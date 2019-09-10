Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Interroll Holding AG    INRN   CH0006372897

INTERROLL HOLDING AG

(INRN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ad-Hoc announcement: Changes in Interroll Group Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 12:35am EDT

Ad-Hoc announcement: Changes in Interroll Group Management

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, September 10, 2019. Interroll, leading global provider of material handling solutions, announces today that Daniel Bättig, Group CFO and member of Interroll Group Management, has decided to leave the company by the end of November 2019. Bättig has been Group CFO since he joined the Interroll Group in March 2013.

"Daniel Bättig managed the Group's finances with operational excellence and very successfully", says Paul Zumbühl, CEO of the worldwide Interroll Group. "He played a key role in preparing Interroll's acquisitions of the recent years and completed a number of strategic group projects in the areas of Compliance and Corporate Social Responsibility such as Interroll's commitment to the UN Global Compact, besides deepening our trustful relationship with Institutional Investors. I personally thank him for his precious work and achievements during his time."

The successor of Daniel Bättig will be announced at a later date.

Contact:

Martin Regnet

Interroll (Schweiz) AG

Global PR Manager

Via Gorelle 3 │ 6592 Sant'Antonino │ Switzerland

+41 91 850 25 21

Investor.relations@interroll.com

www.interroll.com

Interroll Share

The registered shares of Interroll Holding AG are traded in the Main Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange under the security number 637289.

Interroll Profile

The Interroll Group is the leading global provider of material handling solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll provides system integrators and OEMs with a wide range of platform-based products and services in these categories: Rollers (conveyor rollers), Drives (motors and drives for conveyor systems), Conveyors & Sorters as well as Pallet & Carton Flow (flow storage systems). Interroll solutions are in operation in express and postal services, e-commerce, airports, the food and beverage industry, fashion, automotive sectors, and many other manufacturing industries. Among the company's end users are leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart and Zalando. Headquartered in Switzerland, Interroll has a global network of 32 companies with turnover of around CHF 559.9 million and 2,300 employees (2018).




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERROLL HOLDING AG
12:35aAD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT : Changes in Interroll Group Management
TE
09/09INTERROLL : new plant in Thailand fully operational
PU
08/20INTERROLL : and Conveyor Handling Company provide a highly efficient shoe sortat..
PU
08/19INTERROLL : acquires its sales and service agent in Iceland
PU
08/05AD HOC DISCLOSURE : Increased sales revenue and profits for Interroll
TE
07/10AD HOC DISCLOSURE (PRELIMINARY FINAN : Increased turnover and profits for Interr..
TE
06/12INTERROLL : receives large follow-up order from South Korea
PU
06/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Dassault Systemes, Tesla, Apple, Sprint & T-Mobile
06/12AD-HOC RELEASE : Interroll receives large follow-up order from South Korea
TE
05/10AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT : Interroll's production capacities in Atlanta to double
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 586 M
EBIT 2019 72,6 M
Net income 2019 55,9 M
Finance 2019 55,7 M
Yield 2019 1,16%
P/E ratio 2019 28,8x
P/E ratio 2020 27,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,64x
EV / Sales2020 2,43x
Capitalization 1 600 M
Chart INTERROLL HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Interroll Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERROLL HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 858,00  CHF
Last Close Price 1 900,00  CHF
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Alois Zumbühl Chief Executive Officer
Urs Tanner Chairman
Daniel Bättig Chief Financial Officer
Ralf Garlichs Executive VP, Head-Products & Technology
Philippe Dubois Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERROLL HOLDING AG28.79%1 615
KONE33.14%31 723
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG18.85%25 208
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.7.71%6 056
ZARDOYA OTIS1.53%3 215
SHANGHAI MECHANICAL & ELECT. IND. CO LTD22.96%2 393
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group