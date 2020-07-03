Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Interroll Holding AG    INRN   CH0006372897

INTERROLL HOLDING AG

(INRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ad hoc release: Interroll receives major order in the US

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 12:35am EDT

Interroll receives major order in the US

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, July, 3, 2020. Interroll reports a large order received from a leading e-commerce platform in North America. The order includes the supply of vertical crossbelt sorter systems for 12 locations and amounts to a double-digit million US dollar volume.

The sorter systems will be installed at both new and existing end user facilities throughout the United States.

Increased consumer demand via e-commerce combined with the rising urgent need to comply with social distancing requirements during the COVID-19 outbreak created the need to expand the customer's existing distribution infrastructure rapidly. Interroll's simplified mechanical crossbelt platform sorter design enabled the end user and system integrators involved to plan with a six-month lead time. Interroll received orders for 12 sites with one system per site, amounting in total to a double-digit million US dollar volume.

"The Interroll vertical crossbelt sorter has been selected for its exceptional performance and proven success with large-scale projects in the American courier, express, and parcel market," says Richard Keely, Executive Vice President Americas and member of the Interroll Group Management. "Moreover, the small footprint, throughput of 8,000 per hour through each single induction, as well as handling a wide variety of items have been decisive factors in being awarded this great opportunity."

Contact:

Martin Regnet

Interroll (Switzerland) AG

Global PR Manager

Via Gorelle 3 │ 6592 Sant'Antonino │ Switzerland

+41 91 850 25 21

investor.relations@interroll.com

www.interroll.com

Interroll share

The registered shares of Interroll Holding AG are traded in the Main Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange under security number 637289.

Interroll Profile

The Interroll Group is the leading global provider of material flow solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll supplies system integrators and plant manufacturers with a comprehensive range of platform-based products and services in the categories "Rollers" (conveyor rollers), "Drives" (motors and drives for conveyor systems), "Conveyors & Sorters" and "Pallet & Carton Flow" (flow storage). Interroll solutions are used in express and postal services, e-commerce, airports, food & beverage, fashion, automotive and other industries. The company counts leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart and Zalando among its users. Headquartered in Switzerland, Interroll has a global network of 34 companies with sales of around CHF 559.7 million and 2,400 employees (2019).




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on INTERROLL HOLDING AG
12:35aAD HOC RELEASE : Interroll receives major order in the US
TE
06/03AD HOC RELEASE : Changes to the Group Management and Board of Directors of Inter..
TE
05/12INTERROLL HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/11AD HOC RELEASE : Interroll General Assembly 2020: All motions approved
TE
03/20AD HOC DISCLOSURE : Interroll's profit, cash flow at new record levels
TE
03/17INTERROLL HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
03/17AD-HOC RELEASE : Markus Asch nominated for election to the Interroll Board of Di..
TE
03/16AD-HOC RELEASE : New factory for Interroll in Suzhou
TE
01/20AD-HOC DISCLOSURE : Profit at new record level (preliminary financial figures fo..
TE
01/15INTERROLL HOLDING AG : annual sales release
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 498 M 527 M 527 M
Net income 2020 33,2 M 35,1 M 35,1 M
Net cash 2020 64,5 M 68,2 M 68,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 49,8x
Yield 2020 1,00%
Capitalization 1 648 M 1 743 M 1 743 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 2 400
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart INTERROLL HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Interroll Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERROLL HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1 625,00 CHF
Last Close Price 1 968,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target -6,00%
Spread / Average Target -17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Alois Zumbühl Chief Executive Officer
Urs Tanner Chairman
Heinz Hoessli Chief Financial Officer
Jens Strüwing Executive VP, Head-Products & Technology
Philippe Dubois Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERROLL HOLDING AG-9.52%1 743
KONE OYJ6.01%36 005
SCHINDLER HOLDING LTD.-4.89%25 596
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.39.19%10 851
ZARDOYA OTIS-11.74%3 277
SHANGHAI MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.2.96%2 172
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group