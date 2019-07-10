Log in
Ad hoc disclosure (preliminary financial figures): Increased turnover and profits for Interroll

07/10/2019

Ad hoc disclosure: Increased turnover and profits for Interroll

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, 10th July 2019. The net turnover for conveyor technology expert Interroll increases to a new record of CHF 260.9 million in the first half of 2019 (+8.4% up on the previous year). In terms of earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), an above-average improvement of 20-25% compared to the previous year is expected for the same period. The order intake decreases to CHF 299.0 million (-7.9%).

Supported by an especially strong first quarter in 2019, the net turnover in the first half of 2019 rose by +8.4% compared to the previous year to a new record of CHF 260.9 million (+10.4% in local currencies).

In terms of earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), the company is anticipating an above-average increase of 20-25% compared to the figure at this point in 2018. Aside from the increase in net turnover, this is mainly due to further improvements in productivity and a very disciplined approach to costs and investments.

With CHF 299.0 million, the order intake in the first half of 2019 is -7.9% lower than that of the previous record-breaking year (-6.0% in local currencies). The major orders received in the previous year can be replaced to an exceptionally high degree.

"Interroll can once again increase its net turnover significantly in the first half of 2019, as well as boasting above-average growth in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)," explains Daniel Bättig, Chief Financial Officer of Interroll Holding AG and adds: "Due to the lower order intake, we are expecting this business dynamic to slow down in the second half of 2019."

The Interroll half-year report for 2019 with the full figures will be published on 5th August 2019. A webcast in English will take place on the same day at 9 a.m. (CEST).

Contacts

Daniel Bättig, Chief Financial Officer

+41 91 850 25 44

Martin Regnet, Global PR Manager

Via Gorelle 3 │ 6592 Sant'Antonino │ Switzerland

+41 91 850 25 21

investor.relations@interroll.com

www.interroll.com

Financial calendar 2019

05.08. Publication of the half-year report for 2019 and web conference (in English)

Interroll shares

Registered shares of Interroll Holding AG are traded in the Main Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange under the securities number 637289.

Interroll profile

The Interroll Group is the leading global provider of material flow solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll supplies system integrators and plant manufacturers with a wide range of platform-based products and services in the following categories: "Rollers" (conveyor rollers), "Drives" (motors and drives for conveyor systems), "Conveyors & Sorters" and "Pallet & Carton Flow" (flow storage systems). Solutions from Interroll are used in express and postal services, in e-commerce, in airports, in the food and beverage, fashion and automotive sectors, and in many other industries. The company is used by leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart and Zalando. With its headquarters in Switzerland, Interroll has a global network of 32 companies with a turnover of CHF 559.9 million and 2300 employees (2018).




