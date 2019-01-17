Ad hoc disclosure: Dr. Elena Cortona will be proposed as a member of the board of directors

Log in
01/17/2019 | 12:39am EST

Dr. Elena Cortona will be proposed as a member of the board of directors

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, January 17, 2019. At the general meeting for Interroll Holding AG on May 3, 2019, a nomination will be submitted to elect Dr. Elena Cortona to the board of directors.

At the next Ordinary General Meeting on May 3, 2019, it is expected that Cortona will be elected to the board of directors for Interroll Holding AG.

Cortona, who was born in 1970, has dual Swiss-Italian citizenship. Since 2017, she has been Senior Vice President of Digital Transformation in the CTO Division of the Schindler Group, headquartered in Ebikon, Switzerland. Since joining the elevator manufacturer in 2001, she has held various management positions.

Cortona has wide-ranging expertise in the area of research and development, the transformation of market demands into product development, and the digitalization of work processes. She completed her studies in mechanical engineering at the Polytechnic University of Turin and received a doctorate in mechanical engineering from the ETH Zurich (Zurich, Switzerland's university for science and technology).

Contact

Martin Regnet, Global PR Manager

Via Gorelle 3 │ 6592 Sant'Antonino │ Switzerland

+41 (0) 91 850 25 21

investor.relations@interroll.com

www.interroll.com

Financial calendar 2019

January 21: Preliminary financial figures for 2018 (unaudited)

March 22: Publication of annual report for 2018 and annual results media conference in Zurich

May 3: General meeting in Sant'Antonino

August 5 Publication of half-year report for 2019 and web conference (in English)




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
