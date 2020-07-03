Ad hoc release: Interroll receives major order in the US

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, July, 3, 2020. Interroll reports a large order received from a leading e-commerce platform in North America. The order includes the supply of vertical crossbelt sorter systems for 12 locations and amounts to a double-digit million US dollar volume.

The sorter systems will be installed at both new and existing end user facilities throughout the United States.

Increased consumer demand via e-commerce combined with the rising urgent need to comply with social distancing requirements during the COVID-19 outbreak created the need to expand the customer's existing distribution infrastructure rapidly. Interroll's simplified mechanical crossbelt platform sorter design enabled the end user and system integrators involved to plan with a six-month lead time. Interroll received orders for 12 sites with one system per site, amounting in total to a double-digit million US dollar volume.

"The Interroll vertical crossbelt sorter has been selected for its exceptional performance and proven success with large-scale projects in the American courier, express, and parcel market," says Richard Keely, Executive Vice President Americas and member of the Interroll Group Management. "Moreover, the small footprint, throughput of 8,000 per hour through each single induction, as well as handling a wide variety of items have been decisive factors in being awarded this great opportunity."