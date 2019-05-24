Log in
Interpump : VERBALE ASSEMBLEA ORDINARIA AZIONISTI DEL 30/04/2019

0
05/24/2019 | 06:43am EDT

COMUNICATO STAMPA / PRESS RELEASE

VERBALE ASSEMBLEA ORDINARIA AZIONISTI DEL 30/04/2019

MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 30/04/2019

S. Ilario d'Enza (RE), 24/05/2019

Si rende noto che il verbale dell'Assemblea Ordinaria degli Azionisti del 30 aprile 2019 è a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede sociale, sul sito internet della società: www.interpumpgroup.itnella sezione "Governance - Documentazione Assembleare" e presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato eMarketStorage all'indirizzo www.emarketstorage.com.

The Company announces that the minutes of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 30 April 2019 are available to the public at its registered office, on its corporate website www.interpumpgroup.itin section "Governance - Shareholders' Meeting" e and have been stored in the 'eMarketStorage' authorized storage system at www.emarketstorage.com.

Media Relations:

Investor Relations:

Moccagatta Associati

Luca Mirabelli

Tel. 02 8645.1695

Tel. 0522-904433

segreteria@moccagatta.it

lmirabelli@interpumpgroup.it

INTERPUMP GROUP S.p. A. - Via E. FERMI, 25 - 42049 S. ILARIO D'ENZA - REGGIO EMILIA (ITALY) - TEL. +39.0522. 904311 FAX. +39.0522.904444 - E- mail info@interpumpgroup.it

Disclaimer

Interpump Group S.p.A. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 10:42:03 UTC
