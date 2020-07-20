Interpump : INFORMATIVA SULL'ACQUISTO DI AZIONI PROPRIE

S. Ilario d'Enza (RE), 20/07/2020 - Within the frame of the authorization issued by the Shareholders' Meeting of 30 April 2020, already disclosed to the public pursuant to Art.144-bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99 ("Issuers' Regulations") and Art. 132 of D.Lgs. n. 58/98 ("Consolidated Finance Act"), Interpump Group S.p.A. wishes to inform about the share buybacks detailed in the following table, for the week from 13/07/2020 to 17/07/2020:

Number of % of share Weighted Total Price Date Average Price shares capital (euro) (euro) 13/07/2020 5,500 0.0051% 26.9720 148,346.00 14/07/2020 5,500 0.0051% 26.6500 146,575.00 15/07/2020 5,500 0.0051% 27.2479 149,863.45 16/07/2020 5,500 0.0051% 27.3273 150,300.15 17/07/2020 5,500 0.0051% 27.5336 151,434.80 Totale 27,500 0.0253% 27.1462 746,519.40

After the above listed transactions, the company had a total of 1,501,505 own shares in portfolio, representing 1.3791% of share capital.

Pursuant to Art. 132 of the Consolidated Finance Act and Art. 144-bis of Issuers' Regulations, the buyback operations were executed on regulated markets with operating rules that do not allow for the direct pairing of buying and selling bids.

As a reminder:

the Shareholders' Meeting of 30 April 2020 has authorized the buyback of a maximum of 10,000,000 shares, which - together with the 2,187,506 own shares already in Interpump Group's portfolio at the date of the meeting, would correspond to 11.1936% of share capital. The authorization will expire on 30 October 2021.

In the framework of the above mentioned authorization, Interpump Group S.p.A. has given a mandate to Banca Akros S.p.A. for the purchase of 400,000 Interpump shares to be made between May 20 and August 31, 2020, pursuant to Art.4, paragraph 2 letter b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Media Relations: Investor Relations: Moccagatta Associati Luca Mirabelli Tel. +39-02-86451695 Tel. +39-0522-904433 segreteria@moccagatta.it lmirabelli@interpumpgroup.it

INTERPUMP GROUP S.p.A. - Via E. FERMI, 25 - 42049 S. ILARIO - REGGIO EMILIA (ITALY) - TEL.+39.0522.904311

FAX. +39.0522.904444 - E-mailinfo@interpumpgroup.it

CAP . SOC. Euro 56.617.232,88 I.V. - REG. IMPRESE R.E. - COD.FISCALE 11666900151 - C.C.I.A.A. R.E.A. N. 204185