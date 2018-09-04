Interra Resources : Myanmar Drilling Update - YNG 3273 Completed as an Oil Producer

INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED

Company Registration No. 197300166Z

SGX ANNOUNCEMENT

Counter Name: Interra Res (Code: 5GI)

4 September 2018

MYANMAR DRILLING UPDATE:

YENANGYAUNG DEVELOPMENT WELL YNG 3273

COMPLETED AS AN OIL PRODUCER

Interra Resources Limited ("Interra") wishes to inform shareholders that its joint venture entity, Goldpetrol Joint Operating Company Inc. ("Goldpetrol"), has completed development well YNG 3273 in the Yenangyaung oil field in Myanmar as an oil producer.

Interra has a 60% interest in the Improved Petroleum Recovery Contract of the Yenangyaung field and also owns 60% of Goldpetrol which is the operator of the field. YNG 3273 was drilled using a hired ZJ 750 rig and Interra's share of the cost of drilling was funded from existing funds on hand.

YNG 3273 was directionally drilled as an infill well between two producing wells in the Yenangyaung J-K fault block to a measured depth of 5,680 feet. The wellbore has a trajectory from up-dip to down-dip extending horizontally to approximately 1,000 feet which resulted in intersecting thicker effective reservoir sections. The primary objective is to accelerate production from the oil reservoirs of this fault block.

YNG 3273 is the first well to be drilled in Yenangyaung in 2018, and following production testing, has been completed for 42 barrels of oil per day through casing perforations covering 82 feet over twelve reservoirs.

By Order of the Board of Directors of

INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED

Marcel Tjia

Chief Executive Officer

