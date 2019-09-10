Ad-Hoc announcement: Changes in Interroll Group Management

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, September 10, 2019. Interroll, leading global provider of material handling solutions, announces today that Daniel Bättig, Group CFO and member of Interroll Group Management, has decided to leave the company by the end of November 2019. Bättig has been Group CFO since he joined the Interroll Group in March 2013.

"Daniel Bättig managed the Group's finances with operational excellence and very successfully", says Paul Zumbühl, CEO of the worldwide Interroll Group. "He played a key role in preparing Interroll's acquisitions of the recent years and completed a number of strategic group projects in the areas of Compliance and Corporate Social Responsibility such as Interroll's commitment to the UN Global Compact, besides deepening our trustful relationship with Institutional Investors. I personally thank him for his precious work and achievements during his time."

The successor of Daniel Bättig will be announced at a later date.