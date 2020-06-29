Interra Resources : Results of AGM 29 Jun 2020

INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED

Company Registration No. 197300166Z

SGX ANNOUNCEMENT

Counter Name: Interra Res (Code: 5GI)

29 June 2020

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 29 JUNE 2020

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Interra Resources Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Securities Exchange Trading Limited (the "Listing Manual"), at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 29 June 2020 (the "AGM") via electronic means, all the resolutions set out in the notice of AGM dated 8 June 2020 were put to vote by poll and duly passed by the shareholders of the Company.

(a) Breakdown of all valid votes cast

The results of the poll in respect of each resolution are set out as follows:

Resolution number and details Total number of shares represented by votes for and against the resolution For Against Number of shares As a percentage of total number of votes for and against the resolution (%) Number of shares As a percentage of total number of votes for and against the resolution (%) Resolution 1 Adoption of audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 335,940,329 335,939,849 100.00 480 0.00 Resolution 2(a) Re-election of Mr Edwin Soeryadjaya as a Director 335,940,329 335,939,849 100.00 480 0.00 Resolution 2(b) Re-election of Mr Allan Charles Buckler as a Director 335,940,329 335,939,849 100.00 480 0.00 Resolution 3 Approval of the sum of up to S$350,000 as Directors' fees for the financial year ending 31 December 2020 335,940,329 335,939,849 100.00 480 0.00 Resolution 4 Re-appointment of Nexia TS Public Accounting Corporation as the Auditor 335,940,329 335,939,849 100.00 480 0.00

Results of the AGM held on 29 June 2020

Resolution number and details Total number of shares represented by votes for and against the resolution For Against Number of shares As a percentage of total number of votes for and against the resolution (%) Number of shares As a percentage of total number of votes for and against the resolution (%) Resolution 5 Authority to issue shares pursuant to the general mandate 335,940,329 335,939,849 100.00 480 0.00 Resolution 6 Authority to allot and issue shares pursuant to the ISOP 2017 335,940,329 335,939,849 100.00 480 0.00

(b) Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting

No parties were required to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.

(c) Name of firm appointed as scrutineer

T S Tay Public Accounting Corporation was the appointed scrutineer for the AGM.

(d) Re-appointment of Director to the Audit Committee

Mr Allan Charles Buckler, being re-elected as Director of the Company, remains a member of the Audit Committee. The Board considers him to be independent for the purposes of Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual.

By Order of the Board of Directors of INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED

Marcel Tjia

Chief Executive Officer

About Interra

Interra Resources Limited, a Singapore-incorporated company listed on SGX Mainboard, is engaged in the business of petroleum exploration and production (E&P). Our E&P activities include petroleum production, field development and exploration. We are positioning ourselves to become a leading regional independent producer of petroleum.