menozzi subsidiaries settlement or, at the discretion of the Board of Directors, in cash 3 Notes to the table (1)There must be a row for each individual identified and for each category considered. For each individual or each category, there must be a separate row for: i) each type of option or other instrument granted (e.g. different exercise prices and/or maturities result in different types o options); ii) each plan authorised by a different shareholders' meeting. (2)Indicate the name of the members of the board of directors or management board of the issuer of the financial instruments and of the subsidiaries or parent companies. (3)Indicate the name of the general managers of the issuer of shares. (4)Indicate the name of the individuals controlling the issuer of shares, whether they are employees or provide collaboration services to the issuer of shares and are not linked by a permanent employment relationship. (5)Indicate the names of the other managers with strategic responsibilities of the issuer of shares which are not of "smaller size" within the meaning of article 3, paragraph 1f) of Regulation no. 17221 of 12 March 2010, in the event that during the year they have received total compensation (obtained by adding together monetary compensation and compensation based on financial instruments) which is greater than the highest total compensation among that allocated to the members of the board or directors, or management board, and the issuer's general managers. (6)Indicate the group of executives with strategic responsibilities of the issuer of the shares for whom indication by category is required. (7)Indicate the category of the other employees and the category of the collaborators who are not employees. Different lines must be reported with respect to categories of employees or collaborators for whom different features of the plan are envisaged (e.g. executives, middle managers, white-collar workers). (8)The figures refer to the instruments for plans approved on the basis of: i.resolutions of shareholders' meetings preceding the date on which the competent body approves the proposal for the meeting and/or ii.resolutions of shareholders' meetings preceding the date on which the body having competence for deciding implements the delegated powers received from the shareholders' meeting; the table accordingly contains: ∙in case i) information updated to the date of the proposal to the shareholders' meeting of the competent body (in that case the table forms part of the information document for the shareholders' meeting held to approve the plans); ∙in case ii), information updated to the date of the decision of the body having competence for implementing the plans (in that case, the table is attached to the notices published as the result of the decision of the body having competence for implementing the plans). a.The information may refer to:the decision of the board of directors' meeting preceding the shareholders' meeting for the table forming part of the document presented at the meeting; in that case, the table will only report the features possibly already established by the board of directors; b. c. the decision of the body having competence for deciding upon the implementation of the plan subsequent to the approval by the shareholders' meeting in the case that the table forms part of the notice to be published on occasion of the latter decision relating to the implementation. In both cases, the corresponding caption in the field relating to this note 9 must be noted. For information which is not yet determined indicate "N.A." (not available) in the corresponding field. (9)If the grant date is different from the date on which the remuneration committee has formulated the proposal regarding that grant, add to the field the date of the proposal of this committee meeting, annotating the date on which the board of directors or other competent body adopted the resolution with the code "cda/oc" and the date of the proposal of the remuneration committee with the code "cpr". (10)Number of options held at the end of the year, or the year prior to that in which the shareholders' meeting is called to approve the granting of new options. (11)Indicate in schedule 1, for example: i) shares of company X; (ii) the instrument linked to the value of shares Y, and in schedule 2: iii) options on shares W with physical settlement; iv) options on shares Z with settlement in cash, etc. (12)Number of options exercised since the beginning of the plan until the end of the financial year prior to that in which the shareholders' meeting is called to approve a new stock option plan. (13)The vesting period is the period from the moment in which the right to participate in the incentive system is granted to the moment in which that right matures. 4 Date: 31/12/2018 "Interpump 2016/2018 incentive plan" SCHEDULE 2 Stock options First and last Position Section 1 name (only for persons Options relating to outstanding plans approved on the basis of resolutions adopted by previous shareholders' meetings or category referred to by (8) (1) name) Date of the Description of the Options held at Market price of Possible resolution of Options instrument the end of the the underlying the exercised Exercise price exercise period (12) previous year Grant date shares at the shareholders' (13) (from-to) (11) (10) grant date meeting Options on Interpump Chairman and ordinary shares From Fulvio with physical 01.07.2019 to Managing Director 28/4/2016 1.620.000 - 12/5/2016 12,8845 12,0949 Montipò settlement or, at 31.12.2022 of the Company the discretion of the Board of Directors, in cash Options on Interpump ordinary shares From Paolo Deputy Chairman 28/4/2016 with physical 65.000 - 06/7/2016 12,8845 13,3908 01.07.2019 to Marinsek of the Company settlement or, at 31.12.2022 the discretion of the Board of Directors, in cash 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. 