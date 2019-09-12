Realization phase for Interroll's new plant in southern Germany begins with 40 million Euro investment

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland/Obrigheim, Germany, September 12, 2019. Interroll has realigned its location planning in southern Germany in order to optimize its readiness for future requirements. The construction phase for a planned plant in Obrigheim in the Heidelberg area of Germany is due to begin soon. A total of around €40 million will be invested in this project. Interroll plans to start operations at the future site with around 150 employees.

Interroll is creating new capacity to meet customers' and users' growing demand for conveyors, sorters and other products. To this end, a new plant will not be built as originally planned in Kronau, Germany, in the Karlsruhe area, but in Obrigheim (Heidelberg area), approximately 45 kilometers away, with around 15,000 square meters of production space and around 1,700 square meters of office space. Interroll will gradually invest a total of around €40 million and plans to complete the plant by January 2021.

The company has acquired a total of 161,000 square meters of land in the intermunicipal Neckar-Odenwald Technology Park (TECH•N•O). Interroll's activities in the area of conveyors can be bundled there on a single site. This means that in future, two Interroll plants will be operated in the Heilbronn/Heidelberg area-the existing sorter site in Sinsheim, Germany, and the new Obrigheim site for conveyors. Activities, such as the production of belt curves and spiral lifts, at the existing Kronau location, which currently employs around 60 people, will in future be integrated into the new location in Obrigheim. The company has already presented the new concept to its employees in Kronau and Sinsheim.

Optimum growth opportunities

"The growth opportunities in Obrigheim are proving to be ideal for our long-term plans," explains Jens Strüwing, Interroll Group Executive Vice President Products & Technology. "An important criterion for us is medium- and long-term flexibility on-site-even beyond our current concrete plans, which can now also be realized in the long term with a site size of over 161,000 square meters."

With its proximity to the A6 and A81 motorways, the new location offers excellent connections to the transport network and international airports. In addition, it is located close to the existing Interroll plant in Sinsheim, so that established supply chains remain in place. "With our employees, we will remain in the region, which offers a very good environment for us as a globally active industrial company," says Strüwing.

"I am delighted that we have been able to pave the way for the establishment of Interroll in such a short amount of time," says Michael Jann, Chairman of the Association of Industrial and Commercial Parks TECH•N•O and Lord Mayor of Mosbach. "The planned investments and the resulting jobs are a stroke of luck for our region".