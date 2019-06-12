Log in
Interroll : receives large follow-up order from South Korea

06/12/2019 | 07:29am EDT

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, June 12, 2019. Interroll today announced that it has been awarded a new project from a South Korean e-commerce company. The order comprises the delivery of Interroll's Modular Conveyor Platform (MCP) which is designed for highly efficient and flexible material flow processes. The contract amounts to a lower double-digit million Swiss francs range.

Based on the customer specifications, Interroll will deliver and install a complete conveyor platform that includes Interroll MultiControls as well as MCP modules. The solution covers a total length of 11.8 km at one of the customer's distribution centers in South Korea.

The new order comes after Interroll received an order of similar size from the same customer in 2018 and delivered 12 km of its MCP as well as a previous first and smaller order in 2017.

"We are happy to once again be the preferred partner of our South Korean customer. The decision underlines the quality of our proven solutions for a best-in-class material flow that is adding value to the business of our customers," says Dr. Ben Xia, Interroll Executive Vice President and Head of Operations Asia.

Contact:

Martin Regnet

Interroll (Schweiz) AG

Global PR Manager

+41 91 850 25 21

media@interroll.com

www.interroll.com

Financial calendar 2019

August 5 Publication of Half-Year Report for 2019 and web conference (in English)

Interroll shares

Registered shares of Interroll Holding AG are traded in the Main Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange under the securities number 637289.

Interroll profile

The Interroll Group is the leading global provider of material handling solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll provides system integrators and OEMs with a wide range of platform-based products and services in these categories: Rollers (conveyor rollers), Drives (motors and drives for conveyor systems), Conveyors & Sorters as well as Pallet & Carton Flow (flow storage systems). Interroll solutions are in operation in express and postal services, e-commerce, airports, the food and beverage industry, fashion, automotive sectors, and many other manufacturing industries. Among the company's end users are leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart and Zalando. Headquartered in Switzerland, Interroll has a global network of 32 companies with turnover of around CHF 559.9 million and 2,300 employees (2018).

Disclaimer

Interroll Holding AG published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 11:28:05 UTC
