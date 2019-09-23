Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Interpump Group SpA    IP   IT0001078911

INTERPUMP GROUP SPA

(IP)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/23 06:59:48 am
28.28 EUR   -1.74%
06:47aINTERPUMP : Reggiana Riduttori joins the Interpump Group
PU
09/16INTERPUMP : Share buyback report
PU
08/05INTERPUMP : Q2 / h1 2019 consolidated results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Interpump : Reggiana Riduttori joins the Interpump Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 06:47am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

REGGIANA RIDUTTORI JOINS THE INTERPUMP GROUP

Sant'Ilario d'Enza (RE), 23 September 2019 - Interpump Group announces the signing of a binding agreement, through which the entire share capital of REGGIANA RIDUTTORI will be held by the Interpump Group, following a share swap at the conditions detailed below.

Reggiana Riduttori, headquartered in Italy at San Polo d'Enza near Reggio Emilia and including nine foreign subsidiaries (Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, India, Netherlands, Slovakia and USA) is a world leader in design and manufacturing of power transmission systems: planetary gears, reduction gears and wheel gears.

Main application sectors are: heavy industry, agriculture and forestry, handling of materials, lifting, marine/offshore, mining, wind farms.

The closing of the transaction is expected before the end of this year, and is subject to the results of a due diligence process. It will mark a radical expansion of the scope of activity of Interpump (already the world's top manufacturer of power take-offs for mobile hydraulics) in the power transmission business.

For the FY 2018 Reggiana Riduttori declared consolidated sales of € 88 million, with an EBITDA margin of 20% on sales. Data as at July 31 2019 show organic growth in the neighborhood of 8% YTD.

Interpump, in exchange for 100% of Reggiana Riduttori's share capital, will transfer 3,800,000 ordinary shares from its own portfolio valued at € 28.74 (the official price of Friday September 20), plus a cash balance that will be calculated considering an enterprise value of € 125 million.

Mr. Albarelli will keep his role of Chairman and CEO of Reggiana Riduttori, also in his new position as an important shareholder of Interpump Group.

Interpump Groups' Chairman Fulvio Montipò commented: "Reggiana Riduttori is yet another pearl of excellence that enriches our group. Not only it will significantly increase and diversify our activity in power transmissions, it operates in industries and markets where we are already present with other products, with extraordinary potential for technical and sales synergies"

A conference call reserved to financial analysts and institutional investors has been scheduled for September 26.

Media Relations:

Investor Relations:

Moccagatta Associati

Luca Mirabelli

Tel. 02 8645.1695

Tel. 0522-904433

segreteria@moccagatta.it

lmirabelli@interpumpgroup.it

INTERPUMP GROUP S.p. A. - Via E. FERMI, 25 - 42049 S. ILARIO - REGGIO EMILIA (ITALY) - TEL.+39.0522.904311 FAX. +39.0522.904444 - E- mail info@interpumpgroup.it

CAP. SOC. Euro 56.617.232,88 I. V. - REG. IMPRESE R. E. - COD. FISCALE 11666900151 - C.C.I. A.A. R.E. A. N. 204185

Disclaimer

Interpump Group S.p.A. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 10:46:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERPUMP GROUP SPA
06:47aINTERPUMP : Reggiana Riduttori joins the Interpump Group
PU
09/16INTERPUMP : Share buyback report
PU
08/05INTERPUMP : Q2 / h1 2019 consolidated results
PU
06/24INTERPUMP : Informativa sull'acquisto di azioni proprie
PU
06/17INTERPUMP : Informativa sull'acquisto di azioni proprie
PU
06/10INTERPUMP : Informativa sull'acquisto di azioni proprie
PU
06/03INTERPUMP : Informativa sull'acquisto di azioni proprie
PU
05/27INTERPUMP : Informativa sull'acquisto di azioni proprie
PU
05/24INTERPUMP : Verbale assemblea ordinaria azionisti del 30/04/2019
PU
05/20INTERPUMP GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 379 M
EBIT 2019 247 M
Net income 2019 173 M
Debt 2019 309 M
Yield 2019 0,82%
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,41x
EV / Sales2020 2,24x
Capitalization 3 021 M
Chart INTERPUMP GROUP SPA
Duration : Period :
Interpump Group SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERPUMP GROUP SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 31,20  €
Last Close Price 28,78  €
Spread / Highest target 18,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,41%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fulvio Montipò Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Paolo Marinsek Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Carlo Banci Chief Financial Office
Giovanni Tamburi Non-Executive Director
Paola Annunziata Tagliavini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERPUMP GROUP SPA10.69%3 324
XYLEM16.13%13 949
IDEX CORPORATION30.16%12 465
GRACO INC.9.30%7 630
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION24.72%6 220
COLFAX CORP36.36%3 354
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group