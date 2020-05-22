PRESS RELEASE

INTERPUMP ACQUIRES MACFUGE,

A GREEN-TO-THE-CORE COMPANY IN BOLOGNA

Sant'Ilario d'Enza (RE), 22 maggio 2020 - Interpump Group announces the signing of a binding agreement for the acquisition of a control stake in Servizi Industriali Srl, a company operating in design, production and sales of centrifugal separators with the Macfuge brand, headquartered in Ozzano Emilia near Bologna, Italy.

Macfuge systems are used for separation and clarification. These processes enhance the purity of fluids in the food, chemical and pharmaceutical industries, as well as in the energy sector; they allow a correct recycling and disposal of waste products in many industries, improving their environmental impact; in addition, they are at the basis of biofuel production.

In FY2019 the company registered sales of 7.7 million euro, a growth of 40% compared to the previous year, and achieved an EBITDA margin close to 22%.

The transaction, whose closing is expected to take place no later than July 2020 at the end of a company reorganization, envisions the acquisition of 80% of Servizi Industriali Srl. The stipulated price for the stake, considering a net cash position of at least 0.5 million euro, is 4 million euro.

The remaining 20% stake is in the hands of the company management.

Interpump Group Chairman Fulvio Montipò: "With this acquisition, we add an important tile to our range of fluid handling systems and components, where demand is rapidly growing thanks to the higher and higher attention to environmental impact".

