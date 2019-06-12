Ad-hoc release: Interroll receives large follow-up order from South Korea

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, June 12, 2019. Interroll today announced that it has been awarded a new project from a South Korean e-commerce company. The order comprises the delivery of Interroll's Modular Conveyor Platform (MCP) which is designed for highly efficient and flexible material flow processes. The contract amounts to a lower double-digit million Swiss francs range.

Based on the customer specifications, Interroll will deliver and install a complete conveyor platform that includes Interroll MultiControls as well as MCP modules. The solution covers a total length of 11.8 km at one of the customer's distribution centers in South Korea.

The new order comes after Interroll received an order of similar size from the same customer in 2018 and delivered 12 km of its MCP as well as a previous first and smaller order in 2017.

"We are happy to once again be the preferred partner of our South Korean customer. The decision underlines the quality of our proven solutions for a best-in-class material flow that is adding value to the business of our customers," says Dr. Ben Xia, Interroll Executive Vice President and Head of Operations Asia.

