Interra Resources : Use of Proceeds from Placement Completed on 30 January 2018

20 August 2018

USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE PLACEMENT

COMPLETED ON 30 JANUARY 2018

Further to the announcements dated 15 February 2018, 14 March 2018, 19 June 2018 and 1 August 2018 in relation to the use of proceeds from the Placement, the Board of Directors wish to provide an update on the utilisation of the Net Proceeds of approximately US$3,470,000 (subject to finalisation of related expenses) as follows:

Purpose Amount utilised (US$) Payment for work activities relating to the work programme of the Chauk 276,574 and Yenangyaung fields in Myanmar for the year 2018 Total 276,574

The above utilisation is in line with the intended uses of the Net Proceeds stated in the Announcements. Subsequent to the aforementioned, the remaining balance of the Net Proceeds amounts to approximately US$339,450.

The Company will provide updates on the use of the remaining Net Proceeds as and when such proceeds are materially disbursed.

