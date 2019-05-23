Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intersect ENT, Inc.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming July
15, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Intersect ENT, Inc.
(“Intersect ENT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XENT)
securities between August 1, 2018 and May 6, 2019, inclusive (the
“Class Period”).
Investors suffering losses on their Intersect ENT investments are
encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss
their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.
On August 1, 2018, the Company disclosed that it faced certain
challenges with the launch of INUVA, which had negatively impacted the
Company’s second quarter 2018 financial results.
On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.30, nearly 20%, to close
at $26.05 per share on August 1, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume.
Then, on May 6, 2019, the Company disclosed a first quarter 2019 loss of
$10.8 million and lowered guidance for the remainder of 2019. The
Company also reported that Earnhardt, the Company’s CEO of 11 years,
resigned.
On this news, the Company’s share price fell $8.05, or more than 25%, to
close at $25.10 per share on May 7, 2019, thereby injuring investors
further.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading
statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about
the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically,
Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company lacked
adequate reimbursement representatives to ensure physicians had access
to SINUVA; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s sales force would focus
on ensuring reimbursement; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s sales
representatives were less focused on driving sales; (4) that physicians
were less likely to adopt the Company’s SINUVA due to transaction costs
associated with seeking reimbursement; (5) that the Company would
increase staffing to address these issues; and (6) that, as a result of
the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s
business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or
lacked a reasonable basis.
If you purchased shares of Intersect ENT during the Class Period you may
move the Court no later than July 15, 2019 to ask the
Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal
requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any
action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no
action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish
to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions
concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to
these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices
of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania
19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by
email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005684/en/