Interpump : Disclosure to the public pursuant to Art84bis of Issuers' Regulation

0
03/29/2019 | 05:42pm EDT

DISCLOSURE

DISCLOSURE TO THE PUBLIC PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 84-BIS, PARAGRAPH 5, OF CONSOB REGULATION NO. 11971 OF 14 MAY 1999 AS AMENDED (THE "ISSUERS'

REGULATION") ON COMPENSATION PLANS BASED ON FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Sant'Ilario d'Enza, 29 March 2019 - This disclosure is issued in order to provide information about the compensation plans based on financial instruments currently in force.

1)"Interpump 2013/2015 incentive plan"

In connection with the incentive plan entitled the "Interpump 2013/2015 incentive plan" ("2013/2015 SOP") reserved for certain employees, directors and/or collaborators of the Interpump Group and adopted by the Company's shareholders' meeting of 30 April 2013, the table required by Paragraph 4.24 of Scheme 7, Attachment 3A, of the Issuers' Regulation, which provides information on the favourable status of 2013/2015 SOP is hereby attached, in accordance with Article 2398 of the Italian civil code.

2)Interpump 2016/2018 incentive plan"

In connection with the incentive plan entitled the "Interpump 2016/2018 incentive plan" ("2016/2018 SOP") reserved for certain employees, directors and/or collaborators of the Interpump Group and adopted by the Company's shareholders' meeting of 28 April 2016, the table required by Paragraph 4.24 of Scheme 7, Attachment 3A, of the Issuers' Regulation, which provides information on the favourable status of 2016/2018 SOP is hereby attached, in accordance with Article 2398 of the Italian civil code.

***

INTERPUMP GROUP S.p.A. - Via E. FERMI, 25 - 42049 S. ILARIO - REGGIO EMILIA (ITALY) - TEL.+39.0522.904311 FAX. +39.0522.904444 - E-mailinfo@interpumpgroup.it

1

The table required by Paragraph 4.24 of Scheme 7, Attachment 3A, of the Issuers' Regulation is attached.

***

Sant'Ilario d'Enza (RE), 29 March 2019

On behalf of the Board of Directors

The Chairman

Fulvio Montipò

For further information, please contact:

Moccagatta Associati

Tel. 02 8645.1695

Fax 02 8645.2082

segreteria@moccagatta.it

www.interpumpgroup.it

INTERPUMP GROUP S.p.A. - Via E. FERMI, 25 - 42049 S. ILARIO - REGGIO EMILIA (ITALY) - TEL.+39.0522.904311 FAX. +39.0522.904444 - E-mailinfo@interpumpgroup.it

2

Date: 31/12/2018

"Interpump 2013/2015 incentive plan"

SCHEDULE 2

Stock options

First and last

Position

Section 1

name

(only for persons

Options relating to outstanding plans approved on the basis of resolutions adopted by previous shareholders' meetings

or category

referred to by

(8)

(1)

name)

Date of the

Description of the

Options held at

Market price of

Possible

resolution of

Options

instrument

the end of the

the underlying

the

exercised

Exercise price

exercise period

(12)

previous year

Grant date

shares at the

shareholders'

(13)

(from-to)

(11)

(10)

grant date

meeting

Options on

Interpump

ordinary shares

Paolo

Deputy Chairman

30/4/2013

with physical

320.000

300.000

30/4/2013

6,00

6,642

ibid

Marinsek

of the Company

settlement or, at

the discretion of

the Board of

Directors, in cash

Options on

Interpump

ordinary shares

Roberto

Director of

30/4/2013

with physical

60.000

20.000

29/10/2013

6,00

8,0383

ibid

Menozzi

subsidiaries

settlement or, at

the discretion of

the Board of

Directors, in cash

3

Notes to the table

(1)There must be a row for each individual identified and for each category considered. For each individual or each category, there must be a separate row for: i) each type of option or other instrument granted (e.g. different exercise prices and/or maturities result in different types o options); ii) each plan authorised by a different shareholders' meeting.

(2)Indicate the name of the members of the board of directors or management board of the issuer of the financial instruments and of the subsidiaries or parent companies.

(3)Indicate the name of the general managers of the issuer of shares.

(4)Indicate the name of the individuals controlling the issuer of shares, whether they are employees or provide collaboration services to the issuer of shares and are not linked by a permanent employment relationship.

(5)Indicate the names of the other managers with strategic responsibilities of the issuer of shares which are not of "smaller size" within the meaning of article 3, paragraph 1f) of Regulation no. 17221 of 12 March 2010, in the event that during the year they have received total compensation (obtained by adding together monetary compensation and compensation based on financial instruments) which is greater than the highest total compensation among that allocated to the members of the board or directors, or management board, and the issuer's general managers.

(6)Indicate the group of executives with strategic responsibilities of the issuer of the shares for whom indication by category is required.

(7)Indicate the category of the other employees and the category of the collaborators who are not employees. Different lines must be reported with respect to categories of employees or collaborators for whom different features of the plan are envisaged (e.g. executives, middle managers, white-collar workers).

(8)The figures refer to the instruments for plans approved on the basis of:

i.resolutions of shareholders' meetings preceding the date on which the competent body approves the proposal for the meeting and/or

ii.resolutions of shareholders' meetings preceding the date on which the body having competence for deciding implements the delegated powers received from

the shareholders' meeting; the table accordingly contains:

in case i) information updated to the date of the proposal to the shareholders' meeting of the competent body (in that case the table forms part of the information document for the shareholders' meeting held to approve the plans);

in case ii), information updated to the date of the decision of the body having competence for implementing the plans (in that case, the table is attached to the notices published as the result of the decision of the body having competence for implementing the plans).

a.The information may refer to:the decision of the board of directors' meeting preceding the shareholders' meeting for the table forming part of the document presented at the meeting; in that case, the table will only report the features possibly already established by the board of directors;

b.

c.

the decision of the body having competence for deciding upon the implementation of the plan subsequent to the approval by the shareholders' meeting in the

case that the table forms part of the notice to be published on occasion of the latter decision relating to the implementation.

In both cases, the corresponding caption in the field relating to this note 9 must be noted. For information which is not yet determined indicate "N.A." (not available) in the corresponding field.

(9)If the grant date is different from the date on which the remuneration committee has formulated the proposal regarding that grant, add to the field the date of the proposal of this committee meeting, annotating the date on which the board of directors or other competent body adopted the resolution with the code "cda/oc" and the date of the proposal of the remuneration committee with the code "cpr".

(10)Number of options held at the end of the year, or the year prior to that in which the shareholders' meeting is called to approve the granting of new options.

(11)Indicate in schedule 1, for example: i) shares of company X; (ii) the instrument linked to the value of shares Y, and in schedule 2: iii) options on shares W with physical settlement; iv) options on shares Z with settlement in cash, etc.

(12)Number of options exercised since the beginning of the plan until the end of the financial year prior to that in which the shareholders' meeting is called to approve a new stock option plan.

(13)The vesting period is the period from the moment in which the right to participate in the incentive system is granted to the moment in which that right matures.

4

Date: 31/12/2018

"Interpump 2016/2018 incentive plan"

SCHEDULE 2

Stock options

First and last

Position

Section 1

name

(only for persons

Options relating to outstanding plans approved on the basis of resolutions adopted by previous shareholders' meetings

or category

referred to by

(8)

(1)

name)

Date of the

Description of the

Options held at

Market price of

Possible

resolution of

Options

instrument

the end of the

the underlying

the

exercised

Exercise price

exercise period

(12)

previous year

Grant date

shares at the

shareholders'

(13)

(from-to)

(11)

(10)

grant date

meeting

Options on

Interpump

Chairman and

ordinary shares

From

Fulvio

with physical

01.07.2019 to

Managing Director

28/4/2016

1.620.000

-

12/5/2016

12,8845

12,0949

Montipò

settlement or, at

31.12.2022

of the Company

the discretion of

the Board of

Directors, in cash

Options on

Interpump

ordinary shares

From

Paolo

Deputy Chairman

28/4/2016

with physical

65.000

-

06/7/2016

12,8845

13,3908

01.07.2019 to

Marinsek

of the Company

settlement or, at

31.12.2022

the discretion of

the Board of

Directors, in cash

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Interpump Group S.p.A. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 21:41:03 UTC
