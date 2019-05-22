LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Intersect ENT, Inc. To Contact The Firm

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds
investors in Intersect ENT, Inc. ("Intersect" or the "Company")
(NASDAQ:XENT) of the July 15, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead
plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed
against the Company.
If you invested in Intersect stock or options between August 1, 2019 and May 6, 2019
and May 6, 2019 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click
here: www.faruqilaw.com/XENT.
There is no cost or obligation to you.
You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292
or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.
The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern
District of California on behalf of all those who purchased Intersect
securities between August 1,2019 and May 6, 2019 (the "Class Period").
The case, Yaron v. Intersect ENT, Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-02647
was filed on May 15, 2019, and has been assigned to Judge Lucy H. Koh.
The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated
federal securities laws by Defendants made materially false and/or
misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse
facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects.
Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the
Company lacked adequate reimbursement representatives to ensure
physicians had access to SINUVA; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s
sales force would focus on ensuring reimbursement; (3) that, as a
result, the Company’s sales representatives were less focused on driving
sales; (4) that physicians were less likely to adopt the Company’s
SINUVA due to transaction costs associated with seeking reimbursement;
(5) that the Company would increase staffing to address these issues;
and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive
statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were
materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
On August 1, 2018, before the market opened, the Company disclosed that
it faced certain challenges with the launch of SINUVA, which had
negatively impacted the Company’s second quarter 2018 financial results.
On this news, Intersect's share price fell from $32.35 per share on July
31,2018 to a closing price of $26.05 on August 1, 2018: a $6.30 or a
19.4% drop.
Then, on May 6, 2019, the Company disclosed a first quarter 2019 loss of
$10.8 million and lowered guidance for the remainder of 2019. The
Company also reported that Earnhardt, the Company’s CEO of 11 years,
resigned.
On this news, Intersect's share price fell from $33.15 per share on May
6, 2019 to a closing price of $25.10 on May 7, 2019: a $8.05 or a 24.3%
drop.
The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest
financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and
typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on
behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move
the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or
may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability
to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a
lead plaintiff or not.
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding
Intersect's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers,
former employees, shareholders and others.
Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).
Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect
to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your
particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential
manner.
