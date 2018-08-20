Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Interra Resources : Use of Proceeds from Placement Completed on 30 January 2018

08/20/2018 | 11:46am CEST

INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED

Company Registration No. 197300166Z

SGX ANNOUNCEMENT

Counter Name: Interra Res (Code: 5GI)

20 August 2018

USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE PLACEMENT

COMPLETED ON 30 JANUARY 2018

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meaning ascribed to them in the announcements dated 15 December 2017 and 24

January 2018 in relation to the Placement (the "Announcements").

Further to the announcements dated 15 February 2018, 14 March 2018, 19 June 2018 and 1 August 2018 in relation to the use of proceeds from the Placement, the Board of Directors wish to provide an update on the utilisation of the Net Proceeds of approximately US$3,470,000 (subject to finalisation of related expenses) as follows:

Purpose

Amount utilised

(US$)

Payment for work activities relating to the work programme of the Chauk

276,574

and Yenangyaung fields in Myanmar for the year 2018

Total

276,574

The above utilisation is in line with the intended uses of the Net Proceeds stated in the Announcements. Subsequent to the aforementioned, the remaining balance of the Net Proceeds amounts to approximately US$339,450.

The Company will provide updates on the use of the remaining Net Proceeds as and when such proceeds are materially disbursed.

By Order of the Board of Directors of INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED

Marcel Tjia

Chief Executive Officer

About Interra

Interra Resources Limited, a Singapore-incorporated company listed on SGX Mainboard, is engaged in the business of petroleum exploration and production (E&P). Our E&P activities include petroleum production, field development and exploration. We are positioning ourselves to become a leading regional independent producer of petroleum.

Interra Resources Limited 1 Grange Road #05-04 Orchard Building Singapore 239693 Tel (65) 6732 1711 Fax (65) 6738 1170www.interraresources.com

Disclaimer

Interra Resources Limited published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 09:45:04 UTC
