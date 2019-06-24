Interpump : INFORMATIVA SULL'ACQUISTO DI AZIONI PROPRIE

S. Ilario d'Enza (RE), 24/06/2019 - Within the frame of the authorization issued by the Shareholders' Meeting of 30 April 2019, already disclosed to the public pursuant to Art.144-bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99 ("Issuers' Regulations") and Art. 132 of D.Lgs. n. 58/98 ("Consolidated Finance Act"), Interpump Group S.p.A. wishes to inform about the share buybacks detailed in the following table, for the week from 17/06/2019 to 21/06/2019:

Number of % of share Weighted Total Price Date Average Price shares capital (euro) (euro) 17/06/2019 18,452 0.0169% 26.7448 493,495.05 18/06/2019 6,548 0.0060% 26.6796 174,698.02 19/06/2019 -- -- 20/06/2019 -- -- 21/06/2019 -- -- Totale 25,000 0.0230% 26.7277 668,193.07

After the above listed transactions, the company had a total of 3,903,489 own shares in portfolio, representing 3.5852% of share capital.

Pursuant to Art. 132 of the Consolidated Finance Act and Art. 144-bis of Issuers' Regulations, the buyback operations were executed on regulated markets with operating rules that do not allow for the direct pairing of buying and selling bids.

As a reminder, the Shareholders' Meeting of 30 April 2019 has authorized the buyback of 3,500,000 shares, which - together with the 3,443,489 own shares already in Interpump Group's portfolio at the date of the meeting, would correspond to 6.3772% of share capital. The authorization will expire on 30 October 2020.

Media Relations: Investor Relations: Moccagatta Associati Luca Mirabelli Tel. +39-02-86451695 Tel. +39-0522-904433 segreteria@moccagatta.it lmirabelli@interpumpgroup.it

