01/21/2019 | 12:40am EST

Ad-hoc disclosure: Interroll records significant growth once again

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, January 21, 2019. Conveyor technology expert Interroll again experienced significant growth in the 2018 financial year: Orders received rose to CHF 592.6 million (+29.4% compared with previous year), and net sales rose to CHF 560.1 million (+24.3%). In terms of net profit margin, an above-average improvement of at least 30% is expected. The Group will start the 2019 financial year confidently with full order books.

With a record value of CHF 592.6 million, the orders received in 2018 were up 29.4% on the previous year's value (+27.9% in local currency). Thanks in part to a large order in South Korea, the Asian-Pacific region had above-average growth (+49.5%).

Boosted by a particularly strong Q3 and Q4 in 2018, net sales increased by 24.3% to a new high of CHF 560.1 million (+22.9% in local currency). The biggest growth driver is the Conveyors & Sorters product group (up 54.7% on the previous year). Interroll's innovative platform-based solutions and services as well as a continuous and robust demand, especially from the postal, logistics and e-commerce sectors, support this positive dynamic.

In terms of net profit margin, the company anticipates an increase of at least 30% compared to the previous year.

"The above-average improvement in results can primarily be explained by the strong increase in sales, our highly disciplined cost and investment management and our globally implemented improvements in productivity," explains Daniel Bättig, Chief Financial Officer at Interroll Holding AG, adding "The Group will start the new financial year of 2019 confidently with full order books."

The full annual report for 2018 with the final audited figures will be presented at the annual results media conference on March 22, 2019 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Contacts

Daniel Bättig, Chief Financial Officer

+41 (0) 91 850 25 44

Martin Regnet, Global PR Manager

Via Gorelle 3 │ 6592 Sant'Antonino │ Switzerland

+41 (0) 91 850 25 21

investor.relations@interroll.com

www.interroll.com

Financial calendar 2019

March 22 Publication of annual report for 2018 and annual results media conference in Zurich

May 3 General meeting in Sant'Antonino

August 5 Publication of half-year report for 2019 and web conference (in English)

Interroll shares

Registered shares of Interroll Holding AG are traded in the Main Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange under the securities number 637289.

Interroll profile

The Interroll Group is the leading global provider of material flow solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll supplies system integrators and plant manufacturers with a wide range of platform-based products and services in the following categories: "Rollers" (conveyor rollers), "Drives" (motors and drives for conveyor systems), "Conveyors & Sorters" and "Pallet & Carton Flow" (flow storage systems). Solutions from Interroll are used in express and postal services, in e-commerce, in airports, in the food and beverage industries, in the fashion and automotive sectors, and in many other fields. The company is used by leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart and Zalando. With its headquarters in Switzerland, Interroll has a global network of 32 companies with a turnover of CHF 450.7 million and 2100 employees (2017).




