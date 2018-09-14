Interra Resources : Signing of Share Pledge Agreement by MITI

INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED

14 September 2018

SIGNING OF SHARE PLEDGE AGREEMENT

BY PT MITRA INVESTINDO TBK

Interra Resources Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that PT Mitra Investindo Tbk. ("MITI") a company incorporated in the Republic of Indonesia and listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange, has pledged its 77,401,993 shares in PT Indelberg Oil Indonesia ("IOI") to PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk ("CIMB") as collateral for the restructuring of the existing credit agreement between CIMB and PT Indelberg Makmur Petroleum, a subsidiary of IOI. The Company holds approximately 48.87% of the share capital of MITI.

MITI has informed the Company that the above pledge will not affect MITI's operational activities or MITI's financial condition.

INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED

Marcel Tjia

Chief Executive Officer

About Interra

Interra Resources Limited, a Singapore-incorporated company listed on SGX Mainboard, is engaged in the business of petroleum exploration and production (E&P). Our E&P activities include petroleum production, field development and exploration. We are positioning ourselves to become a leading regional independent producer of petroleum.

