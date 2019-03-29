Log in
Interpump : Publishing of FY2018 Financial Statements and documentation for the Shareholders' Meeting

0
03/29/2019 | 05:52pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT,

CONSOLIDATED NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENT,

AND DOCUMENTS FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

S. Ilario d'Enza (RE), 29 March 2019 - The Company announces that the following documentation:

-Annual financial report for the FY ended December 31, 2018

-Report of the Independent Auditors

-Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors

-Consolidated Non-financial Report prepared according to D.Lgs. 254/2016

-Report on Corporate Governance

-Report on the Remuneration Policy

-the Informative Document for the incentive plan for employees, directors and collaborators - Plan 2019/2021

is available to the public at its registered office, on its corporate website www.interpumpgroup.itin section "Governance - Shareholders' Meeting" e and has been stored in the authorized storage system www.emarketstorage.com.

As a reminder, the notice of the Shareholders' Meeting and the Report of Directors to the Shareholders' Meeting (including the report on the treasury stock acquisition and disposal plan) have already been published in the same way. Moreover, the general proxy form and the information on share capital are available on the Company's website (www.interpumpgroup.it) in the section "Governance - Shareholders' Meetings".

The following documents are also available to the public at the Company's registered office:

-the accounting situations of the significant non-EU subsidiaries drawn up for the purposes of preparing the consolidated financial statements, in accordance with article 36 of the Market Rules;

-the financial statements and/or the summary schedules of the subsidiaries and associates of Interpump Group S.p.A., in accordance with the requirements of article 2429 of the Italian civil code.

Media Relations:

Investor Relations:

Moccagatta Associati

Luca Mirabelli

Tel. 02 8645.1695

Tel. 0522-904433

segreteria@moccagatta.it

lmirabelli@interpumpgroup.it

INTERPUMP GROUP S.p.A. - Via E. FERMI, 25 - 42049 S. ILARIO D'ENZA - REGGIO EMILIA (ITALY) - TEL.+39.0522.904311 FAX. +39.0522.904444 - E-mailinfo@interpumpgroup.it

Disclaimer

Interpump Group S.p.A. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 21:51:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Fulvio Montipò Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Paolo Marinsek Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Carlo Banci Chief Financial Office
Giovanni Tamburi Non-Executive Director
Paola Annunziata Tagliavini Independent Non-Executive Director
