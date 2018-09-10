Log in
Interpump : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

09/10/2018 | 11:52am CEST

COMUNICATO STAMPA

PRESS RELEASE

INFORMATIVA SULL'ACQUISTO DI AZIONI PROPRIE

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

(English text in the next page)

S. Ilario d'Enza (RE), 10/09/2018 - Interpump Group S.p.A., nell'ambito dell'autorizzazione all'acquisto di azioni proprie deliberata dall'Assemblea del 23 aprile 2018 (già oggetto di informativa ai sensi dell'art.144-bis del Regolamento Consob 11971/99 e dell'art. 132 del D.Lgs. n. 58/98), comunica il resoconto degli acquisti effettuati nel periodo dal 03/09/2018 al 07/09/2018.

Data operazione

Numero azioni acquistate

% Capitale Sociale

Prezzo medio ponderato

(euro)

Controvalore

(euro)

03/09/2018

10.000

0,0092%

26,9740

269.740,00

04/09/2018

10.000

0,0092%

26,8452

268.452,00

05/09/2018

--

--

--

--

06/09/2018

10.000

0,0092%

27,3449

273.448,60

07/09/2018

--

--

--

--

Totale

30.000

0,0276%

27,0547

811.640,60

A seguito delle suddette operazioni, la società deteneva un totale di n. 2.660.633 azioni proprie, pari al 2.4437% del Capitale Sociale.

Le operazioni di acquisto sono state eseguite secondo quanto previsto dall'art. 132 del D.Lgs. 58/98 e dall'art. 144 bis del Regolamento Consob n. 11971/99, sui mercati regolamentati secondo modalità operative stabilite nei regolamenti di organizzazione e gestione dei mercati stessi, che non consentono l'abbinamento diretto delle proposte di negoziazione in acquisto con predeterminate proposte di negoziazione di vendita.

Si ricorda che l'Assemblea degli azionisti del 23 aprile 2018 ha autorizzato l'acquisto di n. 5.500.000 azioni proprie, che sommate alle n. 1.409.683 azioni proprie possedute da Interpump Group alla data della delibera assembleare, costituiscono il 6,3462% del capitale sociale. L'autorizzazione scade il 23 ottobre 2019.

Media Relations:

Investor Relations:

Moccagatta Associati

Luca Mirabelli

Tel. 02 8645.1695

Tel. 0522-904433

segreteria@moccagatta.it

lmirabelli@interpumpgroup.it

INTERPUMP GROUP S.p.A. - Via E. FERMI, 25 - 42049 S. ILARIO - REGGIO EMILIA (ITALY) - TEL.+39.0522.904311

FAX. +39.0522.904444 - E-mail info@interpumpgroup.it

CAP . SOC. Euro 56.617.232,88 I.V. - REG. IMPRESE R.E. - COD.FISCALE 11666900151 - C.C.I.A.A. R.E.A. N. 204185

S. Ilario d'Enza (RE), 10/09/2018 - Within the frame of the authorization issued by the Shareholders'

Meeting of 23 April 2018, already communicated to the public pursuant to Art.144-bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99 ("Issuers' Regulations") and Art. 132 of D.Lgs. n. 58/98 ("Consolidated Finance Act"), Interpump Group S.p.A. wishes to inform about the share buybacks detailed in the following table, for the week from 03/09/2018 to 07/09/2018:

Date

Number of shares

% of share capital

Weighted Average Price

(euro)

Total Price

(euro)

03/09/2018

10,000

0.0092%

26.9740

269,740.00

04/09/2018

10,000

0.0092%

26.8452

268,452.00

05/09/2018

--

--

--

--

06/09/2018

10,000

0.0092%

27.3449

273,448.60

07/09/2018

--

--

--

--

Total

30,000

0.0276%

27.0547

811,640.60

After the above listed transactions, the company had a total of 2,660,633 own shares in portfolio, representing 2.4437% of share capital.

Pursuant to Art. 132 of the Consolidated Finance Act and Art. 144-bis of Issuers' Regulations, the buyback operations were executed on regulated markets with operating rules that do not allow for the direct pairing of buying and selling bids.

As a reminder, the Shareholders' Meeting of 23 April 2018 has authorized the buyback of 5,500,000 shares, which - together with the 1,409,683 own shares already in Interpump Group's portfolio at the

date of the meeting, correspond to 6.3462% of share capital. The authorization will expire on 23

October 2019.

Media Relations:

Investor Relations:

Moccagatta Associati

Luca Mirabelli

Tel. 02 8645.1695

Tel. 0522-904433

segreteria@moccagatta.it

lmirabelli@interpumpgroup.it

INTERPUMP GROUP S.p.A. - Via E. FERMI, 25 - 42049 S. ILARIO - REGGIO EMILIA (ITALY) - TEL.+39.0522.904311

FAX. +39.0522.904444 - E-mail info@interpumpgroup.it

CAP . SOC. Euro 56.617.232,88 I.V. - REG. IMPRESE R.E. - COD.FISCALE 11666900151 - C.C.I.A.A. R.E.A. N. 204185

Disclaimer

Interpump Group S.p.A. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 09:51:01 UTC
