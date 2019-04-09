Interra Resources : Myanmar Drilling Update - CHK 1216 Completed as an Oil Producer

INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED

Company Registration No. 197300166Z

SGX ANNOUNCEMENT

COUNTER NAME: INTERRA RES (CODE: 5GI)

9 April 2019

MYANMAR DRILLING UPDATE:

CHAUK DEVELOPMENT WELL CHK 1216

COMPLETED AS AN OIL PRODUCER

Interra Resources Limited ("Interra") wishes to inform shareholders that its joint venture entity, Goldpetrol Joint Operating Company Inc. ("Goldpetrol"), has completed development well CHK 1216 in the Chauk oil field in Myanmar as an oil producer.

Interra has a 60% interest in the Improved Petroleum Recovery Contract of the Chauk field and also owns 60% of Goldpetrol which is the operator of the field. CHK 1216 was drilled using hired ZJ 750 rig and Interra's share of the cost of drilling was funded from existing funds on hand.

CHK 1216 was drilled in the Chauk field as an infill development well in an undrained portion of the South Central fault block. The well was drilled to a total measured depth of 3,170 feet using directional drilling techniques in order to intercept targeted reservoirs at optimum subsurface positions.

Following production testing which included the isolation of gas reservoirs which may be produced in the future, CHK 1216 has been completed through casing perforations over 64 feet covering eleven reservoirs for 57 barrels of oil per day. CHK 1216 is the sixth well to be completed as an oil producer in Myanmar in 2018.

By Order of the Board of Directors of

INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED

Marcel Tjia

Chief Executive Officer

