Ad hoc disclosure (preliminary financial figures): Increased turnover and profits for Interroll

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, 10th July 2019. The net turnover for conveyor technology expert Interroll increases to a new record of CHF 260.9 million in the first half of 2019 (+8.4% up on the previous year). In terms of earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), an above-average improvement of 20-25% compared to the previous year is expected for the same period. The order intake decreases to CHF 299.0 million (-7.9%).

Supported by an especially strong first quarter in 2019, the net turnover in the first half of 2019 rose by +8.4% compared to the previous year to a new record of CHF 260.9 million (+10.4% in local currencies).

In terms of earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), the company is anticipating an above-average increase of 20-25% compared to the figure at this point in 2018. Aside from the increase in net turnover, this is mainly due to further improvements in productivity and a very disciplined approach to costs and investments.

With CHF 299.0 million, the order intake in the first half of 2019 is -7.9% lower than that of the previous record-breaking year (-6.0% in local currencies). The major orders received in the previous year can be replaced to an exceptionally high degree.

"Interroll can once again increase its net turnover significantly in the first half of 2019, as well as boasting above-average growth in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)," explains Daniel Bättig, Chief Financial Officer of Interroll Holding AG and adds: "Due to the lower order intake, we are expecting this business dynamic to slow down in the second half of 2019."

The Interroll half-year report for 2019 with the full figures will be published on 5th August 2019. A webcast in English will take place on the same day at 9 a.m. (CEST).