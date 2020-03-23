Interra Resources : Summary of Reserves and Resources as at 31 December 2019

INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED

Company Registration No. 197300166Z

SGX ANNOUNCEMENT

Trading Code:5GI

23 March 2020

SUMMARY OF RESERVES AND RESOURCES AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Interra Resources Limited (the "Company") wishes to inform shareholders that the Company has commissioned a reputable reservoir evaluation firm, ERC Equipoise Pte Ltd ("ERCE"), to prepare Qualified Person's Reports ("QPRs") with respect to the hydrocarbon reserves and resources of the various petroleum concessions of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group").

The QPRs have been prepared in accordance with the requirements set out in paragraph 5 of Practice Note 6.3 to the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-STListing Manual"), and conform to the standards promulgated by the Petroleum Resources Management System ("SPE-PRMS"). Results of the QPRs are summarised in the table below and a summary QPR prepared in accordance with paragraph 6 of Practice Note 6.3 to the SGX-ST Listing Manual will be appended to the Company's annual report for the financial year ended 31 December 2019.

Summary of Reserves and Resources as at 31 December 2019

Category Gross Net Change RF Gross Net Change RF Gross Net Change RF (mmstb) (mmstb) (%) (%) (mmstb) (mmstb) (%) (%) (mmstb) (mmstb) (%) (%) Oil 1P 2P 3P Reserves Myanmar 4.29 0.87 (28.7) NA 7.09 1.54 (13.5) NA 8.72 2.01 (14.8) NA Indonesia^ 0 0 ‒ NA 0 0 (100) NA 0 0 (100) NA Contingent 1C 2C 3C Resources Myanmar 0.18 0.11 (45.0) 80 4.59 2.76 (9.5) 80 6.37 3.82 (10.3) 80 (Development on hold) Myanmar 0.07 0.04 NA 20 0.15 0.09 NA 20 0.28 0.17 NA 20 (Development unclarified) Indonesia 0 0 ‒ NA 0 0 ‒ NA 0 0 ‒ NA Prospective 1U 2U 3U Resources (Unrisked) Myanmar 0 0 ‒ NA 0 0 ‒ NA 0 0 ‒ NA Indonesia 67 46 ‒ 15 305 206 ‒ 15 1,288 870 ‒ 15

^ Change in oil reserves of Indonesia includes the termination of a petroleum contract on 13 May 2019.

Definitions: "1P" : Proved "2P" : Proved plus probable "3P" : Proved plus probable plus possible "Change" : Change from the previous update dated 27 March 2019, which also takes into account actual production, expiration, termination or renewal of contracts, and changes in effective interest of the Group "Gross" : Gross reserves, contingent resources or prospective resources attributable to the contract before the application of contractual terms with the host government "mmstb" : Million stock tank barrels "NA" : Not applicable "Net" : Net reserves is the net entitlement attributable to the Group after the application of contractual terms with the host government; Net contingent and prospective resources are the net volumes attributable to the Group's effective interest in the contract before the application of contractual terms with the host government "RF" : Risk factor

