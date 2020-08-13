Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre : Smolenskenergo implements the “Digital Distribution Zone” project in the Smolensky district

12.08.2020

⁠Power engineers of the branch 'Rosseti Centre Smolenskenergo' are creating the first digital Distribution Zone based on the Smolensky Distribution Zone. This Distribution Zone provides power supply to more than 25 thousand consumers on the territory of 19 rural settlements of the Smolensky and Pochinkovsky districts and such large industrial enterprises of the region as IP Romanishin, IP Loginov, ALDI LLC, poultry farm Smetanino, AlfaTransInvest LLC and others.

Currently, work on the distributed automation of the grid of the first in the region 'Digital Distribution Zone' is at the final stage. This is a key project of Smolenskenergo as part of the large-scale program of the Rosseti holding 'Digital Transformation - 2030'. In the course of this project, 66 reclosers, 27 motor-driven disconnectors, and 2 short circuit indicators were installed on 60 6-10 kV overhead lines. To date, the work has been completed by 95%. Telemechanization of 427 transformer substations was also carried out.

In addition, tablet computers were purchased for the implementation of the 'Digital Electrician' program. The modernization also affected vehicles - the entire vehicle fleet of the Smolensky Distribution Zone is equipped with satellite monitoring systems. To ensure full coverage of the territory of the region with digital radio communication, two antenna masts were additionally installed and a set of modern digital radio stations was purchased.

Distributed grid automation and telemechanization of transformer substations made it possible to reduce the time for troubleshooting and the time of power supply interruptions. It became possible to assess the state of switching devices and the voltage value at transformer substations before the arrival of a first responding crew.

In addition to the technical equipment, during 2019, 2,135 smart devices were installed on the territory of the Smolensky district, integrated into the automated electricity metering system of the branch. The effect of these measures amounted to 600 thousand kWh.

The digital transformation of the electric grid complex of the Smolensky Distribution Zone will significantly reduce the level of electricity losses in grids, improve the quality and reliability of power supply to consumers, and will make it possible to quickly respond to any emergencies, avoiding long-term restrictions on the supply of electricity to residents of the district.