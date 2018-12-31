Interpump : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

COMUNICATO STAMPA

PRESS RELEASE

INFORMATIVA SULL'ACQUISTO DI AZIONI PROPRIE

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

(English text in the next page)

S. Ilario d'Enza (RE), 31/12/2018 - Interpump Group S.p.A., nell'ambito dell'autorizzazione all'acquisto di azioni proprie deliberata dall'Assemblea del 23 aprile 2018 (già oggetto di informativa ai sensi dell'art.144-bis del Regolamento Consob 11971/99 e dell'art. 132 del D.Lgs. n. 58/98), comunica il resoconto degli acquisti effettuati nel periodo dal 24/12/2018 al 28/12/2018.

Data operazione Numero azioni acquistate % Capitale Sociale Prezzo medio ponderato (euro) Controvalore (euro) 24/12/2018 -- -- -- -- 25/12/2018 -- -- -- -- 26/12/2018 -- -- -- -- 27/12/2018 25.000 0,0230% 25,2452 631.130,00 28/12/2018 25.000 0,0230% 25,9890 649.725,00 Totale 50.000 0,0459% 25,6171 1.280.855,00

A seguito delle suddette operazioni, la società deteneva un totale di n. 3.413.489 azioni proprie, pari al 3.1351% del Capitale Sociale.

Le operazioni di acquisto sono state eseguite secondo quanto previsto dall'art. 132 del D.Lgs. 58/98 e dall'art. 144 bis del Regolamento Consob n. 11971/99, sui mercati regolamentati secondo modalità operative stabilite nei regolamenti di organizzazione e gestione dei mercati stessi, che non consentono l'abbinamento diretto delle proposte di negoziazione in acquisto con predeterminate proposte di negoziazione di vendita.

Si ricorda che l'Assemblea degli azionisti del 23 aprile 2018 ha autorizzato l'acquisto di n. 5.500.000 azioni proprie, che sommate alle n. 1.409.683 azioni proprie possedute da Interpump Group alla data della delibera assembleare, costituiscono il 6,3462% del capitale sociale. L'autorizzazione scade il 23 ottobre 2019.

Media Relations: Investor Relations: Moccagatta Associati Luca Mirabelli Tel. 02 8645.1695 Tel. 0522-904433 segreteria@moccagatta.it lmirabelli@interpumpgroup.it

INTERPUMP GROUP S.p.A. - Via E. FERMI, 25 - 42049 S. ILARIO - REGGIO EMILIA (ITALY) - TEL.+39.0522.904311

FAX. +39.0522.904444 - E-mail info@interpumpgroup.it

CAP . SOC. Euro 56.617.232,88 I.V. - REG. IMPRESE R.E. - COD.FISCALE 11666900151 - C.C.I.A.A. R.E.A. N. 204185

S. Ilario d'Enza (RE), 31/12/2018 - Within the frame of the authorization issued by the Shareholders'

Meeting of 23 April 2018, already communicated to the public pursuant to Art.144-bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99 ("Issuers' Regulations") and Art. 132 of D.Lgs. n. 58/98 ("Consolidated Finance Act"), Interpump Group S.p.A. wishes to inform about the share buybacks detailed in the following table, for the week from 24/12/2018 to 28/12/2018:

Date Number of shares % of share capital Weighted Average Price (euro) Total Price (euro) 24/12/2018 -- -- -- -- 25/12/2018 -- -- -- -- 26/12/2018 -- -- -- -- 27/12/2018 25,000 0.0230% 25.2452 631,130.00 28/12/2018 25,000 0.0230% 25.9890 649,725.00 Total 50,000 0.0459% 25.6171 1,280,855.00

After the above listed transactions, the company had a total of 3,413,489 own shares in portfolio, representing 3.1351% of share capital.

Pursuant to Art. 132 of the Consolidated Finance Act and Art. 144-bis of Issuers' Regulations, the buyback operations were executed on regulated markets with operating rules that do not allow for the direct pairing of buying and selling bids.

As a reminder, the Shareholders' Meeting of 23 April 2018 has authorized the buyback of 5,500,000 shares, which - together with the 1,409,683 own shares already in Interpump Group's portfolio at the date of the meeting, correspond to 6.3462% of share capital. The authorization will expire on 23 October 2019.

