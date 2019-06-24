Interpump : INFORMATIVA SULL'ACQUISTO DI AZIONI PROPRIE

COMUNICATO STAMPA
PRESS RELEASE
INFORMATIVA SULL'ACQUISTO DI AZIONI PROPRIE
SHARE BUYBACK REPORT
(English text in the next page)
S. Ilario d'Enza (RE), 24/06/2019 - Interpump Group S.p.A., nell'ambito dell'autorizzazione all'acquisto di azioni proprie deliberata dall'Assemblea del 30 aprile 2019 (già oggetto di informativa ai sensi dell'art.144-bis del Regolamento Consob 11971/99 e dell'art. 132 del D.Lgs. n. 58/98), comunica il resoconto degli acquisti effettuati nel periodo dal 17/06/2019 al 21/06/2019.
|
|
Numero
|
%
|
Prezzo
|
|
Data
|
medio
|
Controvalore
|
azioni
|
Capitale
|
operazione
|
ponderato
|
(euro)
|
acquistate
|
Sociale
|
|
(euro)
|
|
|
|
|
|
17/06/2019
|
18.452
|
0,0169%
|
26,7448
|
493.495,05
|
18/06/2019
|
6.548
|
0,0060%
|
26,6796
|
174.698,02
|
19/06/2019
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
20/06/2019
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
21/06/2019
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
Totale
|
25.000
|
0,0230%
|
26,7277
|
668.193,07
A seguito delle suddette operazioni, la società deteneva un totale di n. 3.903.489 azioni proprie, pari al 3,5852% del Capitale Sociale.
Le operazioni di acquisto sono state eseguite secondo quanto previsto dall'art. 132 del D.Lgs. 58/98 e dall'art. 144 bis del Regolamento Consob n. 11971/99, sui mercati regolamentati secondo modalità operative stabilite nei regolamenti di organizzazione e gestione dei mercati stessi, che non consentono l'abbinamento diretto delle proposte di negoziazione in acquisto con predeterminate proposte di negoziazione di vendita.
Si ricorda che l'Assemblea degli azionisti del 30 aprile 2019 ha autorizzato l'acquisto di n. 3.500.000 azioni proprie, che sommate alle n. 3.443.489 azioni proprie possedute da Interpump Group alla data della delibera assembleare, costituirebbero il 6,3772% del capitale sociale. L'autorizzazione scade il 30 ottobre 2020.
|
Media Relations:
|
Investor Relations:
|
Moccagatta Associati
|
Luca Mirabelli
|
Tel. 02 8645.1695
|
Tel. 0522-904433
|
segreteria@moccagatta.it
|
lmirabelli@interpumpgroup.it
INTERPUMP GROUP S.p.A. - Via E. FERMI, 25 - 42049 S. ILARIO - REGGIO EMILIA (ITALY) - TEL.+39.0522.904311
FAX. +39.0522.904444 - E-mailinfo@interpumpgroup.it
CAP . SOC. Euro 56.617.232,88 I.V. - REG. IMPRESE R.E. - COD.FISCALE 11666900151 - C.C.I.A.A. R.E.A. N. 204185
S. Ilario d'Enza (RE), 24/06/2019 - Within the frame of the authorization issued by the Shareholders' Meeting of 30 April 2019, already disclosed to the public pursuant to Art.144-bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99 ("Issuers' Regulations") and Art. 132 of D.Lgs. n. 58/98 ("Consolidated Finance Act"), Interpump Group S.p.A. wishes to inform about the share buybacks detailed in the following table, for the week from 17/06/2019 to 21/06/2019:
|
|
Number of
|
% of share
|
Weighted
|
Total Price
|
Date
|
Average Price
|
shares
|
capital
|
(euro)
|
|
(euro)
|
|
|
|
|
17/06/2019
|
18,452
|
0.0169%
|
26.7448
|
493,495.05
|
18/06/2019
|
6,548
|
0.0060%
|
26.6796
|
174,698.02
|
19/06/2019
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
20/06/2019
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
21/06/2019
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
Totale
|
25,000
|
0.0230%
|
26.7277
|
668,193.07
After the above listed transactions, the company had a total of 3,903,489 own shares in portfolio, representing 3.5852% of share capital.
Pursuant to Art. 132 of the Consolidated Finance Act and Art. 144-bis of Issuers' Regulations, the buyback operations were executed on regulated markets with operating rules that do not allow for the direct pairing of buying and selling bids.
As a reminder, the Shareholders' Meeting of 30 April 2019 has authorized the buyback of 3,500,000 shares, which - together with the 3,443,489 own shares already in Interpump Group's portfolio at the date of the meeting, would correspond to 6.3772% of share capital. The authorization will expire on 30 October 2020.
|
Media Relations:
|
Investor Relations:
|
Moccagatta Associati
|
Luca Mirabelli
|
Tel. +39-02-86451695
|
Tel. +39-0522-904433
|
segreteria@moccagatta.it
|
lmirabelli@interpumpgroup.it
INTERPUMP GROUP S.p.A. - Via E. FERMI, 25 - 42049 S. ILARIO - REGGIO EMILIA (ITALY) - TEL.+39.0522.904311
FAX. +39.0522.904444 - E-mailinfo@interpumpgroup.it
CAP . SOC. Euro 56.617.232,88 I.V. - REG. IMPRESE R.E. - COD.FISCALE 11666900151 - C.C.I.A.A. R.E.A. N. 204185
