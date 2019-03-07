Log in
INTERROLL HOLDING AG

(INRN)
Interroll : New Managers in South Africa and UK for Interroll's EMEA Sales region

03/07/2019 | 02:38am EST

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, March 7, 2019. Material handling expert Interroll appointed Hilton Campbell as its new Managing Director for Interroll Ltd (UK) and Kerr Walker as Managing Director for Interroll South Africa. As a founding partner of its operations in South Africa and previously serving as Managing Director of Interroll Ltd South Africa, Campbell assumed his new post on March 4, 2019. Kerr Walker, who joined Interroll on March 1, 2019, succeeds Campbell as Managing Director of Interroll South Africa.

Campbell was involved with Interroll when the company first established operations in South Africa in 1998. A University of Johannesburg industrial engineering graduate, he held several positions at the company through to 2006, while also completing a management development program at the University of South Africa (UNISA). In 2007, Campbell was appointed as Interroll South Africa's Sales Director and, five years later, as its Managing Director.

Campbell has a proven track record of delivering successful account acquisitions, matched by comprehensive contract/project management, and an impressive ability in profit and loss management. He is a regular guest speaker at high-profile supply chain and distribution events around the world. Hilton Campbell follows Chris Middleton who retired after holding the Managing Director position for 13 years.

"We thank Chris Middleton for his outstanding contribution in growing Interroll in the UK into what it is today," says Dr. Christoph Reinkemeier, Interroll Executive Vice President Global Sales & Service. "With Hilton's proven customer focus as his highest priority, customers should expect continuing value-add and support for their present and future material flow needs."

Now, the promotion to the position at Interroll Ltd in the UK sees him leave the South African operation with its highest ever order income since its inception 21 years ago. "I am looking forward to adding value to the UK operation, not just by growing sales by excellence, but by continuing to elevate our brand reputation in the market," says Campbell.


New Managing Director in South Africa

Simultaneously, Kerr Walker, previously Sales Director for Technilamp, took over the position of Managing Director at Interroll South Africa. His career includes roles with firms in Advanced Polymers and Machining and Tooling amongst others.

Walker will be reporting to Maurizio Catino, Interroll Senior Director for Global Sales and Service. "We have full confidence in Kerr that he will continue the success we have enjoyed and, with our amazing team, grow the trust of our customers to even higher levels in many aspects," says Catino.

Contact:

Martin Regnet

Interroll (Schweiz) AG

Global PR Manager

Via Gorelle 3 │ 6592 Sant'Antonino │ Switzerland

+41 (0) 91 850 25 21

media@interroll.com

www.interroll.com

About Interroll

The Interroll Group is the leading global provider of material flow solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll supplies system integrators and plant manufacturers with a wide range of platform-based products and services in the following categories: "Rollers" (conveyor rollers), "Drives" (motors and drives for conveyor systems), "Conveyors & Sorters" and "Pallet & Carton Flow" (flow storage systems). Solutions from Interroll are used in express and postal services, in e-commerce, in airports, in the food and beverage, fashion and automotive sectors, and in many other industries. The company is used by leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart and Zalando. Headquartered in Switzerland, Interroll has a global network of 32 companies with turnover of around CHF 450.7 million and 2100 employees (as of 2017).

Disclaimer

Interroll Holding AG published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 07:37:02 UTC
